Charli XCX ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo “Good Ones“, così come il “video musicale contorto, drammatico e francamente elettrizzante”.

In un comunicato stampa auto-prodotto, la cantante ha parlato di “Good Ones”.

“Il primo singolo del mio nuovo capitolo musicale abbraccia tutto ciò che la mia vita ha da offrire al mondo di oggi: fama, glamour, demoni interiori e successi globali. Good Ones è stato prodotto da Oscar Holter di Wolf Cousins ​​di Max Martin, e ti dice che non sono molto brava nel mantenere relazioni sane. Purtroppo sono attratta dal disfunzionale e dal tossico.”

Girato in Messico e co-diretto dalla bravissima Hannah Lux Davis, il video musicale di Good Ones “mi vede piangere drammaticamente la perdita prematura del mio partner mentre combatto con la consapevolezza che ancora una volta ho abbandonato le cose buone della mia vita, a favore di quelle sinistre. La parte visiva segna una nuova era per me.” Charli XCX.

Oltre al nuovo singolo, Charli XCX ha recentemente lanciato un nuovo podcast chiamato Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever, dove la cantante e gli ospiti esplorano i brani che sono stati fondamentali per le loro vite. Charli XCX è anche apparsa di recente nel singolo “Out, Out” di Joel Corry e Jax Jones e ha contribuito a un remix di Dawn of Chromatica di Lady Gaga.

Il testo di Good Ones di Charli XCX

I wish you gave me a reason

That you were better at leavin’

That you got your kicks from seeing me low

I always let the good ones go

Don’t want the kisses, unless they’re bitter

I’m hooked on touches that leave me weaker

I swear that I love nothing more than broke

I always let the good ones go

And baby you couldn’t have loved me any better

But doin’ this is all that I’ve known ever

I want the bad ones, ’cause they’re all I know

I always let the good ones go

I always let the good ones go-ooh

I let the good ones go-ooh

I let the good ones (go)

Let you down easy, I’m trying

‘Cause you’re everything I’ve spent my whole life fighting

So when I walk away, it’s not your fault

I always let the good ones, go

And baby you couldn’t have loved me any better

But doin’ this is all that I’ve known ever

I want the bad ones, ’cause they’re all I know

I always let the good ones go

I always let the good ones go-ooh (Oh, oh)

I let the good ones go-ooh (Yeah, yeah)

I let the good ones go-ooh

(And baby you couldn’t have loved me any better, better, better)

I let the good ones go

(But doin’ this is all that I’ve known ever, ever, ever)

I let the good ones go