Gli Evanescence colpiscono i propri nemici nel loro ultimo singolo “Better Without You“, estratto dal loro prossimo album The Bitter Truth, in uscita il 26 marzo via etichetta BMG.

Ma cos’è Better Without You?

Better Without You – che significa sto meglio senza te – è un inno all’indipendenza, allo stare soli… soli nel senso senza la persona o le persone che rovinano la vita. Il brano porta Amy Lee a cantare le seguenti parole: “Mentre gli imperi cadono a pezzi, le nostre ceneri si contorcono nell’aria. Mi fa sorridere sapere che, sto meglio senza di te.”

The Bitter Truth sarà il primo album di musica originale degli Evanescence in 10 anni e conterrà singoli precedentemente pubblicati dal gruppo come “Wasted on You“, “The Game Is Over”, “Use My Voice” e “Yeah Right”. La band ha iniziato a lavorare all’album nel 2019 e l’ha quasi completato durante la pandemia Covid-19.

“La nostra energia è stata appena amplificata”, ha detto Lee alla rivista Rolling Stone. “Eravamo lì dentro in fiamme. Ora, i ragazzi sono tornati a casa, e io sto guardando le conseguenze di tutta la musica creata sino ad ora, mettendola insieme e finalizzando il disco.”

Secondo te con questo album riusciranno a tornare ai vertici delle classifiche musicali?

Il testo di Better Without You

[Verso 1]

Stand in the front but shut up ‘til I tell you to go

Don’t get caught up and pretend ‘cause you’re not in control

‘Cause this is my world, little girl, you’d been lost on your own

Just hating and waiting and saving up

[Verso 2]

I’ll do you a favor and save you if you sign on the line

Don’t worry your pretty little head about the future, it’s all fine

Whether you’re wrong or you’re right, doesn’t matter, you’re not up to the fight

Keeping my head down

‘Cause they don’t know what I know now

[Ritornello]

As empires fall to pieces

Our ashes twisting in the air

It makes me smile to know that

I’m better without you

[Verso 3]

Now look around and remember your friends if you can

Feeding the flames ‘til there’s no one to blame, it’s on your hands

Lost in your lies, pay the price with our their lives, you’ve gone mad

And there’s no way out

‘Cause we all know you’re hollow



[Ritornello]

As empires fall to pieces

Our ashes twisting in the air

It makes me smile to know that

I’m better without you

[Ponte]

Not enough, not enough

Not enough to throw it all away

We’d still be falling

We’re fallen

Turn it up, turn it up

Never gonna shut me up again

Your time is over

It’s over now

[Ritornello]

As empires fall to pieces

Our ashes twisting in the air

It makes me smile to know that

I’m, I’m better without you