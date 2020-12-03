Tanti singoli originali natalizi sono stati rilasciati nelle ultime due settimane, ma “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries” di Carly Rae Jepsen è forse il più interessante.

Le prime note annunciano una canzone molto orecchiabile. E’ un peccato che l’intro non sia stata sfruttate in altre parti del brano.

“Tutti sono tornati a casa per la vigilia di Natale, hanno cercato di essere allegri all’albero di Natale”, inizia la canzone la pop star canadese. “Ogni anno cantiamo una piccola canzone per sopravvivere, che non è Natale finché qualcuno non piange.” Da lì, Carly fornisce vari esempi di errori stagionali, incluso il non approvvigionarsi di vegani e drogare accidentalmente il nonno.

Questo ci porta al ritornello vivace. “Non è Natale finché non scoppiamo in lacrime”, dice Carly nella sua vivace produzione synth-pop. “Non è Natale, è il periodo migliore dell’anno.”

L’hitmaker ha accompagnato la canzone con un video musicale in cui mostra i suoi allegri capelli rosa e vari abiti natalizi. Ah, nella clip c’è veramente un nonno che rischia di morire e una tavola di Natale piuttosto energica in cui Carly è ovviamente la capotavola. La coreografia migliore? Ovviamente quella in cui Carly balla sopra il letto insieme ad altri due bambini.

Il 2020 è stato un anno sorprendentemente impegnativo per la cantante 35enne. All’inizio ha pubblicato Dedicated Side B e poi “Boys In The Band”. Successivamente Carly ha prestato la sua voce ad “OK On Your Own” di mxmtoon.

E ora eccola in scena con It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries… forse la miglior canzone di Natale originale uscita nel 2020. Sei d’accordo con questa affermazione? Ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale.

Il testo di It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries

[Intro]

It’s not Christmas, no-oh-oh

It’s not Christmas, no-oh-oh

It’s not Christmas till somebody cries

(Ho, ho-ho, ho-ho-ho)

[Verso 1]

Everybody made it home for Christmas Eve

Tried to keep it cool around the Christmas tree

But every year we sing a little song to survive, that

It’s not Christmas till somebody cries

My boyfriend is a vegan, so they fed him fish

My uncle made it worse by talking politics

I had a few opinions, might have started a fight, well

It’s not Christmas till somebody cries

[Ritornello]

It’s not Christmas

Till we all break down in tears

It’s not Christmas (No-oh-oh)

It’s the best time of the year

[Verso 2]

Grandpa ate the gummies that we meant to hide

We tried to play it off like it’s a holiday high

He unwrapped all the presents and he ruined the surprise, well

It’s not Christmas till somebody–

Breaks into an argument, ooh, I used to fight it (Oh, oh, oh)

We get emotional too, I won’t deny it (Oh, oh, oh)

I used to hide in my room, but now I like it

‘Cause it’s not Christmas till somebody cries



[Ritornello]

It’s not Christmas (No-oh-oh)

Till we all break down in tears

It’s not Christmas (No-oh-oh)

It’s the best time of the year

[Post-Ritornello]

It’s not Christmas

(Somebody, somebody, somebody, somebody, somebody, somebody)

Till somebody cries

(Somebody, somebody, somebody, somebody, somebody, somebody)

Till somebody cries

[Ponte]

Waking up too early in my childhood bed

The nieces and the nephews jumping on my head

They keep on asking questions like, “Is Santa a lie?”, well

It’s not Christmas till somebody cries

[Conclusione]

It’s not Christmas, no-oh-oh

It’s not Christmas, no-oh-oh (Have a holly jolly)

The secret is to sing a little song to survive, that

It’s not Christmas till somebody cries (Till somebody cries)

No, it’s not Christmas till somebody cries (No, it’s not Christmas)

It’s not Christmas till somebody cries

(Ho, ho-ho, ho-ho)