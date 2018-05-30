Maroon 5 e Cardi B: confermata la collaborazione per “Girls Like You”

Dopo tante voci, ecco la conferma ufficiale: i Maroon 5 e Cardi B insieme per la canzone “Girls Like You”

La conferma è arrivata dal canali social ufficiali dei Maroon 5 che oggi, 30 maggio 2018, hanno rivelato di aver scelto il nuovo singolo estratto dall’album “Red Pill Blues”. La canzone scelta è “Girls Like You“, ma la versione non sarà quella che già conosciamo, ma una collaborazione con la rapper Cardi B.

Rumors are true. Our new single #GirlsLikeYou, ft. @iamcardib, is out tomorrow. Stay tuned for more! — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) 30 maggio 2018

La nuova versione di “Girls Like You” sarà praticamente la stessa, con la voce di Adam Levine uguale all’originale; la novità arriverà nel bridge, che verrà rappato da Cardi B. La voce e lo stile della rapper sapranno dare nuova linfa vitale alla canzone che, molto probabilmente, ne uscirà ancora più bella e completa di prima.

Per il momento è disponibile soltanto un teaser della collaborazione dei Maroon 5 e Cardi B in “Girls Like You”. Domani ci saranno aggiornamenti.

Girls Like You – testo

Spent 24 hours, I need more hours with you

You spent the weekend getting even, ooh

We spent the late nights making things right between us

But now it’s all good, babe

Roll that back wood, babe

And play me close

‘Cause girls like you run ‘round with guys like me

‘Til sun down when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Girls like you love fun, yeah, me too

What I want when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

I spent last night on the last flight to you

Took a whole day up trying to get way up, ooh

We spent the daylight trying to make things right between us

But now it’s all good, babe

Roll that back wood, babe

And play me close

‘Cause girls like you run ‘round with guys like me

‘Til sun down when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Girls like you love fun, yeah, me too

What I want when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Maybe it’s 6:45

Maybe I’m barely alive

Maybe you’ve taken my sh*t for the last time

Maybe I know that I’m drunk

Maybe I know you’re the one

Maybe you thinking it’s better if you drive

‘Cause girls like you run ‘round with guys like me

‘Til sun down when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah

‘Cause girls like you run ‘round with guys like me

‘Til sun down when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Girls like you love fun, yeah, me too

What I want when I come through

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

Yeah yeah yeah, yeah yeah yeah

I need a girl like you