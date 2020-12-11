Hai già ascoltato le migliori canzoni di Britney Spears?

Beh, lei e i Backstreet Boys hanno sancito il successo della dance negli anni ’90 e ora si ritrovano a collaborare insieme in un singolo dal titolo “Matches”. La sexy collaborazione è una delle nuove tracce aggiunte alla versione super deluxe di Glory e accompagna l’ottimo “Swimming In The Stars“. Anche se “Matches” non raggiunge i livelli di Swimming in The Stars… ci si avvicina molto.

La canzone è una degna aggiunta a entrambe le discografie.

“Se mi spolverassero per le impronte, troverebbero le tue su di me”, canta Britney nel pre-ritornello. “Niente mi è mai sembrato così, il fuoco mi sta uccidendo.”

Britney è ugualmente eccitata quando canta i suoi versi.

“Mi piace il modo in cui ti vesti e poi come ti spogli,” dice la cantante di Toxic.

“Come se fossi qui sul tuo petto, no, non c’è posto migliore per riprendere fiato.”

La leggenda del pop quindi affronta il ritornello.

“Come giocare con i fiammiferi, fiammiferi, fiammiferi”, canta Britney.

“Questo gioco potrebbe lasciare alcuni danni, danni, danni.”

Probabilmente è chiedere troppo visti i limiti del 2020 e l’uscita tardiva, ma è difficile non immaginare un video in stile anni ’90 per questa canzone. Tu che ne pensi? Saresti pronto a firmare una petizione per vedere insieme Britney Spears e i Backstreet Boys nel video musicale di Matches?

Il testo di Matches

[Verso 1: Backstreet Boys]

I taste you in the air

Your energy everywhere

It’s borderline unfair

I can see you screaming my name

And if it’s up to me

I need you in between

My Egyptian sheets

You know I can see you think the same, oh

[Pre-Ritornello: Backstreet Boys]

Oh, if they dusted me for prints

They’d find you all over me, all over me

Nothing ever quite felt like this

The fire is killing me

The good kind of killing me

[Ritornello: Britney Spears]

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

This might leave some damage, damagе, damage

The good kind of damage, damagе, damage

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

Like playing with matches

[Drop: Britney Spears]

Playing with matches

[Verso 2: Britney Spears]

I like the way you dress

And then how you undress

I can hear it on your chest

No there ain’t no better place to catch my breath, yeah

[Pre-Ritornello: Britney Spears]

Oh if they dusted me for prints

They’d find you all over me, all over me

Never ever quite felt like this

The fire is killing me

The good kind of killing me

[Ritornello: Britney Spears]

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

This might leave some damage, damage, damage

The good kind of damage, damage, damage

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

Like playing with matches

[Ponte: Backstreet Boys]

Oh, oh, oh

Want you good in the worst way

Oh, oh, oh

Want you good in the worst way

[Drop: Britney Spears]

Playing with matches

Playing with matches

Playing with matches

Playing with matches

Playing with matches

Playing with matches

Playing with matches

Playing with matches