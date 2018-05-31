Charli XCX “5 in the morning” è il nuovo singolo (Testo & audio)

Charli XCX torna con un nuovo singolo dal titolo “5 in the morning”: ascolta qui l’audio ufficiale e leggi il testo

Il nuovo singolo di Charli XCX “5 in the morning” è stato presentato per la prima volta durante la tappa di Glendale del Reputation World Tour ed è da oggi disponibile per lo streaming su tutte le piattaforme di musica.

La canzone di Charli XCX non è per niente male, è coinvolge molto con il suo ritmo urban. Il testo parla di un’inseguimento nella notte da parte di un uomo indegno e quindi della sua sfrenata vita notturna, fino alle 5 del mattino senza freni.

Ascolta qui l’audio ufficiale

Charli XCX è stata recentemente impegnata in una collaborazione con Rita Ora, Cardi B e Bebe Rexa per la canzone “Girls” e in un tour assieme a Camila Cabello di supporto a Taylor Swift. Per fortuna, tra i tanti impegni, Charli ci regala qualcosa di suo. Si spera che questo sia solo la porta per una nuova stagione musicale ricca.

“5 in the morning” di Charli XCX – testo

I know your type, think you’re one in a million

Your diamonds are fake, you ain’t golden

But I only f*ck with the ones who are rare enough

Real enough, down to keep goin’

It’s 5 in the mornin’

And I’m goin’ all in, I’m busy ballin’

Funny how wherever I wanna go

You wanna be there too

Pull up in stone with your clique (clique)

Glacier all up on your wrist (wrist)

Think you’re the sickest like you got diseases

But you ain’t got nothing on this

I can see you talk, got a big mouth (blah blah blah blah)

Won’t you stick around for the come down? (come down, yeah)

24/7, I’m 365

Wait for me heaven, I’m here ‘til I die

Ah, ah

I’m goin’ all in (all in)

It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m busy ballin’

I ain’t even stoppin’ (no)

It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m so devoted

I’m goin’ all in (all in)

It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m busy ballin’

I ain’t even stoppin’ (yeah)

It’s 5 in the mornin’, yeah

I’m in my element everyday, birthday cake

You want a piece ‘cause it’s tasty

We on a roll, we don’t stop ‘til the bottles all popped

And the pills got me wasted

It’s 5 in the mornin’ and I’m goin’ all in

I’m busy ballin’

Funny how wherever I wanna go

You wanna be there too

Pull up in stone with your clique (clique)

Glacier all up on your wrist (wrist)

Think you’re the sickest like you got diseases

But you ain’t got nothing on this

I can see you talk, got a big mouth (blah blah blah blah)

Won’t you stick around for the come down? (for the come down, yeah)

24/7, I’m 365

Wait for me heaven, I’m here ‘til I die

Yeah

I’m goin’ all in (yeah)

It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m busy ballin’

I ain’t even stoppin’ (no stoppin’)

It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m so devoted (na-na-na-na)

I’m goin’ all in (all in)

It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m busy ballin’ (all in, all in, baby)

I ain’t even stoppin’

It’s 5 in the mornin’, yeah

Wherever I go, wherever I go

You wanna be there too

Wherever I go, you wanna know

You wanna be there too

Wherever I go, wherever I go

You wanna be there too

Wherever I go, wherever I go

You wanna be there too

I’m goin’ all in (yeah)

It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m busy ballin’

I ain’t even stoppin’ (no stoppin’)

It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m so devoted (na-na-na-na)

I’m goin’ all in (all in)

It’s 5 in the mornin’, I’m busy ballin’ (all in, all in, baby)

I ain’t even stoppin’

It’s 5 in the mornin’, yeah