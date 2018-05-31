Charli XCX “5 in the morning” è il nuovo singolo (Testo & audio)
Charli XCX torna con un nuovo singolo dal titolo “5 in the morning”: ascolta qui l’audio ufficiale e leggi il testo
Il nuovo singolo di Charli XCX “5 in the morning” è stato presentato per la prima volta durante la tappa di Glendale del Reputation World Tour ed è da oggi disponibile per lo streaming su tutte le piattaforme di musica.
La canzone di Charli XCX non è per niente male, è coinvolge molto con il suo ritmo urban. Il testo parla di un’inseguimento nella notte da parte di un uomo indegno e quindi della sua sfrenata vita notturna, fino alle 5 del mattino senza freni.
Ascolta qui l’audio ufficiale
Charli XCX è stata recentemente impegnata in una collaborazione con Rita Ora, Cardi B e Bebe Rexa per la canzone “Girls” e in un tour assieme a Camila Cabello di supporto a Taylor Swift. Per fortuna, tra i tanti impegni, Charli ci regala qualcosa di suo. Si spera che questo sia solo la porta per una nuova stagione musicale ricca.
“5 in the morning” di Charli XCX – testo
I know your type, think you’re one in a million
Your diamonds are fake, you ain’t golden
But I only f*ck with the ones who are rare enough
Real enough, down to keep goin’
It’s 5 in the mornin’
And I’m goin’ all in, I’m busy ballin’
Funny how wherever I wanna go
You wanna be there too
Pull up in stone with your clique (clique)
Glacier all up on your wrist (wrist)
Think you’re the sickest like you got diseases
But you ain’t got nothing on this
I can see you talk, got a big mouth (blah blah blah blah)
Won’t you stick around for the come down? (come down, yeah)
24/7, I’m 365
Wait for me heaven, I’m here ‘til I die
Ah, ah
I’m goin’ all in (all in)
It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m busy ballin’
I ain’t even stoppin’ (no)
It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m so devoted
I’m goin’ all in (all in)
It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m busy ballin’
I ain’t even stoppin’ (yeah)
It’s 5 in the mornin’, yeah
I’m in my element everyday, birthday cake
You want a piece ‘cause it’s tasty
We on a roll, we don’t stop ‘til the bottles all popped
And the pills got me wasted
It’s 5 in the mornin’ and I’m goin’ all in
I’m busy ballin’
Funny how wherever I wanna go
You wanna be there too
Pull up in stone with your clique (clique)
Glacier all up on your wrist (wrist)
Think you’re the sickest like you got diseases
But you ain’t got nothing on this
I can see you talk, got a big mouth (blah blah blah blah)
Won’t you stick around for the come down? (for the come down, yeah)
24/7, I’m 365
Wait for me heaven, I’m here ‘til I die
Yeah
I’m goin’ all in (yeah)
It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m busy ballin’
I ain’t even stoppin’ (no stoppin’)
It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m so devoted (na-na-na-na)
I’m goin’ all in (all in)
It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m busy ballin’ (all in, all in, baby)
I ain’t even stoppin’
It’s 5 in the mornin’, yeah
Wherever I go, wherever I go
You wanna be there too
Wherever I go, you wanna know
You wanna be there too
Wherever I go, wherever I go
You wanna be there too
Wherever I go, wherever I go
You wanna be there too
I’m goin’ all in (yeah)
It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m busy ballin’
I ain’t even stoppin’ (no stoppin’)
It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m so devoted (na-na-na-na)
I’m goin’ all in (all in)
It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m busy ballin’ (all in, all in, baby)
I ain’t even stoppin’
It’s 5 in the mornin’, yeah