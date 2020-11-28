Jennifer Lopez sa sicuramente come attirare la nostra attenzione.

Vedere il suo corpo è sempre un giusto appagamento per le nostre fatiche. Qualche giorno fa ha annunciato un nuovo singolo dal titolo “In The Morning” (che è uscito ufficialmente ieri, 27 novembre) – completo di una cover in cui la cantante si mostra nuda e strabiliante. Fotografata da Mert Atlas e Marcus Piggott, la cover di In The Morning mostra il fisico tonico di J.Lo in tutto il suo splendore. Jennifer Lopez ha compiuto 51 anni quest’anno, ma nella foto non sembra averne più di 30! Come previsto, dato il titolo e la copertina, “In The Morning” annuncia dei problemi amorosi con un sottofondo sexy.

Qual è il significato di In The Morning?

Il testo della canzone parla di una relazione ingannevole in cui la cantante è bloccata. Nota che la relazione funziona solo a letto. Quindi, Jennifer Lopez si chiede se il tipo la ama ancora al mattino – qui il titolo In The Morning – (dopo che i suoi bisogni sono stati soddisfatti durante la notte).

Se mi ami

Dillo la mattina

Non solo la sera

Solo quando vuoi il mio corpo

…canta Jennifer Lopez nel testo.

In The Morning arriva dopo le collaborazioni di Jennifer con Maluma – “Pa’ Ti” e “Lonely”. Il video musicale di Pa’ Ti dura ben nove minuti e vanta un’elaborata sottotrama fatta di amore, tradimento e riciclaggio di denaro… JLO ha anche rubato la scena con il debutto dal vivo di “Pa’ Ti” agli American Music Awards di domenica sera (22 novembre). Anche se non è ancora chiaro se i recenti successi di Jenny facciano parte di un corpus più ampio di lavori o singoli stand-alone, l’annuncio di un album non può essere troppo lontano. Dai un’occhiata alla copertina di Jennifer qui sopra e dici cosa ne pensi. Noi ti lasciamo al testo di In The Morning.

Il testo di In The Morning di Jennifer Lopez

[Ritornello]

If you love me

Say it in the morning

Not just in the evening

Only when you want my body

Want my body

[Verso 1]

Sweet little white lies

Your sweet little white lies

Leave a bad taste in my mouth

Your taste in my mouth (Come on)

Queen in the night time

Black dress with white wine

Mess it up, watch it fall down

When you watch it fall down

[Pre-Ritornello]

You tell I’m a real one, I’m the right one

But only when you’re on one

You tell me that you need me, wanna see me

But only when you want some, want some

[Ritornello]

Yeah, if you love mе

Say it in the morning

Not just in the evеning

Only when you want my body

Want my body

Baby, love me like you mean it

Not just in the evening

Only when you want my body

Want my body

[Post-Chorus]

Na na na, na na na, ey

Na na na, na na na, ey

[Verso 2]

Hands cover my neck (Uh)

Hold tight ‘cause you’re obsessed

Come get it in when you’re out

Get it in when you’re out

Go down in the dim light

You love it ‘cause it’s so tight

So you better lock it down

You know you better lock it down

[Pre-Ritornello]

You tell I’m a real one

I’m the right one

But only when you’re on one

You tell me that you need me, wanna see me

But only when you want some, want some

[Ritornello]

Yeah, if you love me

Say it in the morning

Not just in the evening

Only when you want my body

Want my body

Baby, love me like you mean it

Not just in the evening

Only when you want my body

Want my body

[Post-Ritornello]

Na na na, na na na, ey

Na na na, na na na, ey

Na na na, na na na, ey

Only when you want my body

Want my body

Na na na, na na na, ey (Ooh)

Na na na, na na na, ey (Na na na)

Na na na, na na na, ey

Only when you want my body

Want my body

[Verso 3]

Sweet little white lies

Your sweet little white lies

Leave a bad taste in my mouth

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, yeah

[Ritornello]

If you love me (If you love me)

Say it in the morning (Say it in the)

Not just in the evening (Ooh)

Only when you want my body

Want my body

Baby, love me like you mean it (Like you mean it)

Not just in the evening

Only when you want my body

Want my body, yeah