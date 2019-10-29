Si terranno il prossimo 24 Novembre a Los Angeles gli American Music Awards 2019 che come ogni anno andanno a premiare gli artisti, gli album e i singoli più amati dal pubblico. Ecco tutte le nomination.
Gli American Music Awards rappresentano l’ultimo grande evento dell’anno dove gli artisti hanno la possibilità di portarsi a casa il premio di riconoscimento nella propria categoria di appartenenza.
Quest’anno a dominare le nomination troviamo Post Malone, con ben sette, che si giocherà il titolo di “artista dell’anno” insieme a Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey e Taylor Swift.
Proprio quest’ultima potrebbe battere un nuovo record se dovesse portarsi a casa almeno due premi -è nominata in ben cinque categorie- ossia il titolo di artista più premiata agli AMA, che è attualmente attribuito a Michael Jackson.
Per i nuovi artisti emergenti essere nominati in una categoria comporta una grande gioia, poi abbiamo Billie Eilish che porta a casa sei nomination -è la seconda più nominata della serata- in quella che rappresenta la sua prima partecipazione all’evento. Per concludere il suo straordinario anno in bellezza.
Una delle categorie che la vede tra i protagonisti è proprio “nuovo artista dell’anno” e accanto a lei ci saranno Luke Combs, Lil Nas X, Ella Mai e Lizzo.
Verranno poi premiati il tour e la collaborazione dell’anno, così come il video musicale preferito dal pubblico e l’artista social più amato dove spicca la presenza del gruppo coreano BTS quasi sempre imbattibile quando si tratta del mondo digitale.
Per sapere chi la spunterà l’appuntamento è per il 24 Novembre.
Qui di seguito la lista completa delle categorie e di tutti i nominati.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Taylor Swift, Lover
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Halsey, “Without Me”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, “Championships”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
