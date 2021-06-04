Jessie Ware ha rilasciato una nuova traccia dal titolo “Hot N Heavy“, canzone che troviamo nel disco What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition. Scritto da Ware insieme a Shungudzo Kuyimba, Model Child e SG Lewis e coprodotto con Lewis, il singolo dance/soul ha un’atmosfera tipicamente anni Ottanta.

Se ti sono piaciute le tracce hot shot anni ’80 siamo sicuri che apprezzerai anche Hot N Heavy di Ware.

The Platinum Pleasure Edition, una ristampa deluxe dell’album del 2020 di Ware, uscirà l’11 giugno tramite PMR Records/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. La ristampa è ora disponibile per il pre-ordine.

Ware aveva precedentemente condiviso “Please”, una traccia scintillante dai toni dance, sempre estratta da What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition a maggio. Ci aveva dato un’anticipazione di quello che avremo sentito un mese dopo.

“Ho avuto una risposta così straordinaria da What’s Your Pleasure? Please è pieno di ottimismo e pronto per essere suonato in un luogo dove possiamo stare tutti insieme e flirtare, ballare, toccarci e baciarci. Una splendida scusa per non fermare ogni festa”.

L’anno scorso, Ware ha detto alla rivista Rolling Stone che è stata una sfida pubblicare un album con canzoni da ballare insieme durante una pandemia. “Senti, non volevo posticipare l’album. Semmai, mi sentivo come se le persone potessero avere un po’ di evasione con questo disco durante il lockdown”, ha detto Ware.

La cantante ha programmato anche un tour nel Regno Unito entro la fine dell’anno, ma non ha ancora annunciato alcuna data negli Stati Uniti o in Italia. Ti aggiorneremo a tempo debito.

Il testo di Hot N Heavy di Jessie Ware

[Verso 1]

Where did you come from?

How do you move like that?

I’ve never seen someone so free

Tell me your name

You are to die for

If this is our last night

Let’s make it count

Let’s give this crowd something to talk about

[Pre-Ritornello]

Show me all the ways to strike the match

Once you give it up, don’t take it back

Show me all the ways to get to know you

I just wanna be your dream controller

Show me all the ways to strike the match

[Ritornello]

You get me hot and heavy

Something in your eyes

I’m willing and I’m ready

To set my heart on fire

You get me hot and heavy

You get me hot and heavy

You make me feel like oh-ha-ha-ha-ha

You get me hot and heavy

Something in your eyes

I’m willing and I’m ready

To set my heart on fire

You get me hot and heavy

You get me hot and heavy

You make me feel like oh-ha-ha-ha-ha

[Verso 2]

I’m having visions

You and I in the sky

How do I earn my hands on your perfect design

Do you wanna

[Pre-Ritornello]

Show me all the ways to strike the match

Once you give it up, don’t take it back

Show me all the ways to get to know you

I just wanna be your dream controller

Show me all the ways to strike the match

[Ritornello]

You get me hot and heavy

Something in your eyes

I’m willing and I’m ready

To set my heart on fire

You get me hot and heavy

You get me hot and heavy

You make me feel like oh-ha-ha-ha-ha

You get me hot and heavy

Something in your eyes

I’m willing and I’m ready

To set my heart on fire

You get me hot and heavy

You get me hot and heavy

You make me feel like oh-ha-ha-ha-ha

[Ponte]

I hope that I never get you out of my system

Make it hot just one more time

I get a physical ambition

Make it hot, just you and I

[Pre-Ritornello]

Show me all the ways to strike the match

Once you give it up, don’t take it back

Show me all the ways to get to know you

I just wanna be your dream controller

Show me all the ways to strike the match

Oh-oh-oh

[Ritornello]

You get me hot and heavy

Something in your eyes

I’m willing and I’m ready

To set my heart on fire

You get me hot and heavy

You get me hot and heavy

You make me feel like oh-ha-ha-ha-ha

You get me hot and heavy

Something in your eyes

I’m willing and I’m ready

To set my heart on fire

You get me hot and heavy

You get me hot and heavy

You make me feel like oh-ha-ha-ha-ha