“Da American Teen fino ad ora, sono cresciuto così tanto attraverso le mie esperienze”, ha scritto Khalid su Instagram, commemorando il quinto anniversario di quell’album.

Oggi, il cantante ha pubblicato il video musicale per il suo nuovo singolo “Last Call“, in cui rende omaggio ai temi dei suoi LP passati e canta di un amore che è disposto ad aspettare.

Il video si apre con Khalid seduto in un’auto classica con una bandiera americana appesa allo specchietto retrovisore, che ricorda il suo LP American Teen, che lo ha aiutato a farsi conoscere nel mondo, grazie ai singoli “Young, Dumb and Broke” e “Location”. L’album è uscito esattamente cinque anni fa.

“Dove andiamo. Dove ci troviamo. Tra una breve storia d’amore. Qualcosa che durerà a lungo”, canta nel ritornello. “Dove andiamo. Vuoi prendermi per mano. Ci vediamo per un ballo finale. Qualcosa come un’ultima chiamata.”

Il video mostra poi un cartello con la scritta Scenic Drive sepolta nella terra, in riferimento al suo ultimo album. Il video mostra anche il veicolo che omaggia Free Spirit.

Khalid con la maglia del Como nel video di Last Call

“Per me è importante commemorare questo giorno e guardare indietro a tutto ciò che è successo. Non posso credere che siano già passati cinque anni”, ha detto Khalid in un comunicato stampa per promuovere la sua nuova canzone. “Spero che vi divertiate con [‘Last Call’] e festeggerete con me per tutto ciò che abbiamo fatto insieme.”

Verso la fine del video, la canzone cambia sonorità mentre la telecamera si concentra sul cantante – che sfoggia una maglia da calcio del Como – davanti a un vecchio camion, cantando: “Non ha senso essere amici, è proprio così”.

Khalid è simpatizzante del Como? Chissà.

Il testo di Last Call di Khalid

[Verso 1]

Search for what will set you free

It’s not 2017 anymore

So you trust in a guy like me

To give you everything in store

[Pre-Ritornello]

We’ll be ridin’ ’round drop-top when it gets hot

Doin’ donuts in an empty lot like “Woah”

I’ll give you the finer things

Suddenly there’s nothing worth comparin’ to your soul

[Ritornello]

Where do we go? Where do we stand?

In between a quick romance, somethin’ that will last long

Where do we go? Will you take my hand?

Meet me for a final dance, somethin’ like a last call

[Verso 2]

If this is worth it, I’m guessin’ that we’ll both find out in the end

You show me purpose and give me presence that I’ve never met

In this world full of hatred I somehow I feel your innocence

I’ll be patient, impatient, and I’ll be patient, impatient

[Pre-Ritornello]

We’ll be ridin’ ’round drop-top when it gets hot

Doin’ donuts in an empty lot like “Woah”

I’ll give you the finer things

Suddenly there’s nothing worth comparin’ to your soul

[Ritornello]

Tell me where do we go

Where do we go? Where do we stand?

In between a quick romance, somethin’ that will last long

(‘Cause it don’t last long, no)

Where do we go? Will you take my hand?

Meet me for a final dance, somethin’ like a last call

[Ponte]

Where do we start? Where do we start?

Where do we start? Where do we start?

Where do we start? Where do we start?

[Ritornello]

Tell me where do we go

Where do we go? Where do we stand?

In between a quick romance, somethin’ that will last long

(‘Cause it don’t last long, no)

Where do we go? Will you take my hand?

Meet me for a final dance, somethin’ like a last call