In rotazione radiofonica da oggi 31 gennaio, arriva Godzilla, il nuovo singolo di Eminem in collaborazione con il rapper Juice Wrld, scomparso di recente. Godzilla, come riportato nel comunicato stampa ufficiale, è tratto dall’album Music To Be Murdered dichiaratamente ispirato al maestro del cinema horror Alfred Hitchcock.

Con Godzilla Eminem si conferma come grande rapper, con un ritmo che trascina e coinvolge e un testo davvero molto interessante. Bella anche la partecipazione di Juice Wrld che spezza la parte cantata di Eminem con un timbro più caldo e avvolgente. Niente male davvero.

Significato del testo di Godzilla di Eminem

Godzilla con le sue rime serrate e velocissime parla di un “mostro” che si libera soltanto di notte. Ovviamente il riferimento al mostro è più che altro figurato, perché si parla anche di follia, di paure, di momenti terribili e pieni di rabbia e frustrazione.

Un testo complesso, e nell’ultima parte praticamente impossibile da cantare perché Eminem si lancia in un rap super veloce che toglie letteralmente il fiato, dalla prima all’ultima parola.

Qui sotto vi postiamo il video lyrics di Godzilla. Alla fine del video non può mancare il saluto al rapper Juice Wrld morto lo scorso 8 dicembre dopo aver partecipato al brano di Eminem. Una collaborazione che, diventa così ancora più bella e importante.

Il brano Godzilla di Eminem ha già oltrepassato i 57 milioni di stream su Spotify, e a parte questa collaborazione con Juice, nell’album Music To Be Murdered sono presenti anche altre collaborazioni come quelle con Ed Sheeran, Young M.A., Juice WRLD, Skylar Grey, Don Toliver, Anderson.Paak, KXNG Crooked, Royce da 5’9” e Joell Ortiz.

Facci sapere cosa pensi di Godzilla dopo aver letto il testo e la traduzione qui sotto.

Testo di Godzilla di Eminem ft Juice Wrld

Ugh, you’re a monster

I can swallow a bottle of alcohol and I’ll feel like Godzilla

Better hit the deck like the card dealer

My whole squad’s in here, walking around the party

A cross between a zombie apocalypse and big Bobby “The

Brain” Heenan which is probably the

Same reason I wrestle with mania

Shady’s in this bitch, I’m posse’d up

Consider it to cross me a costly mistake

If they sleepin’ on me, the hoes better get insomnia

ADHD, hydroxycut

Pass the Courvoisi’ (Hey, hey)

In AA with an AK, melee, finna set it like a playdate

Better vacate, retreat like a vacay, mayday

This beat is cray-cray, Ray J, H-A-H-A-H-A

Laughing all the way to the bank, I spray flings

They cannot tame or placate the (Ayy)

Monster

You get in my way, I’ma feed you to the monster (Yeah)

I’m normal during the day, but at night, turn to a monster (Yeah)

When the moon shines like Ice Road Truckers

I look like a villain outta those blockbusters

Godzilla, fire spitter, monster

Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet

Fire, Godzilla, fire, monster

Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet

I’m just a product of Slick Rick, at Onyx, told ‘em lick the balls

Had ‘em just appalled at so many things that pissed ‘em off

It’s impossible to list ‘em all

And in the midst of all this

I’m in a mental hospital with a crystal ball

Tryna see, will I still be like this tomorrow?

Risperdal, voices whisper

My fist is balled back up against the wall, pencil drawn

This is just the song to go ballistic on

You just pulled a pistol on the guy with the missile launcher

I’m just a Loch Ness, the mythological

Quick to tell a bitch go off like a fifth of Vodka

When you twist the top of the bottle, I’m a

Monster

You get in my way, I’ma feed you to the monster (Yeah)

I’m normal during the day, but at night, turn to a monster (Yeah)

When the moon shines like Ice Road Truckers

I look like a villain outta those blockbusters

Godzilla, fire spitter, monster

Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet

Fire, Godzilla, fire, monster

Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet

If you never gave a damn, raise your hand

‘Cause I’m about to set trip, vacation plans

I’m on point like my index is, so all you will ever get is

The motherfuckin’ finger (Finger), prostate exam (‘Xam)

How can I have all these fans and perspire?

