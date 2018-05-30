Maggie Rogers danza nel deserto nel video di “Fallingwater”

Pubblicato oggi il video ufficiale di “Fallingwater” di Maggie Rogers: guardalo ora e leggi il testo della canzone

Un video davvero suggestivo ambientato interamente nel deserto, con Maggie Rogers che danza sulle note di “Fallingwater“. La bellissima canzone, uscita soltanto una settimana fa, si arricchisce ora con un video che l’accompagna alla perfezione.

Nelle immagini della clip, Maggie Rogers passa nel deserto tante ore, dal mattino assolato fino alla scura e impenetrabile notte. La cantante è bellissima, al massimo della sua bellezza naturale e delicata. Tutta la forza del video sta nella danza e nella straordinaria voce.

“Fallingwater” di Maggie Rogers – testo

Hold on, I thought that I could take it from here

Oh, I thought that I was gone and I’m cleared

Now it’s getting harder

Hold on, I thought that I was doing so well

Oh, like everything was under a spell

Now it’s getting harder

I never loved you fully in the way I could

I fought the current running just the way you would

And now I’m in the creek

And it’s getting harder

I’m like falling water

Go on and tell me just what I’m supposed to say

As if it could be any other way

Oh, it’s getting louder

Go on and tell me just how I could allow

All that’s light to end up somehow

Where it’s getting darker

I never loved you fully in the way I could

I fought the current running just the way you would

And now I’m stuck upstream

And it’s getting harder

I’m like falling water, falling water, falling water

And I’m like falling water, set me free

You were like falling water coming down on me

I never loved you fully in the way I could

And I’m like falling water, set me free

I fought the current running just the way you would

You were like falling water coming down on me

And now I’m in the creek

And I’m like falling water, set me free

You were like falling water coming down on me

I never gave you everything, I wish I could

And it was coming down on me

I should’ve seen it coming from where you stood

And I was standing in the creek

But now I’m in the creek

And I’m like falling water, set me free

You were like falling water coming down on me

And I’m like falling water, set me free

You were like falling water coming down on me

And it’s getting harder

And it was coming down on me

And I was standing in the creek

You were like falling water

I was like falling water in the creek