Che bella collaborazione

La rock band inglese The Struts e la popstar Kesha hanno registrato una collaborazione remix chiamata “Body Talks“.

La traccia remix è stata rilasciata questo mercoledì mattina su tutte le piattaforme digitali.

Com’è nata questa collaborazione? Sinceramente non ne ho idea, ma l’ho apprezzata davvero parecchio.

Ho ascoltato “Body Talks” almeno quattro volte e il suo motivetto con suoni che richiamano un po’ il rock vintage mi è già entrato in testa.

È avvincente, accattivante, energico e mette di buon umore.

Ah, la volete sapere una cosa? Molti di quelli che dicevano che Kesha sapeva cantare solo un genere dovrebbero ricredersi dopo aver ascoltato Body Talks.

Insieme al remix sulle piattaforme digitali è uscito anche il video musicale del remix.

Le immagini della clip sono molto colorate, estive e davvero belle.

Beh, che dire, un risultato coi fiocchi. Vi lascio al testo del brano.

Testo di Body Talks di Kesha e i The Struts

Hahahaha

What

Your eyes follow like a spotlight

Two eyes like the sun

Go ahead, keep your distance from me

Soon you’re gonna come

When you flick your hair like you don’t care

And you ask me where I’m from

That game that you’re running, baby

You’ve already won

I need to know, know, know

What do you need, need, need?

What do you like, like, like?

‘Cause I’m gonna be it tonight

You can be cool, you can be shy

Say what you want, say what you like

‘Cause ooh, your body talks, your body talks

Ooh, ooh, your body talks

You can pretend you don’t want it now

But I read the signs from your head to your toes

Yeah, you don’t need to say a word ‘cause

Ooh, ooh, your body talks

Your lips are a conversation

That face is a song

If it’s my imagination

Stop me if I’m wrong

I need to know, know, know

What do you need, need, need?

What do you like, like, like?

‘Cause I’m gonna be it tonight

You can be cool, you can be shy

Say what you want, say what you like

‘Cause ooh, your body talks, your body talks

Ooh, ooh, your body talks

You can pretend you don’t want it now

But I read the signs from your head to your toes

Yeah, you don’t need to say a word ‘cause

Ooh, ooh, your body talks

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh ooh, ooh

Come on, babe

[?], shake your hips, yeah

Ooh, ooh, it’s on your lips

Yeah, you know, oh, you’re into this

Yeah, you can try to hide it, but you know you can’t deny it

Ooh ooh, your body talks, your body talks

Ooh, your body talks, ow

You can be cool, you can be shy

Say what you want, say what you like

‘Cause ooh, your body talks, your body talks

Ooh, ooh, your body talks

You can pretend you don’t want it now

But I read the signs from your head to your toes

Yeah, you don’t need to say a word ‘cause

Ooh, ooh, your body talks

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh ooh (Talk to me)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh ooh, ooh

You don’t need to say a word

You can be cool, you can be shy

Say what you want, say what you like

Yeah, you don’t need to say a word ‘cause

Ooh, ooh, your body talks