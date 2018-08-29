Che bella collaborazione
La rock band inglese The Struts e la popstar Kesha hanno registrato una collaborazione remix chiamata “Body Talks“.
La traccia remix è stata rilasciata questo mercoledì mattina su tutte le piattaforme digitali.
Com’è nata questa collaborazione? Sinceramente non ne ho idea, ma l’ho apprezzata davvero parecchio.
Ho ascoltato “Body Talks” almeno quattro volte e il suo motivetto con suoni che richiamano un po’ il rock vintage mi è già entrato in testa.
È avvincente, accattivante, energico e mette di buon umore.
Ah, la volete sapere una cosa? Molti di quelli che dicevano che Kesha sapeva cantare solo un genere dovrebbero ricredersi dopo aver ascoltato Body Talks.
Insieme al remix sulle piattaforme digitali è uscito anche il video musicale del remix.
Le immagini della clip sono molto colorate, estive e davvero belle.
Beh, che dire, un risultato coi fiocchi. Vi lascio al testo del brano.
Testo di Body Talks di Kesha e i The Struts
Hahahaha
What
Your eyes follow like a spotlight
Two eyes like the sun
Go ahead, keep your distance from me
Soon you’re gonna come
When you flick your hair like you don’t care
And you ask me where I’m from
That game that you’re running, baby
You’ve already won
I need to know, know, know
What do you need, need, need?
What do you like, like, like?
‘Cause I’m gonna be it tonight
You can be cool, you can be shy
Say what you want, say what you like
‘Cause ooh, your body talks, your body talks
Ooh, ooh, your body talks
You can pretend you don’t want it now
But I read the signs from your head to your toes
Yeah, you don’t need to say a word ‘cause
Ooh, ooh, your body talks
Your lips are a conversation
That face is a song
If it’s my imagination
Stop me if I’m wrong
I need to know, know, know
What do you need, need, need?
What do you like, like, like?
‘Cause I’m gonna be it tonight
You can be cool, you can be shy
Say what you want, say what you like
‘Cause ooh, your body talks, your body talks
Ooh, ooh, your body talks
You can pretend you don’t want it now
But I read the signs from your head to your toes
Yeah, you don’t need to say a word ‘cause
Ooh, ooh, your body talks
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh ooh, ooh
Come on, babe
[?], shake your hips, yeah
Ooh, ooh, it’s on your lips
Yeah, you know, oh, you’re into this
Yeah, you can try to hide it, but you know you can’t deny it
Ooh ooh, your body talks, your body talks
Ooh, your body talks, ow
You can be cool, you can be shy
Say what you want, say what you like
‘Cause ooh, your body talks, your body talks
Ooh, ooh, your body talks
You can pretend you don’t want it now
But I read the signs from your head to your toes
Yeah, you don’t need to say a word ‘cause
Ooh, ooh, your body talks
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh ooh (Talk to me)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh ooh, ooh
You don’t need to say a word
You can be cool, you can be shy
Say what you want, say what you like
Yeah, you don’t need to say a word ‘cause
Ooh, ooh, your body talks
