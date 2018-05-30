Maggie Rogers danza nel deserto nel video di “Fallingwater”
Pubblicato oggi il video ufficiale di “Fallingwater” di Maggie Rogers: guardalo ora e leggi il testo della canzone
Un video davvero suggestivo ambientato interamente nel deserto, con Maggie Rogers che danza sulle note di “Fallingwater“. La bellissima canzone, uscita soltanto una settimana fa, si arricchisce ora con un video che l’accompagna alla perfezione.
Nelle immagini della clip, Maggie Rogers passa nel deserto tante ore, dal mattino assolato fino alla scura e impenetrabile notte. La cantante è bellissima, al massimo della sua bellezza naturale e delicata. Tutta la forza del video sta nella danza e nella straordinaria voce.
“Fallingwater” di Maggie Rogers – testo
Hold on, I thought that I could take it from here
Oh, I thought that I was gone and I’m cleared
Now it’s getting harder
Hold on, I thought that I was doing so well
Oh, like everything was under a spell
Now it’s getting harder
I never loved you fully in the way I could
I fought the current running just the way you would
And now I’m in the creek
And it’s getting harder
I’m like falling water
Go on and tell me just what I’m supposed to say
As if it could be any other way
Oh, it’s getting louder
Go on and tell me just how I could allow
All that’s light to end up somehow
Where it’s getting darker
I never loved you fully in the way I could
I fought the current running just the way you would
And now I’m stuck upstream
And it’s getting harder
I’m like falling water, falling water, falling water
And I’m like falling water, set me free
You were like falling water coming down on me
I never loved you fully in the way I could
And I’m like falling water, set me free
I fought the current running just the way you would
You were like falling water coming down on me
And now I’m in the creek
And I’m like falling water, set me free
You were like falling water coming down on me
I never gave you everything, I wish I could
And it was coming down on me
I should’ve seen it coming from where you stood
And I was standing in the creek
But now I’m in the creek
And I’m like falling water, set me free
You were like falling water coming down on me
And I’m like falling water, set me free
You were like falling water coming down on me
And it’s getting harder
And it was coming down on me
And I was standing in the creek
You were like falling water
I was like falling water in the creek