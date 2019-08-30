Pubblicato nelle ultime ore il video ufficiale di Doin’ Time di Lana del Rey, brano che accompagna l’uscita del nuovo album Norman fucking Rockwell!

La canzone Doin’Time è una cover del gruppo californiano Sublime, qui interpretata in modo eccelso da Lana del Rey.

Nel video di Doin’ Time troviamo una Lana del Rey in versione gigante, mentre passeggia per le strade di una grande città. A circa metà del video scopriamo che Lana è dentro un vero e proprio film, e la vediamo nel maxi schermo di un drive cinema.

La sorpresa finale ci mostra Lana che esce dal maxi schermo per entrare nel mondo reale. Un video molto carino, che accompagna bene la canzone.

Doin’ Time – testo della canzone

Summertime, and the livin’s easy

Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG

All people in the dance will agree

That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C

Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party

And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder

Me and my girl, we got this relationship

I love her so bad, but she treats me like shit

On lockdown, like a penitentiary

She spreads her lovin’ all over

And when she gets home, there’s none left for me

Summertime, and the livin’s easy

Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG

All people in the dance will agree

That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C

Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party

And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder

(Harder, harder)

Oh, take this veil from off my eyes

My burning sun will, some day, rise

So, what am I gonna be doin’ for a while?

Said, I’m gonna play with myself

Show them, now, we’ve come off the shelf

Summertime, and the livin’s easy

Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG

All people in the dance will agree

That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C

Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party

And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder

(Harder, harder)

Evil, I’ve come to tell you that she’s evil, most definitely

Evil, ornery, scandalous and evil, most definitely

The tension, it’s getting hotter

I’d like to hold her head underwater

(Summertime)

(Ah, ah, ah)

Summertime, and the livin’s easy

Bradley’s on the microphone with Ras MG

All people in the dance will agree

That we’re well-qualified to represent the L.B.C

Me, me and Louie, we gonna run to the party

And dance to the rhythm, it gets harder

TRADUZIONE

Estate, e la vita è facile

Bradley è sul microfono con Ras MG

tutta la gente che sta ballando sarà d’accordo

che siamo ben qualificati a rappresentare la L.B.C

io, io e Louie, comanderemo la festa

e balleremo a ritmo, diventa più difficile

Io e la mia ragazza, abbiamo questa relazione

io la amo così tanto, ma lei mi tratta da schifo

in isolamento, come in un penitenziario

lei sparge il suo amore ovunque

e quando arriva a casa, non ne è rimasto niente per me

Estate, e la vita è facile

Bradley è sul microfono con Ras MG

tutta la gente che sta ballando sarà d’accordo

che siamo ben qualificati a rappresentare la L.B.C

io, io e Louie, comanderemo la festa

e balleremo a ritmo, diventa più difficile

(più difficile, sì, più difficile)

Oh, togli questo velo dai miei occhi

il mio sole cocente, un giorno, sorgerà

quindi, cosa farò nel frattempo?

Ho detto, giocherò con me stessa

mostrerò loro, adesso, siamo scesi dal ripiano

Estate, e la vita è facile

Bradley è sul microfono con Ras MG

tutta la gente che sta ballando sarà d’accordo

che siamo ben qualificati a rappresentare la L.B.C

io, io e Louie, comanderemo la festa

e balleremo a ritmo, diventa più difficile

(più difficile, sì, più difficile)

Il diavolo, sono venuta a dirti che lei è il diavolo

quasi sicuramente

tremenda, irascibile, scandalosa e tremenda

quasi sicuramente

la tensione, sta diventando più caldo

mi piacerebbe spingerle la testa sott’acqua

(estate)

(ah, ah, ah)

Estate, e la vita è facile

Bradley è sul microfono con Ras MG

tutta la gente che sta ballando sarà d’accordo

che siamo ben qualificati a rappresentare la L.B.C

io, io e Louie, comanderemo la festa

e balleremo a ritmo, diventa più difficile