Un’esibizione che sa di premiere.

Lana Del Reyha fatto debuttare la sua nuova canzone dal titolo How To Disappear ed ha cantato in live Venice Bitch per la prima volta… una settimana movimentata per Lana.

Eh si, la cantante ha chiuso l’evento Apple presso l’Howard Gilman Opera House di Brooklyn a New York poche ore fa (30 ottobre 2018).

Ha fatto la sua apparizione sul palco per eseguire due canzoni dal vivo accompagnate da Jack Antonoff al piano.

All’evento, Lana ha fatto debuttare la versione completa di How To Disappear (una canzone inedita che aveva precedentemente presentato su Instagram) ed ha eseguito il suo ultimo singolo ufficiale “Venice Bitch” – che ha pubblicato a settembre.

How to Disappear e Venice Bitch appariranno entrambi nel prossimo e sesto album in studio di Lana, che si intitola “Norman Fucking Rockwell“, in arrivo nei negozi all’inizio del 2019.

Sopra trovate il video dell’esibizione e sotto il testo di How To Disappear. Fateci sapere i vostri pensieri su questo nuovo inedito.

Testo di How To Disappear di Lana Del Rey

John met me down on the boulevard

I cried on his should cause life is hard

The waves came in over my head

What you been up to my baby?

I haven’t seen you round here lately

All of the guys tell me lies but you don’t

You just crack another beer

And pretend that you’re still here

And this is how to disappear

This is how to disappear

Jim met me down at the training yard

The cuts on his face cause he fought too hard

I know he’s in over his head

But I love that man like nobody can

He moves mountains and turns them to ground again

And I watched the guys getting high as they fight

For the things that they hold dear

To forget the things they fear

And this is how they disappear

This is how they disappear

Well now it’s been years since I left New York

And I got a kid and two cats in the yard

The California sun and the movie stars

And I watched the skies getting light as I write

As I think about those years

And I whisper in your ear

I’m always going to be right here

No one’s going anywhere

I’m always going to be right here

No one’s going anywhere