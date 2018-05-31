Video di What I Nedd: Kiyoko e Kehlani in versione amanti…
Guarda il video musicale e leggi il testo del brano.
Hayley Kiyoko e Kehlani protagoniste nel video di What I Need.
Hayley Kiyoko e Kehlani hanno deciso di intraprendere la strada hot nel video musicale di “What I Need“, il nuovo singolo estratto dall’album in studio di Hayley intitolato “Expectations“.
Era chiaro che la traccia sarebbe diventato un singolo ufficiale per via della presenza di Kehlani e così è stato.
Il video musicale è stato auto-diretto e descrive la storia di Hayley e Kehlani in versione amanti… della fuga e non solo. Guideranno una vecchia auto gialla verso una destinazione sconosciuta, sorseggiano alcuni cocktail in un bar e saranno costrette a fare l’autostop in seguito a un incidente d’auto; si occuperanno di un raccapricciante autista di pick-up, e le due (Hayley e Kehlani) finiranno per baciarsi appassionatamente sul bordo strada. Il significato che trasmette questo video musicale è che l’importante è trascorrere tempo con la persona che si ama.
Il testo di What I Need con Kiyoko e Kehlani[Verso 1: Kehlani]
All the back and forth getting complicated
Running me around got me frustrated, no
That’s why I been laying low
If you wanna make it work, baby, gotta say it
Need a little more than participation
Or, I could go be on my own
Sure I would kiss you, I’ll lay with you
You’re broke, no, I can’t fix you
I won’t, no, I won’t diss you
But babe, yeah, I might miss you
If you’re cold and needed shelter
I’d hold you, but not sweat ya
And know we’re not together
But babe, I won’t forget ya
What I need, what I need, what I need
Is for you to be sure, no no no
For you to be sure, no no no
For you to be sure, no no no
What I need, what I need, what I need
Is to tell me that it’s yours, no no no
And who you do it for, no no no
Need you to be sure, no no no, no no
Need you to be sure
Need you to be sure
When we’re all alone, girl, you wanna own it
When we’re with your fam, you don’t wanna show it
Oh, you try to keep us on the low
I only want a girl who ain’t afraid to love me
Not a metaphor of what we really could be
Oh, I ain’t putting on a show
Sure I would kiss you, I’ll lay with you
You’re broke, no, I can’t fix you
I won’t, no, I won’t diss you
But babe, yeah, I might miss you
If you’re cold and needed shelter
I’d hold you, but not sweat ya
And know we’re not together
But babe, I won’t forget ya
What I need, what I need, what I need
Is for you to be sure, no no no
For you to be sure, no no no
For you to be sure, no no no
What I need, what I need, what I need
Is to tell me that it’s yours, no no no
And who you do it for, no no no
Need you to be sure, no no no, no no
Need you to be sure
Need you to be sure
Need you to be sure
Need you to be sure
We could be bigger and brighter than space
Ain’t no running away
No, real loving is sure
The way that I love, there’s no taking my place
Staring you right in your face
No, don’t look away no more
I would kiss you, I’ll lay with you
You’re broke, no, I can’t fix you
I won’t, no, I won’t diss you
But babe, yeah, I might miss you
If you’re cold and needed shelter
I’d hold you, but not sweat ya
And know we’re not together
But babe, I won’t forget ya
What I need, what I need, what I need
Is for you to be sure, no no no
For you to be sure, no no no
For you to be sure, no no no
What I need, what I need, what I need
Is to tell me that it’s yours, no no no
And who you do it for, no no no
Need you to be sure, no no no, no no
Need you to be sure
Need you to be sure
Need you to be sure
Need you to be sure