Annunciate le nomination per gli MTV Video Music Awards 2020: la lista completa

L’edizione 2020 degli MTV Video Music Awards si terrà il 30 Agosto a Brooklyn, New York. L’evento è stato pensato per poter avere luogo rispettando le norme di sicurezza e preservando la salute del pubblico, degli artisti e degli addetti ai lavori.

Non è ancora chiaro se il Barclays Center, dove si terranno i VMAs, sarà completamente vuoto o verrà riempito con un numero limitato di persone, ciò che si sa invece è che come da tradizione la serata sarà movimentata da una serie di esibizioni. Gli artisti che si esibiranno saranno rivelati nel corso delle prossime settimane ma è stato già ufficializzato come si svolgeranno le performance. Ci sarà infatti un collegamento con diverse location sparse per la città di New York dove i cantanti potranno portare sul palco la propria esibizione che sarà trasmessa in diretta.

A un mese esatto di distanza dai Video Music Awards sono state annunciate questa sera le nomination.

Le più nominate sono Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande con nove. La loro collaborazione “Rain On Me” è in corsa nelle categorie principali di miglior video e canzone migliore dell’anno. Seguono The Weeknd e Billie Eilish con sei nomination a testa. Quest’ultima continua a fare la storia per essere l’unica teenager a essere stata nominata nella categoria “Video dell’anno” per ben due edizioni. Sul podio dei più nominati sale anche Taylor Swift in cinque categorie, comprese “Miglior canzone pop” con “Lover” e con “The Man” per “Video for Good”, che premia i messaggi trasmessi al pubblico.

Di seguito la lista completa delle nomination dei Video Music Awards 2020

VIDEO DELL’ANNO

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTISTA DELL’ANNO

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

CANZONE DELL’ANNO

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

MIGLIOR COLLABORAZIONE

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

MIGLIOR ARTISTA EMERGENTE

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

MIGLIOR VIDEO POP

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

MIGLIOR VIDEO HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “Bop”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

MIGLIOR VIDEO ROCK

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

MIGLIOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

Finneas – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

MIGLIOR VIDEO LATINO

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “Mamacita”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”

MIGLIOR VIDEO R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

MIGLIOR VIDEO K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “Someone’s Someone”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

