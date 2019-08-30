Pubblicato nelle ultime ore il video ufficiale di Doin’ Time di Lana del Rey, brano che accompagna l’uscita del nuovo album Norman fucking Rockwell!
La canzone Doin’Time è una cover del gruppo californiano Sublime, qui interpretata in modo eccelso da Lana del Rey.
Nel video di Doin’ Time troviamo una Lana del Rey in versione gigante, mentre passeggia per le strade di una grande città. A circa metà del video scopriamo che Lana è dentro un vero e proprio film, e la vediamo nel maxi schermo di un drive cinema.
La sorpresa finale ci mostra Lana che esce dal maxi schermo per entrare nel mondo reale. Un video molto carino, che accompagna bene la canzone.
Doin’ Time – testo della canzone
Summertime, and the livin’s easy
Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG
All people in the dance will agree
That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C
Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party
And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder
Me and my girl, we got this relationship
I love her so bad, but she treats me like shit
On lockdown, like a penitentiary
She spreads her lovin’ all over
And when she gets home, there’s none left for me
Summertime, and the livin’s easy
Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG
All people in the dance will agree
That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C
Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party
And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder
(Harder, harder)
Oh, take this veil from off my eyes
My burning sun will, some day, rise
So, what am I gonna be doin’ for a while?
Said, I’m gonna play with myself
Show them, now, we’ve come off the shelf
Summertime, and the livin’s easy
Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG
All people in the dance will agree
That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C
Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party
And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder
(Harder, harder)
Evil, I’ve come to tell you that she’s evil, most definitely
Evil, ornery, scandalous and evil, most definitely
The tension, it’s getting hotter
I’d like to hold her head underwater
(Summertime)
(Ah, ah, ah)
Summertime, and the livin’s easy
Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG
All people in the dance will agree
That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C
Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party
And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder
TRADUZIONE
Estate, e la vita è facile
Bradley è sul microfono con Ras MG
tutta la gente che sta ballando sarà d’accordo
che siamo ben qualificati a rappresentare la L.B.C
io, io e Louie, comanderemo la festa
e balleremo a ritmo, diventa più difficile
Io e la mia ragazza, abbiamo questa relazione
io la amo così tanto, ma lei mi tratta da schifo
in isolamento, come in un penitenziario
lei sparge il suo amore ovunque
e quando arriva a casa, non ne è rimasto niente per me
Estate, e la vita è facile
Bradley è sul microfono con Ras MG
tutta la gente che sta ballando sarà d’accordo
che siamo ben qualificati a rappresentare la L.B.C
io, io e Louie, comanderemo la festa
e balleremo a ritmo, diventa più difficile
(più difficile, sì, più difficile)
Oh, togli questo velo dai miei occhi
il mio sole cocente, un giorno, sorgerà
quindi, cosa farò nel frattempo?
Ho detto, giocherò con me stessa
mostrerò loro, adesso, siamo scesi dal ripiano
Estate, e la vita è facile
Bradley è sul microfono con Ras MG
tutta la gente che sta ballando sarà d’accordo
che siamo ben qualificati a rappresentare la L.B.C
io, io e Louie, comanderemo la festa
e balleremo a ritmo, diventa più difficile
(più difficile, sì, più difficile)
Il diavolo, sono venuta a dirti che lei è il diavolo
quasi sicuramente
tremenda, irascibile, scandalosa e tremenda
quasi sicuramente
la tensione, sta diventando più caldo
mi piacerebbe spingerle la testa sott’acqua
(estate)
(ah, ah, ah)
Estate, e la vita è facile
Bradley è sul microfono con Ras MG
tutta la gente che sta ballando sarà d’accordo
che siamo ben qualificati a rappresentare la L.B.C
io, io e Louie, comanderemo la festa
e balleremo a ritmo, diventa più difficile
