Tutti i vincitori e le esibizioni dei Video Music Awards 2020 che hanno visto trionfare su tutti Lady Gaga
Si sono tenuti questa notte gli MTV Video Music Awards. Un’edizione diversa da quelle precedenti, composta da una serie di registrazioni a causa dei limiti imposti dall’emergenza sanitaria. Scartata la possibilità di farsi ospitare al Barclays Center di Brooklyn, i VMAs 2020 hanno sicuramente perso molto, ma è stata ugualmente una serata all’insegna della musica. Non dovrebbe essere poi quella la cosa più importante?
Protagonista indiscussa Lady Gaga che ha regalato al pubblico una delle esibizioni più coinvolgenti della serata, portandosi anche a casa ben cinque premi. È stata lei la più premiata di quest’edizione. Insieme all’amica e collega Ariana Grande ha vinto in tre categorie con “Rain On Me” aggiudicandosi il titolo di miglior collaborazione, canzone dell’anno e miglior cinematografia per il suo video ufficiale. Le due artiste si sono esibite insieme proprio su questo brano, che Lady Gaga ha inserito all’interno di un medley composto anche dai brani del suo ultimo album “911” e “Stupid Love“. La cantante ha ricordato al pubblico perchè viene considerata un’icona pop, sfoggiando anche cambi look e una serie di mascherine piuttosto creative.
Lady Gaga è stata premiata anche come artista dell’anno e ha ricevuto il primo “Tricon Award“, dedicato agli artisti che spiccano non solo nella musica. Nel suo caso, anche nella recitazione e per il suo impegno umanitario. Nel suo discorso di ringraziamento ha elogiato la potenza dell’arte e della cultura pop, spronando le persone a credere nei propri talenti e a non arrendersi mai. Ha concluso invitando tutti a indossare le mascherine, “è un segno di rispetto“, ha aggiunto.
A vincere la categoria principale ossia quella di video dell’anno è stato The Weeknd con “Blinding Lights“, che ha vinto anche nella categoria R&B. Con questo brano il cantante ha aperto la serata in una location suggestiva. Attorno a lui una NYC notturna da togliere il fiato. Ritirando il premio The Weeknd oltre ai ringraziamenti ha voluto mandare un messaggio inerente a quando è accaduto e continua ad accadere in America. “Giustizia per Jacob Blake, giustizia per Breonna Taylor“, con queste parole ha lasciato la scena. Anche il rapper DaBaby non è stato da meno e durante la sua esibizione -un medley dei brani “Peephole“, “Blind” e “Rockstar“- ha fatto riferimento alla polizia americana e al movimento di Black Lives Matter, con una NYC in fiamme alle sue spalle.
Debutto ai VMAs per i BTS che si sono esibiti con il nuovo singolo “Dynamite“. I sette giovani hanno vinto nella categoria K-Pop per il loro brano “On” e si sono aggiudicati il titolo di miglior gruppo. Tra gli artisti che hanno performato anche Miley Cyrus che durante la sua “Midnight Sky” ha omaggiato un momento cult della sua carriera sedendosi a cavalcioni su un enorme palla disco. Maluma ha cantato “Hawái” sul palco dinnanzi a un pubblico disposto in stile drive-in, esattamente con il gruppo dei CNCO che invece si sono esibiti con “Beso“.
Julia Michaels e JP Saxe hanno emozionato il pubblico con il loro duetto romantico su “If the World Was Ending” mentre Doja Cat, che ha vinto come artista emergente, ha eseguito un medley delle sue hit “Say So” e “Like That”. Infine i Black Eyed Pears hanno concluso la serata con il loro singolo “Vida Loca” e una delle loro canzoni più famose e amate “I Gotta Feeling”.
Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori dei Video Music Awards 2020
VIDEO DELL’ANNO
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – VINCITORE
ARTISTA DELL’ANNO
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga – VINCITORE
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
CANZONE DELL’ANNO
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – VINCITORE
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
MIGLIOR COLLABORAZIONE
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – VINCITORE
ARTISTA EMERGENTE, presentato da Chime Banking
Doja Cat – VINCITORE
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
Yungblud
MIGLIOR VIDEO POP
BTS – “On” – VINCITORE
Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
MIGLIOR VIDEO HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “Bop”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – VINCITORE
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”
MIGLIOR VIDEO ROCK
Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Coldplay – “Orphans” – VINCITORE
Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers – “Caution”
MIGLIOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
Finneas – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – VINCITORE
Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”
MIGLIOR VIDEO LATINO
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “Mamacita”
J Balvin – “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – VINCITORE
MIGLIOR VIDEO R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – VINCITORE
MIGLIOR VIDEO K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
BTS – “On” – VINCITORE
EXO – “Obsession”
Monsta X – “Someone’s Someone”
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet – “Psycho”
VIDEO CON IL MIGLIOR MESSAGGIO
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – VINCITORE
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
MIGLIOR VIDEO REALIZZATO A CASA
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – VINCITORE
Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Drake – “Toosie Slide”
John Legend – “Bigger Love”
Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”
MIGLIOR PERFORMANCE IN QUARANTENA
Chloe x Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home – VINCITORE
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
MIGLIOR REGIA
Billie Eilish – “Xanny” – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Directed by Nabil
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift – VINCITORE
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Directed by Anton Tammi
MIGLIOR CINEMATOGRAFIA
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss – VINCITORE
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
MIGLIOR DIREZIONE ARTISTICA
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Art Direction by Christian Stone – VINCITORE
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
MIGLIOR EFFETTI SPECIALI
Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 – VINCITORE
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room” – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
MIGLIOR COREOGRAFIA
BTS – “On” – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun – VINCITORE
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – “Bop” – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – “Motivation” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
Halsey – “Graveyard” – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico – VINCITORE
Rosalía – “A Palé” – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
MIGLIOR GRUPPO
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
BLACKPINK
BTS – VINCITORE
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MONSTA X
Now United
Twenty One Pilots
CANZONE DELL’ESTATE
BLACKPINK – “How You Like That” – VINCITORE
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”
Harry Styles –“Watermelon Sugar”
Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”
Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”
Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch – “The Woo”
SAINt JHN – “Roses”
Saweetie – “Tap In”
Taylor Swift – “cardigan”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
TRICON AWARD
Lady Gaga – VINCITORE
Lascia un commento