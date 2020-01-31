In rotazione radiofonica da oggi 31 gennaio, arriva Godzilla, il nuovo singolo di Eminem in collaborazione con il rapper Juice Wrld, scomparso di recente. Godzilla, come riportato nel comunicato stampa ufficiale, è tratto dall’album Music To Be Murdered dichiaratamente ispirato al maestro del cinema horror Alfred Hitchcock.
Con Godzilla Eminem si conferma come grande rapper, con un ritmo che trascina e coinvolge e un testo davvero molto interessante. Bella anche la partecipazione di Juice Wrld che spezza la parte cantata di Eminem con un timbro più caldo e avvolgente. Niente male davvero.
Significato del testo di Godzilla di Eminem
Godzilla con le sue rime serrate e velocissime parla di un “mostro” che si libera soltanto di notte. Ovviamente il riferimento al mostro è più che altro figurato, perché si parla anche di follia, di paure, di momenti terribili e pieni di rabbia e frustrazione.
Un testo complesso, e nell’ultima parte praticamente impossibile da cantare perché Eminem si lancia in un rap super veloce che toglie letteralmente il fiato, dalla prima all’ultima parola.
Qui sotto vi postiamo il video lyrics di Godzilla. Alla fine del video non può mancare il saluto al rapper Juice Wrld morto lo scorso 8 dicembre dopo aver partecipato al brano di Eminem. Una collaborazione che, diventa così ancora più bella e importante.
Il brano Godzilla di Eminem ha già oltrepassato i 57 milioni di stream su Spotify, e a parte questa collaborazione con Juice, nell’album Music To Be Murdered sono presenti anche altre collaborazioni come quelle con Ed Sheeran, Young M.A., Juice WRLD, Skylar Grey, Don Toliver, Anderson.Paak, KXNG Crooked, Royce da 5’9” e Joell Ortiz.
Facci sapere cosa pensi di Godzilla dopo aver letto il testo e la traduzione qui sotto.
Testo di Godzilla di Eminem ft Juice Wrld
Ugh, you’re a monster
I can swallow a bottle of alcohol and I’ll feel like Godzilla
Better hit the deck like the card dealer
My whole squad’s in here, walking around the party
A cross between a zombie apocalypse and big Bobby “The
Brain” Heenan which is probably the
Same reason I wrestle with mania
Shady’s in this bitch, I’m posse’d up
Consider it to cross me a costly mistake
If they sleepin’ on me, the hoes better get insomnia
ADHD, hydroxycut
Pass the Courvoisi’ (Hey, hey)
In AA with an AK, melee, finna set it like a playdate
Better vacate, retreat like a vacay, mayday
This beat is cray-cray, Ray J, H-A-H-A-H-A
Laughing all the way to the bank, I spray flings
They cannot tame or placate the (Ayy)
Monster
You get in my way, I’ma feed you to the monster (Yeah)
I’m normal during the day, but at night, turn to a monster (Yeah)
When the moon shines like Ice Road Truckers
I look like a villain outta those blockbusters
Godzilla, fire spitter, monster
Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet
Fire, Godzilla, fire, monster
Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet
I’m just a product of Slick Rick, at Onyx, told ‘em lick the balls
Had ‘em just appalled at so many things that pissed ‘em off
It’s impossible to list ‘em all
And in the midst of all this
I’m in a mental hospital with a crystal ball
Tryna see, will I still be like this tomorrow?
Risperdal, voices whisper
My fist is balled back up against the wall, pencil drawn
This is just the song to go ballistic on
You just pulled a pistol on the guy with the missile launcher
I’m just a Loch Ness, the mythological
Quick to tell a bitch go off like a fifth of Vodka
When you twist the top of the bottle, I’m a
Monster
You get in my way, I’ma feed you to the monster (Yeah)
I’m normal during the day, but at night, turn to a monster (Yeah)
When the moon shines like Ice Road Truckers
I look like a villain outta those blockbusters
Godzilla, fire spitter, monster
Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet
Fire, Godzilla, fire, monster
Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet
If you never gave a damn, raise your hand
‘Cause I’m about to set trip, vacation plans
I’m on point like my index is, so all you will ever get is
The motherfuckin’ finger (Finger), prostate exam (‘Xam)
How can I have all these fans and perspire?
