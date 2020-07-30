Annunciate le nomination per gli MTV Video Music Awards 2020: la lista completa
L’edizione 2020 degli MTV Video Music Awards si terrà il 30 Agosto a Brooklyn, New York. L’evento è stato pensato per poter avere luogo rispettando le norme di sicurezza e preservando la salute del pubblico, degli artisti e degli addetti ai lavori.
Non è ancora chiaro se il Barclays Center, dove si terranno i VMAs, sarà completamente vuoto o verrà riempito con un numero limitato di persone, ciò che si sa invece è che come da tradizione la serata sarà movimentata da una serie di esibizioni. Gli artisti che si esibiranno saranno rivelati nel corso delle prossime settimane ma è stato già ufficializzato come si svolgeranno le performance. Ci sarà infatti un collegamento con diverse location sparse per la città di New York dove i cantanti potranno portare sul palco la propria esibizione che sarà trasmessa in diretta.
A un mese esatto di distanza dai Video Music Awards sono state annunciate questa sera le nomination.
Le più nominate sono Lady Gaga e Ariana Grande con nove. La loro collaborazione “Rain On Me” è in corsa nelle categorie principali di miglior video e canzone migliore dell’anno. Seguono The Weeknd e Billie Eilish con sei nomination a testa. Quest’ultima continua a fare la storia per essere l’unica teenager a essere stata nominata nella categoria “Video dell’anno” per ben due edizioni. Sul podio dei più nominati sale anche Taylor Swift in cinque categorie, comprese “Miglior canzone pop” con “Lover” e con “The Man” per “Video for Good”, che premia i messaggi trasmessi al pubblico.
Di seguito la lista completa delle nomination dei Video Music Awards 2020
VIDEO DELL’ANNO
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
ARTISTA DELL’ANNO
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
CANZONE DELL’ANNO
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
MIGLIOR COLLABORAZIONE
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
MIGLIOR ARTISTA EMERGENTE
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
Yungblud
MIGLIOR VIDEO POP
BTS – “On”
Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
MIGLIOR VIDEO HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “Bop”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”
MIGLIOR VIDEO ROCK
Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Coldplay – “Orphans”
Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers – “Caution”
MIGLIOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
Finneas – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”
MIGLIOR VIDEO LATINO
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “Mamacita”
J Balvin – “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”
MIGLIOR VIDEO R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
MIGLIOR VIDEO K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
BTS – “On”
EXO – “Obsession”
Monsta X – “Someone’s Someone”
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet – “Psycho”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
