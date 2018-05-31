Video di What I Nedd: Kiyoko e Kehlani in versione amanti…

Hayley Kiyoko e Kehlani protagoniste nel video di What I Need.

Hayley Kiyoko e Kehlani hanno deciso di intraprendere la strada hot nel video musicale di “What I Need“, il nuovo singolo estratto dall’album in studio di Hayley intitolato “Expectations“.

Era chiaro che la traccia sarebbe diventato un singolo ufficiale per via della presenza di Kehlani e così è stato.

Il video musicale è stato auto-diretto e descrive la storia di Hayley e Kehlani in versione amanti… della fuga e non solo. Guideranno una vecchia auto gialla verso una destinazione sconosciuta, sorseggiano alcuni cocktail in un bar e saranno costrette a fare l’autostop in seguito a un incidente d’auto; si occuperanno di un raccapricciante autista di pick-up, e le due (Hayley e Kehlani) finiranno per baciarsi appassionatamente sul bordo strada. Il significato che trasmette questo video musicale è che l’importante è trascorrere tempo con la persona che si ama.

Il testo di What I Need con Kiyoko e Kehlani

[Verso 1: Kehlani]

All the back and forth getting complicated

Running me around got me frustrated, no

That’s why I been laying low

If you wanna make it work, baby, gotta say it

Need a little more than participation

Or, I could go be on my own

[Pre-Ritornello: Hayley Kiyoko]

Sure I would kiss you, I’ll lay with you

You’re broke, no, I can’t fix you

I won’t, no, I won’t diss you

But babe, yeah, I might miss you

If you’re cold and needed shelter

I’d hold you, but not sweat ya

And know we’re not together

But babe, I won’t forget ya

[Ritornello: Kehlani & Hayley Kiyoko]

What I need, what I need, what I need

Is for you to be sure, no no no

For you to be sure, no no no

For you to be sure, no no no

What I need, what I need, what I need

Is to tell me that it’s yours, no no no

And who you do it for, no no no

Need you to be sure, no no no, no no

Need you to be sure

Need you to be sure

[Verso 2: Hayley Kiyoko]

When we’re all alone, girl, you wanna own it

When we’re with your fam, you don’t wanna show it

Oh, you try to keep us on the low

I only want a girl who ain’t afraid to love me

Not a metaphor of what we really could be

Oh, I ain’t putting on a show

[Pre-Ritornello: Hayley Kiyoko]

Sure I would kiss you, I’ll lay with you

You’re broke, no, I can’t fix you

I won’t, no, I won’t diss you

But babe, yeah, I might miss you

If you’re cold and needed shelter

I’d hold you, but not sweat ya

And know we’re not together

But babe, I won’t forget ya

[Ritornello: Kehlani & Hayley Kiyoko]

What I need, what I need, what I need

Is for you to be sure, no no no

For you to be sure, no no no

For you to be sure, no no no

What I need, what I need, what I need

Is to tell me that it’s yours, no no no

And who you do it for, no no no

Need you to be sure, no no no, no no

Need you to be sure

Need you to be sure

Need you to be sure

Need you to be sure

[Ponte: Kehlani & Hayley Kiyoko]

We could be bigger and brighter than space

Ain’t no running away

No, real loving is sure

The way that I love, there’s no taking my place

Staring you right in your face

No, don’t look away no more

[Pre-Ritornello: Kehlani & Hayley Kiyoko]

I would kiss you, I’ll lay with you

You’re broke, no, I can’t fix you

I won’t, no, I won’t diss you

But babe, yeah, I might miss you

If you’re cold and needed shelter

I’d hold you, but not sweat ya

And know we’re not together

But babe, I won’t forget ya

[Ritornello: Kehlani & Hayley Kiyoko]

What I need, what I need, what I need

Is for you to be sure, no no no

For you to be sure, no no no

For you to be sure, no no no

What I need, what I need, what I need

Is to tell me that it’s yours, no no no

And who you do it for, no no no

Need you to be sure, no no no, no no

Need you to be sure

Need you to be sure

Need you to be sure

Need you to be sure