Giorni prima del rilascio del suo nuovo album Justice, Justin Bieber ha eseguito un set intimo per Tiny Desk di NPR.

Accompagnato da We the Band, Bieber ha cantato “Peaches“, un brano sensuale che ha eseguito su pianoforte. Il set includeva anche le tracce di Justice “Holy” (la versione in studio prevede anche Chance the Rapper), “Hold On” e “Anyone“.

Justice uscirà venerdì tramite etichetta RBMG/Def Jam Recordings. Bieber l’ha descritto così:

“In un momento in cui c’è così tanto male in questo pianeta, tutti noi desideriamo ardentemente la guarigione – e la giustizia – per l’umanità”, ha detto Bieber in una dichiarazione di qualche settimana fa. “Nel creare questo album, il mio obiettivo è stato quello di creare musica che offra conforto; creare canzoni a cui le persone possano relazionarsi e a cui connettersi, in modo che si sentano meno sole”.

Justice è il sesto LP di Bieber, dopo Changes dello scorso anno. L’album precedente ha recentemente ricevuto delle nomination ai Grammy come miglior album pop, nonché per la migliore performance pop da solista (“Yummy“) e per la migliore performance di gruppo/duo pop (“Intentions“).

Il testo di Peaches di Justin Bieber dallo snippet del live Tiny Desk

[Ritornello: Justin Bieber]

I get my peaches out in Georgia, ooh, yeah, shit

I get my weed from California, that’s that shit

I took my chick up to the North, yeah, badass bitch

I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah that’s it

[Post-Ritornello: Justin Bieber]

And I see you, the way I breathe you in

It’s the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby

Never let you go (Oh)

And I see you

There’s nothing like your touch

It’s the way you lift me up

And I’ll be right here with you ‘til the end

[Ritornello: Justin Bieber]

[Post-Ritornello: Justin Bieber]

[Ritornello: Justin Bieber]

…

[Verso: Giveon]

I get the feeling so I’m sure