Like a liar’s pants, I’m on fire

And I got no plans to retire and I’m still the man you admire

These chicks are spazzin’ out, I only get more handsome and flier

I got ‘em passin’ out like what you do when you hand someone flyers

And what goes around comes around just like the blades on a chainsaw

‘Cause I caught the flap of my dollar stack right off the bat like a baseball

Like Kid Ink, bitch, I got them racks with so much ease that they call me Diddy

‘Cause I make bands and I call getting cheese a cakewalk (Cheesecake, yeah)

Bitch, I’m a player, I’m too motherfuckin’ stingy for Cher

Won’t even lend you an ear, ain’t even pretending to care

But I tell a bitch I’ll marry her if she’ll bury her

Face on my genital area, the original Richard Ramirez

Christian Rivera, ‘cause my lyrics never sit well

So they wanna give me the chair

Like a paraplegic, and it’s scary, call it Harry Caray

‘Cause every time a Dick and Harry carry and marry a motherfuckin’ dictionary

Got ‘em swearing up and down, they can’t spit, this shit’s hilarious

It’s time to put these bitches in the obituary column

We wouldn’t see eye to eye with a staring problem

Get the shaft like a staring column (Mark Jack)

Trigger happy, pack heat, but it’s black ink

Give ‘em half of the bad beats

Evil, that means take a back seat

Take it back to Fat Petes with a maxi, single

Look at my rap sheets, what attracts these people

Is my gangster, bitch, like Apache with a catchy jingle

I stack chips, you barely got a half-eaten Cheeto

Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em

Other words, I Minute Maid ‘em

I don’t want to hurt ‘em, but I did ‘em in a fit of rage

I’m murderin’ again, nobody will evade him

Finna kill ‘em and dump all the fuckin’ bodies in the lake

Obliterating everything, incinerate and renegade ‘em

And I make anybody who want it with the pen afraid

And don’t nobody want it, but they’re gonna get it anyway

‘Cause I’m beginnin’ to feel like I’m mentally ill

And I tell ‘em kill or be killed, I’m a killer, be the vanilla gorilla

You’re bringin’ the killer within me out of me

You don’t want to be the enemy of the demon who went in me

Or be recievin’ enemy, what stupidity it’d be

Every bit of me is the epitome of a spitter

When I’m in the vicinity, motherfucker, you better duck

Or you finna be dead the minute you run into me

A hundred percent of you is a fifth of a percent of me

I’m ‘bout to fuckin’ finish you bitch, I’m unfadable

You wanna battle, I’m available, I’m blowin’ up like an inflatable

I’m undebatable, I’m unavoidable, I’m unevadable

I’m on the toilet bowl, I got a trailer full of money and I’m paid in full

I’m not afraid to pull the

Man, stop

Look what I’m plannin’, haha

TRADUZIONE

Sei un mostro

Posso scolare una bottiglia di alcol e mi sentirò come Godzilla

Meglio colpire il mazzo come il mazziere

Tutto il mio gruppo è qui, camminando nel party

Un incrocio tra un’apocalisse di zombi e il Bobby “The

Brain” Heenan che è probabilmente la

Stessa ragione per cui combatto con la mania

Shady è in questa merda, non sono solo

Considera che affrontarmi è un errore che costa caro

Se dormono su di me, è meglio che le troie abbiano l’insonnia

ADHD, hydroxycut

Passa il Courvoisi

In AA con un AK, mischia, impostalo come un incontro giocoso

Meglio lasciare, ritirarsi come una vacanza, aiuto

Questo battito è cray-cray, Ray J, H-A-H-A-H-A

Ridendo fino alla banca, spruzzo avventure

Non possono domare o placare il

Mostro

Ti metti sulla mia strada, darò da mangiare al mostro

Sono normale durante il giorno, ma di notte, divento un mostro

Quando la luna brilla come Ice Road Truckers

Sembro un cattivo di quei film famosi

Godzilla, sputafuoco, mostro

Sangue sulla pista da ballo e sul tappeto di Louis V

Fuoco, Godzilla, fuoco, mostro

Sangue sulla pista da ballo e sul tappeto di Louis V

Sono solo un prodotto di Slick Rick, di Onyx, che gli ha detto di leccare le palle

Li ho fatti spaventare per così tante cose che li ho fatti arrabbiare

È impossibile elencarli tutti

E in mezzo a tutto questo

Sono in un ospedale psichiatrico con una sfera di cristallo

Provo a vedere, sarò ancora così domani?