Like a liar’s pants, I’m on fire
And I got no plans to retire and I’m still the man you admire
These chicks are spazzin’ out, I only get more handsome and flier
I got ‘em passin’ out like what you do when you hand someone flyers
And what goes around comes around just like the blades on a chainsaw
‘Cause I caught the flap of my dollar stack right off the bat like a baseball
Like Kid Ink, bitch, I got them racks with so much ease that they call me Diddy
‘Cause I make bands and I call getting cheese a cakewalk (Cheesecake, yeah)
Bitch, I’m a player, I’m too motherfuckin’ stingy for Cher
Won’t even lend you an ear, ain’t even pretending to care
But I tell a bitch I’ll marry her if she’ll bury her
Face on my genital area, the original Richard Ramirez
Christian Rivera, ‘cause my lyrics never sit well
So they wanna give me the chair
Like a paraplegic, and it’s scary, call it Harry Caray
‘Cause every time a Dick and Harry carry and marry a motherfuckin’ dictionary
Got ‘em swearing up and down, they can’t spit, this shit’s hilarious
It’s time to put these bitches in the obituary column
We wouldn’t see eye to eye with a staring problem
Get the shaft like a staring column (Mark Jack)
Trigger happy, pack heat, but it’s black ink
Give ‘em half of the bad beats
Evil, that means take a back seat
Take it back to Fat Petes with a maxi, single
Look at my rap sheets, what attracts these people
Is my gangster, bitch, like Apache with a catchy jingle
I stack chips, you barely got a half-eaten Cheeto
Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em
Other words, I Minute Maid ‘em
I don’t want to hurt ‘em, but I did ‘em in a fit of rage
I’m murderin’ again, nobody will evade him
Finna kill ‘em and dump all the fuckin’ bodies in the lake
Obliterating everything, incinerate and renegade ‘em
And I make anybody who want it with the pen afraid
And don’t nobody want it, but they’re gonna get it anyway
‘Cause I’m beginnin’ to feel like I’m mentally ill
And I tell ‘em kill or be killed, I’m a killer, be the vanilla gorilla
You’re bringin’ the killer within me out of me
You don’t want to be the enemy of the demon who went in me
Or be recievin’ enemy, what stupidity it’d be
Every bit of me is the epitome of a spitter
When I’m in the vicinity, motherfucker, you better duck
Or you finna be dead the minute you run into me
A hundred percent of you is a fifth of a percent of me
I’m ‘bout to fuckin’ finish you bitch, I’m unfadable
You wanna battle, I’m available, I’m blowin’ up like an inflatable
I’m undebatable, I’m unavoidable, I’m unevadable
I’m on the toilet bowl, I got a trailer full of money and I’m paid in full
I’m not afraid to pull the
Man, stop
Look what I’m plannin’, haha
TRADUZIONE
Sei un mostro
Posso scolare una bottiglia di alcol e mi sentirò come Godzilla
Meglio colpire il mazzo come il mazziere
Tutto il mio gruppo è qui, camminando nel party
Un incrocio tra un’apocalisse di zombi e il Bobby “The
Brain” Heenan che è probabilmente la
Stessa ragione per cui combatto con la mania
Shady è in questa merda, non sono solo
Considera che affrontarmi è un errore che costa caro
Se dormono su di me, è meglio che le troie abbiano l’insonnia
ADHD, hydroxycut
Passa il Courvoisi
In AA con un AK, mischia, impostalo come un incontro giocoso
Meglio lasciare, ritirarsi come una vacanza, aiuto
Questo battito è cray-cray, Ray J, H-A-H-A-H-A
Ridendo fino alla banca, spruzzo avventure
Non possono domare o placare il
Mostro
Ti metti sulla mia strada, darò da mangiare al mostro
Sono normale durante il giorno, ma di notte, divento un mostro
Quando la luna brilla come Ice Road Truckers
Sembro un cattivo di quei film famosi
Godzilla, sputafuoco, mostro
Sangue sulla pista da ballo e sul tappeto di Louis V
Fuoco, Godzilla, fuoco, mostro
Sangue sulla pista da ballo e sul tappeto di Louis V
Sono solo un prodotto di Slick Rick, di Onyx, che gli ha detto di leccare le palle
Li ho fatti spaventare per così tante cose che li ho fatti arrabbiare
È impossibile elencarli tutti
E in mezzo a tutto questo
Sono in un ospedale psichiatrico con una sfera di cristallo
Provo a vedere, sarò ancora così domani?
