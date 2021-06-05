Esce in radio e in digitale su tutte le piattaforme il singolo del dj/producer vincitore di un Grammy Award Calvin Harris “By Your Side” cantato assieme al cantautore britannico Tom Grennan.

Il nuovo singolo estivo di Calvin Harris esce per la Columbia Records/Sony Music, ed è caratterizzato da sonorità fresche ed energiche che trasmettono la positività e la spensieratezza tipiche dell’estate.

“Be Your Side” parla della vicinanza dell’amore e della scelta di accompagnare l’anima gemella in tutte le vicende della vita, nel bene e nel male. La canzone ha anche un lyric video in cui non si può non notare una speciale ricchezza di colori rappresentati su un maxi schermo e in un campo pieno di girasoli.

Calvin Harris è tra i più acclamati al mondo e vincitore di un Grammy Award, Calvin Harris è l’artista di riferimento per la musica pop-dance. Tra le sue hit mondiali, anche “One Kiss” feat. Dua Lipa e “Promises” feat. Sam Smith e Jessie Reyez, che contano oltre 1 miliardo di stream e hanno raggiunto la Top 10 dell’airplay radiofonico in Italia.

Acclamato dalla critica, Tom Grennan è stato descritto da Gq UK come “uno dei giovani e brillanti talenti musicali del paese”, semplicemente “epico” da NME, e elogiato dal The Sun come “l’ultimo rock star della generazione Z”. Il suo ultimo singolo “Little Bit Of Love”, è attualmente in rotazione radiofonica ed è contenuto nel suo nuovo album “Evering Road” che ha raggiunto il #1 della classifica del Regno Unito, ed è stato anche il settimo album più ascoltato nel mondo su Spotify nel primi tre giorni dalla pubblicazione.

Testo di “By Your Side”

(Chorus)

When you wake up in the morning

And you’re shadowed by the darkness of the night

When you wake up in the morning

Darling I’ll be by your side

(Verse 1)

When you get a little lonely

And you lose your head then don’t give up the fight

When you wake up in the morning

Darling I’ll be by your side

(Chorus)

When you wake up in the morning

And you’re shadowed by the darkness of the night

When you wake up in the morning

Darling I’ll be by your side

(Verse 2)

I’ll be there by your side

I’ll be everything you wanted

I’ll be there by your side

If you need a light to shine in

I’ll be there!

(Bridge)

Oh-oh

(Darkness of the night!) Oh-oh

(I’ll be by your side!) Oh

(Verse 3)

So lift your hand ‘cause you know that you can

There’ll be fire again in the dark-ark

Hold out your hand, let the stars shoot again

Let the light shine in through the dark

And I’ll be there!

(Outro)

I’ll be there

(I’ll be by your side!)

I’ll be there

(I’ll be by your side!)

Traduzione di “By Your Side”

(Ritornello)

Quando ti svegli la mattina

E sei offuscata dal buio della notte

Quando ti svegli la mattina

Tesoro, io sarò al tuo fianco

(Strofa 1)

Quando ti senti un po’ sola

E perdi la testa, non arrenderti e combatti

Quando ti svegli la mattina

Tesoro, io sarò al tuo fianco

(Ritornello)

Quando ti svegli la mattina

E sei offuscata dal buio della notte

Quando ti svegli la mattina

Tesoro sarò al tuo fianco

(Strofa 2)

Sarò lì al tuo fianco

Sarò tutto ciò che volevi

Sarò lì al tuo fianco

Se hai bisogno di una luce in cui risplendere

Sarò lì!

(Ponte)

Oh, oh

(Il buio della notte!) Oh-oh

(Sarò al tuo fianco!) Oh

(Strofa 3)

Allora alza la mano perché sai che puoi

Ci sarà di nuovo fuoco nell’arca buia

Stendi la tua mano, lascia che le stelle spariscano di nuovo

Lascia che la luce risplenda attraverso il buio

E io ci sarò!

(Finale)

Sarò lì

(Sarò al tuo fianco!)

Sarò lì

(Sarò al tuo fianco!)