Risperdal, voci che parlano piano

Il mio pugno è appoggiato contro il muro, disegnato a matita

Questa è solo la canzone con cui dare di matto

Hai appena puntato una pistola sul tizio con un lanciarazzi

Sono solo un Loch Ness, mitologico

In fretta a dire alla stroanza di andare via come un quinto di Vodka

Quando giri la parte superiore della bottiglia, sono un Mostro



Ti metti sulla mia strada, darò da mangiare al mostro

Sono normale durante il giorno, ma di notte, divento un mostro

Quando la luna brilla come Ice Road Truckers

Sembro un cattivo di quei film famosi

Godzilla, sputafuoco, mostro

Sangue sulla pista da ballo e sul tappeto di Louis V

Fuoco, Godzilla, fuoco, mostro

Sangue sulla pista da ballo e sul tappeto di Louis V

Se non ti è mai importato niente, alza la mano

Perché sto per organizzare un viaggio, piano delle vacanze

Sono sul punto come il mio indice, quindi tutto ciò che otterrai sarà

Il fottuto dito, esame della prostata

Come posso avere tutti questi fan e sudare?

Come i pantaloni di un bugiardo, sono in fiamme

E non ho intenzione di ritirarmi e sono ancora l’uomo che amate

Queste ragazze stanno dando di matto, divento solo più bello e farfallone

Li ho fatti passare come quello che fai quando dai a qualcuno dei volantini

E ciò che gira si presenta proprio come le lame di una motosega

Perché ho tirato fuori il lembo della mia pila di dollari dalla battuta come una palla da baseball

Come Kid Ink, stronza, ho preso quelle pile con tanta facilità che mi chiamano Diddy

Perché faccio band….

Stronza, sono un giocatore, sono troppo fottutamente avaro per Cher

Non ti presterò nemmeno un orecchio, non fingerò nemmeno di preoccuparmene

Ma dico a una stronza che la sposerò se affonderà la sua

Faccia nella mia zona genitale, l’originale Richard Ramirez

Christian Rivera, perché i miei testi non stanno mai bene

Quindi vogliono darmi la sedia

Come un paraplegico, ed è spaventoso, chiamalo Harry Caray

Perché ogni volta che Dick e Harry portano e sposano un fottuto dizionario

Li trovano a imprecare su e giù, non possono sputare, questa merda è divertente

È tempo di mettere queste stronze nella colonna del necrologio

Non saremmo d’accordo con un problema di sguardi

Prendi l’albero come una colonna fissa

Grilletto facile, pistola, ma è inchiostro nero

Dagli la metà dei ritmi negativi

Male, significa sedersi sul retro

Riportalo a Fat Petes con un maxi, singolo

Guarda i miei fogli di musica rap, ciò che attrae queste persone

Il mio gangster, puttana, è come Apache con un motivetto orecchiabile

Accumulo munizioni, hai amalapena mangiato un Cheeto

Riempili con il veleno ed eliminali

Altre parole, I Minute Maid ‘em

Non voglio ferirli, ma li ho fatti in un impeto di rabbia

Sto uccidendo di nuovo, nessuno gli sfuggirà

Finalmente li uccide e scarica tutti i fottuti corpi nel lago

Annullando tutto, inceneriscili e rinnegali

E faccio paura a chiunque lo voglia con la penna

E nessuno lo vuole, ma lo capiranno comunque

Perché sto iniziando a sentirmi come un malato di mente

E dico loro uccidi o sii ucciso, sono un assassino, sii il gorilla di vaniglia

Stai portando fuori di me l’assassino dentro di me

Non vuoi essere il nemico del demone che è entrato in me

O ricevere il nemico, che stupidità sarebbe

Ogni parte di me è l’epitome di uno che sputa

Quando sono nelle vicinanze, figlio di puttana, farai meglio ad abbassarti

O finirai per essere morto nel momento in cui mi incontri

Il cento per cento di voi è il cinquata per cento di me

Sto per finirti fottuta stronza, sono eterno

Vuoi combattere, sono disponibile, mi sto gonfiando come un gonfiabile

Sono indiscutibile, sono inevitabile, sono imprescindibile

Sono sul water, ho una roulotte piena di soldi e sono pagato per intero

Non ho paura di tirare il

Amico, fermati

Guarda cosa sto pianificando