Risperdal, voci che parlano piano
Il mio pugno è appoggiato contro il muro, disegnato a matita
Questa è solo la canzone con cui dare di matto
Hai appena puntato una pistola sul tizio con un lanciarazzi
Sono solo un Loch Ness, mitologico
In fretta a dire alla stroanza di andare via come un quinto di Vodka
Quando giri la parte superiore della bottiglia, sono un Mostro
Ti metti sulla mia strada, darò da mangiare al mostro
Sono normale durante il giorno, ma di notte, divento un mostro
Quando la luna brilla come Ice Road Truckers
Sembro un cattivo di quei film famosi
Godzilla, sputafuoco, mostro
Sangue sulla pista da ballo e sul tappeto di Louis V
Fuoco, Godzilla, fuoco, mostro
Sangue sulla pista da ballo e sul tappeto di Louis V
Se non ti è mai importato niente, alza la mano
Perché sto per organizzare un viaggio, piano delle vacanze
Sono sul punto come il mio indice, quindi tutto ciò che otterrai sarà
Il fottuto dito, esame della prostata
Come posso avere tutti questi fan e sudare?
Come i pantaloni di un bugiardo, sono in fiamme
E non ho intenzione di ritirarmi e sono ancora l’uomo che amate
Queste ragazze stanno dando di matto, divento solo più bello e farfallone
Li ho fatti passare come quello che fai quando dai a qualcuno dei volantini
E ciò che gira si presenta proprio come le lame di una motosega
Perché ho tirato fuori il lembo della mia pila di dollari dalla battuta come una palla da baseball
Come Kid Ink, stronza, ho preso quelle pile con tanta facilità che mi chiamano Diddy
Perché faccio band….
Stronza, sono un giocatore, sono troppo fottutamente avaro per Cher
Non ti presterò nemmeno un orecchio, non fingerò nemmeno di preoccuparmene
Ma dico a una stronza che la sposerò se affonderà la sua
Faccia nella mia zona genitale, l’originale Richard Ramirez
Christian Rivera, perché i miei testi non stanno mai bene
Quindi vogliono darmi la sedia
Come un paraplegico, ed è spaventoso, chiamalo Harry Caray
Perché ogni volta che Dick e Harry portano e sposano un fottuto dizionario
Li trovano a imprecare su e giù, non possono sputare, questa merda è divertente
È tempo di mettere queste stronze nella colonna del necrologio
Non saremmo d’accordo con un problema di sguardi
Prendi l’albero come una colonna fissa
Grilletto facile, pistola, ma è inchiostro nero
Dagli la metà dei ritmi negativi
Male, significa sedersi sul retro
Riportalo a Fat Petes con un maxi, singolo
Guarda i miei fogli di musica rap, ciò che attrae queste persone
Il mio gangster, puttana, è come Apache con un motivetto orecchiabile
Accumulo munizioni, hai amalapena mangiato un Cheeto
Riempili con il veleno ed eliminali
Altre parole, I Minute Maid ‘em
Non voglio ferirli, ma li ho fatti in un impeto di rabbia
Sto uccidendo di nuovo, nessuno gli sfuggirà
Finalmente li uccide e scarica tutti i fottuti corpi nel lago
Annullando tutto, inceneriscili e rinnegali
E faccio paura a chiunque lo voglia con la penna
E nessuno lo vuole, ma lo capiranno comunque
Perché sto iniziando a sentirmi come un malato di mente
E dico loro uccidi o sii ucciso, sono un assassino, sii il gorilla di vaniglia
Stai portando fuori di me l’assassino dentro di me
Non vuoi essere il nemico del demone che è entrato in me
O ricevere il nemico, che stupidità sarebbe
Ogni parte di me è l’epitome di uno che sputa
Quando sono nelle vicinanze, figlio di puttana, farai meglio ad abbassarti
O finirai per essere morto nel momento in cui mi incontri
Il cento per cento di voi è il cinquata per cento di me
Sto per finirti fottuta stronza, sono eterno
Vuoi combattere, sono disponibile, mi sto gonfiando come un gonfiabile
Sono indiscutibile, sono inevitabile, sono imprescindibile
Sono sul water, ho una roulotte piena di soldi e sono pagato per intero
Non ho paura di tirare il
Amico, fermati
Guarda cosa sto pianificando
Lascia un commento