Adam Levine e Megan Thee Stallion fanno un viaggio fluorescente e psichedelico attraverso Los Angeles nel nuovo video di “Beautiful Mistakes” dei Maroon 5, brano che la band ha pubblicato la scorsa settimana.

Nella clip, Levine attraversa LA in una decappottabile rosa, con il viaggio che diventa progressivamente più surreale mentre guida attraverso le strade della città e della Pacific Coast Highway. Il veicolo vola attraverso le colline di Hollywood e, a un certo punto durante il viaggio in CGI, Levine si ritrova a ballare in cima all’insegna della famosa collina Hollywood.

Megan Thee Stallion alla fine si presenta in un’auto volante per consegnare i suoi versi prima di unirsi a Levine nella sua decappottabile.

Beautiful Mistakes arriva dopo il singolo dei Maroon 5 del 2020, “Nobody’s Love“, e dopo il successo del 2019, “Memories“. L’ultimo album della band, Red Pill Blues, è invece uscito nel 2017.

Megan Thee Stallion è tra gli artisti che vedremo ai Grammy Awards del 2021, dove la rapper è stata nominata per il premio miglior nuovo artista e miglior canzone rap, migliore performance rap e record dell’anno per il suo remix “Savage” con Beyonce, che noi abbiamo messo come canzone più bella del 2020. Riuscirà a vincere qualche premio? Lo scopriremo presto.

Qual è il significato di Beautiful Mistakes

Comprendere il significato su cui si basa “Beautiful Mistakes” dei Maroon 5 è abbastanza semplice. Adam Levine interpreta il ruolo di qualcuno che, in passato, ha fatto in modo che la sua ragazza lo scaricasse. E ora, però, è tornato nei suoi sentimenti. In poche parole, gli manca molto.

Questo si manifesta nel modo in cui pensa a lei costantemente, non solo di notte ma anche durante il giorno. In effetti lui immagina un momento in cui lei tornerà da lui. O forse più precisamente possiamo dire che ci fantastica, perché ad essere onesto con se stesso sa che lei non tornerà mai più.

In tutto questo, si può dire che è un po’ confuso. Ad esempio, mentre pensa alla sua ex, riflette sul modo di dimenticarla completamente. Questo è ovviamente un meccanismo di difesa emotiva. Il tentativo di cancellarla dalla sua memoria è più un atto di vanità.

Nel frattempo Megan Thee Stallion sta apparentemente assumendo il ruolo di consigliere romantico. Fin dall’inizio gli fa sapere le cose che lui vuole sentire di meno. La prima è che ha effettivamente sbagliato con la sua ex. La seconda è che lei non tornerà mai più da lui.

Il suo più grande errore è stato quello di aver mentito alla ex. Inoltre sembra che abbia cercato di comportarsi come se non avesse avuto davvero bisogno di lei.

Purtroppo caro Adam in amore gli errori si pagano.

E tu hai avuto dei ripensamenti dopo aver perso una ragazza/o con cui stavi insieme in passato?

Il testo di Beautiful Mistakes dei Maroon 5

[Verso 1: Adam Levine]

It’s beautiful, it’s bittersweet

You’re like a broken home to me

I take a shot of memories

And black out like an empty street

I fill my days with the way you walk

And fill my nights with broken dreams

I make up lies inside my head

Like one day you’ll come back to me

[Pre-Ritornello: Adam Levine]

Now I’m not holding on, not holding on

I’m just depressed that you’re gone

Not holding on, not holding on

[Ritornello: Adam Levine]

Beautiful mistakes

I make inside my head, she’s naked in my bed

And now we lie awake, makin’ beautiful mistakes

I wouldn’t take ‘еm back, I’m in love with the past

And now we liе awake, makin’ beautiful mistakes

[Post-Ritornello: Adam Levine]

Nah-nah-nah, in my head

Nah-nah-nah, in my bed

Nah-nah-nah, eh

Makin’ beautiful mistakes

[Verso 2: Adam Levine]

It’s pitiful, I can’t believe

How every day gets worse for me

I take a break, I cut you off

To keep myself from lookin’ soft

I fill my nights with the way you was

And still wake up with broken dreams

I make these lies inside my head

Feel like they’re my reality

[Pre-Ritornello: Adam Levine]

Now I’m not holding on, not holding on

I’m just depressed that you’re gone

Not holding on, not holding on

[Ritornello: Adam Levine]

Beautiful mistakes

I make inside my head, she’s naked in my bed

And now we lie awake, makin’ beautiful mistakes

I wouldn’t take ‘em back, I’m in love with the past

And now we lie awake, makin’ beautiful mistakes

[Verso 3: Megan Thee Stallion]

You did me wrong ‘cause I let you (Let you)

Usually, I like my situations beneficial

Doin’ something different, got me lookin’ stupid (Damn)

The only way I’m comin’ back to you is if you’re dreaming, lucid (Hmm)

Prove it, if you made a promise then keep it (Keep it)

Why you wanna lie and then get mad? I don’t believe it (Boy, bye)

But really, I was doin’ just fine without ya

Lookin’ fine, sippin’ wine, dancin’ on club couches (Ah)

Baby, why you wanna lose me like you don’t need me? (Don’t need me)

Like I don’t block you and you still try to reach me (Still try to reach me)

How you figure out how to call me from the TV? (Huh?)

You’re runnin’ outta chances and this time I mean it (Ah)

[Ponte: Megan Thee Stallion]

Yeah, bet you miss my love, all in your bed (Bed)

Now you’re stressin’ out, pulling your hair (Hair)

Smelling your pillows and wishin’ I was there (I was there)

Slidin’ down the shower wall, lookin’ sad (Sad)

I know it’s hard to let go, I’m the best (I’m the best)

Best you ever had and best you gon’ get (Gon’ get)

And if we break up, I don’t wanna be friends (Be friends)

You’re toxic

[Ritornello: Adam Levine]

Beautiful mistakes

I make inside my head, she’s naked in my bed

And now we lie awake, makin’ beautiful mistakes

I wouldn’t take ‘em back, I’m in love with the past

And now we lie awake, makin’ beautiful mistakes

[Post-Ritornello: Adam Levine]

Nah-nah-nah, in my head

Nah-nah-nah, in my bed

Nah-nah-nah, yeah, yeah (Oh)

Makin’ beautiful mistakes

Nah-nah-nah, in my head

Nah-nah-nah, in my bed

Nah-nah-nah, eh

Makin’ beautiful mistakes