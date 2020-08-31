Tutti i vincitori e le esibizioni dei Video Music Awards 2020 che hanno visto trionfare su tutti Lady Gaga

Si sono tenuti questa notte gli MTV Video Music Awards. Un’edizione diversa da quelle precedenti, composta da una serie di registrazioni a causa dei limiti imposti dall’emergenza sanitaria. Scartata la possibilità di farsi ospitare al Barclays Center di Brooklyn, i VMAs 2020 hanno sicuramente perso molto, ma è stata ugualmente una serata all’insegna della musica. Non dovrebbe essere poi quella la cosa più importante?

Protagonista indiscussa Lady Gaga che ha regalato al pubblico una delle esibizioni più coinvolgenti della serata, portandosi anche a casa ben cinque premi. È stata lei la più premiata di quest’edizione. Insieme all’amica e collega Ariana Grande ha vinto in tre categorie con “Rain On Me” aggiudicandosi il titolo di miglior collaborazione, canzone dell’anno e miglior cinematografia per il suo video ufficiale. Le due artiste si sono esibite insieme proprio su questo brano, che Lady Gaga ha inserito all’interno di un medley composto anche dai brani del suo ultimo album “911” e “Stupid Love“. La cantante ha ricordato al pubblico perchè viene considerata un’icona pop, sfoggiando anche cambi look e una serie di mascherine piuttosto creative.

Medley di Lady Gaga ai VMAs

Lady Gaga è stata premiata anche come artista dell’anno e ha ricevuto il primo “Tricon Award“, dedicato agli artisti che spiccano non solo nella musica. Nel suo caso, anche nella recitazione e per il suo impegno umanitario. Nel suo discorso di ringraziamento ha elogiato la potenza dell’arte e della cultura pop, spronando le persone a credere nei propri talenti e a non arrendersi mai. Ha concluso invitando tutti a indossare le mascherine, “è un segno di rispetto“, ha aggiunto.

A vincere la categoria principale ossia quella di video dell’anno è stato The Weeknd con “Blinding Lights“, che ha vinto anche nella categoria R&B. Con questo brano il cantante ha aperto la serata in una location suggestiva. Attorno a lui una NYC notturna da togliere il fiato. Ritirando il premio The Weeknd oltre ai ringraziamenti ha voluto mandare un messaggio inerente a quando è accaduto e continua ad accadere in America. “Giustizia per Jacob Blake, giustizia per Breonna Taylor“, con queste parole ha lasciato la scena. Anche il rapper DaBaby non è stato da meno e durante la sua esibizione -un medley dei brani “Peephole“, “Blind” e “Rockstar“- ha fatto riferimento alla polizia americana e al movimento di Black Lives Matter, con una NYC in fiamme alle sue spalle.

DaBaby si esibisce ai VMAs

Debutto ai VMAs per i BTS che si sono esibiti con il nuovo singolo “Dynamite“. I sette giovani hanno vinto nella categoria K-Pop per il loro brano “On” e si sono aggiudicati il titolo di miglior gruppo. Tra gli artisti che hanno performato anche Miley Cyrus che durante la sua “Midnight Sky” ha omaggiato un momento cult della sua carriera sedendosi a cavalcioni su un enorme palla disco. Maluma ha cantato “Hawái” sul palco dinnanzi a un pubblico disposto in stile drive-in, esattamente con il gruppo dei CNCO che invece si sono esibiti con “Beso“.

Julia Michaels e JP Saxe hanno emozionato il pubblico con il loro duetto romantico su “If the World Was Ending” mentre Doja Cat, che ha vinto come artista emergente, ha eseguito un medley delle sue hit “Say So” e “Like That”. Infine i Black Eyed Pears hanno concluso la serata con il loro singolo “Vida Loca” e una delle loro canzoni più famose e amate “I Gotta Feeling”.

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori dei Video Music Awards 2020

VIDEO DELL’ANNO

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – VINCITORE

ARTISTA DELL’ANNO

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga – VINCITORE

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

CANZONE DELL’ANNO

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – VINCITORE

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

MIGLIOR COLLABORAZIONE

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – VINCITORE

ARTISTA EMERGENTE, presentato da Chime Banking

Doja Cat – VINCITORE

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

MIGLIOR VIDEO POP

BTS – “On” – VINCITORE

Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

MIGLIOR VIDEO HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “Bop”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – VINCITORE

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

MIGLIOR VIDEO ROCK

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans” – VINCITORE

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

MIGLIOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

Finneas – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – VINCITORE

Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

MIGLIOR VIDEO LATINO

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “Mamacita”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – VINCITORE

MIGLIOR VIDEO R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – VINCITORE

MIGLIOR VIDEO K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On” – VINCITORE

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “Someone’s Someone”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

VIDEO CON IL MIGLIOR MESSAGGIO

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – VINCITORE

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

MIGLIOR VIDEO REALIZZATO A CASA

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – VINCITORE

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”

MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE IN QUARANTENA

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home – VINCITORE

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

MIGLIOR REGIA

Billie Eilish – “Xanny” – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift – VINCITORE

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Directed by Anton Tammi

MIGLIOR CINEMATOGRAFIA

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss – VINCITORE

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

MIGLIOR DIREZIONE ARTISTICA

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Art Direction by Christian Stone – VINCITORE

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

MIGLIOR EFFETTI SPECIALI

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 – VINCITORE

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room” – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

MIGLIOR COREOGRAFIA

BTS – “On” – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun – VINCITORE

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “Bop” – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico – VINCITORE

Rosalía – “A Palé” – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

MIGLIOR GRUPPO

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

BTS – VINCITORE

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

Twenty One Pilots

CANZONE DELL’ESTATE

BLACKPINK – “How You Like That” – VINCITORE

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

Harry Styles –“Watermelon Sugar”

Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch – “The Woo”

SAINt JHN – “Roses”

Saweetie – “Tap In”

Taylor Swift – “cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

TRICON AWARD

Lady Gaga – VINCITORE