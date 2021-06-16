I Maroon 5 pubblicano un nuovo singolo dal titolo “Lost”, un estratto dall’album “Jordi” un omaggio al manager del gruppo Jordan Feldstein, prematuramente scomparso.

Adam Levine ha scritto su Instagram:

“Sento la sua mancanza ogni giorno. Sono orgoglioso di aver inciso il suo nome nella storia della band che lui ha aiutato a costruire fin dalle fondamenta, ogni giorno. Ti vogliamo bene Jordi”.

Il brano, costruito su una semplice base elettronica che esalta la voce di Adam Levine, parla della perdizione di cui l’essere umano si macchia durante la vita, oscurando anche involontariamente il cammino più sicuro per poi finalmente ritrovare sé stessi e ricominciare a vivere nel modo più corretto possibile.

Il primo singolo estratto dal nuovo disco, “Beautiful Mistakes” (brano certificato oro in Italia e tra i brani più programmati dalle nostre radio) ha visto la band di Los Angeles al fianco di Megan Thee Stallion, mentre Blackbear sarà accanto ai Maroon 5 in “Echo” e la star del rock & Roll Hall Stevie Nicks si unirà ad Adam Levine e Soci in “Remedy”.

Per “Convince Me Otherwise” i Maroon 5 hanno chiamato l’artista americana H.E.R. e Juice WRLD fa una apparizione postuma in “Can’t Leave You Alone.” Il disco contiene il brano multiplatino “Memories” (2 volte Platino in Italia) e il remix con la leggenda Nipsey Hussle e la superstar del rap YG. Tra le preziose collaborazioni anche l’artista dello Zimbawe Bantu in “One Light.”

Questa la tracklist del disco:

“Beautiful Mistakes” feat. Megan thee Stallion

“Lost”

“Echo” feat. blackbear

“Lovesick”

“Remedy” feat. Stevie Nicks

“Seasons”

“One Light” feat. Bantu

“Convince Me Otherwise” feat. H.E.R.

“Nobody’s Love”

“Can’t Leave You Alone” feat. Juice WRLD

“Memories“

“Memories (Remix)” feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG

La versione deluxe dell’album contiene inoltre i brani “Button” [feat. Anuel AA, Tainy] e “Lifestyle” (Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine).

I Maroon 5 non sono solamente tra gli artisti di maggior successo del mondo pop ma anche tra i protagonisti della musica mondiale del 21mo secolo con oltre 52 milioni di ascoltatori mensili su Spotify, oltre 120 concerti in più di 30 paesi del mondo e più di 6,750,000 di biglietti venduti nel mondo. Ad oggi la band di Los Angeles, con tre Grammy ben in vista sulla mensola di casa, ha superato quota 75 milioni di album venduti nel mondo, 400 milioni di singoli, certificazioni oro e platino in più di 35 paesi.

Testo di “Lost”

(Verse 1)

Had no connection, no faith or direction, no

Searching and searching for someone to save my soul (Ooh)

(Pre-Chorus)

Ooh, I was swept up in a wave, swept up in a wave

Ooh, then I heard you say my name

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah

(Chorus)

Lost, I was lost, I was lost ‘til you loved me

Now I’m found, now I’m found, now I’m found

Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound

Lost, I was lost, now I’m found

Lost, I was lost, I was lost ‘til you loved me

Now I’m found, now I’m found, now I’m found

Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound

Lost, I was lost, now I’m found

(Verse 2)

I was so broken, my heart was an empty space

Life was a joke ‘til the moment I saw your face

Saw your face, saw your face

(Pre-Chorus)

Ooh, I was swept up in a wavе, swept up in a wave

Ooh, then I hеard you say my name

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah

(Chorus)

Lost, I was lost, I was lost ‘til you loved me

Now I’m found, now I’m found, now I’m found

Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound

Lost, I was lost, now I’m found

Lost, I was lost, I was lost ‘til you loved me

Now I’m found, now I’m found, now I’m found

Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound

Lost, I was lost, now I’m found

(Bridge)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, again (Again)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, again, yeah (Again)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, again (Again)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, again, yeah (Again)

(Pre-Chorsu)

Ooh, I was swept up in a wave, swept up in a wave

Ooh, I was fadin’ when you came

Yeah-yeah, yeah-yeah, yeah

(Chorus)

Lost, I was lost, I was lost ‘til you loved me (I was lost, lost)

Now I’m found, now I’m found, now I’m found (Now I’m found, found, found)

Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Lost, I was lost, now I’m found (Oh yeah)

Lost, I was lost, I was lost ‘til you loved me (I was lost, lost)

Now I’m found, now I’m found, now I’m found (Now I’m found, found, found)

Yeah, you took me to a place, it was safe, it was sound (Ooh, yeah, yeah)

Lost, I was lost, now I’m found

Traduzione di “Lost”

(Strofa 1)

Non aveva connessione, nessuna fede o direzione, no

Cercando e cercando qualcuno che salvi la mia anima (Ooh)

(Pre-Ritornello)

Ooh, sono stato travolto da un’onda, travolto da un’onda

Ooh, poi ho sentito che dici il mio nome

Sì-sì, sì-sì

(Ritornello)

Perso, ero perso, ero perso finché non mi hai amato

Ora sono trovato, ora sono trovato, ora sono trovato

Sì, mi hai portato in un posto, era sicuro, era sano

Perso, ero perso, ora mi sono ritrovato

Perso, ero perso, ero perso finché non mi hai amato

Ora sono trovato, ora sono trovato, ora sono trovato

Sì, mi hai portato in un posto, era sicuro, era sano

Perso, ero perso, ora mi sono ritrovato

(Strofa 2)

Ero così spezzato, il mio cuore era uno spazio vuoto

La vita era uno scherzo fino al momento in cui ho visto la tua faccia

Ho visto la tua faccia, ho visto la tua faccia

(Pre-Ritornello)

Ooh, sono stato travolto da un’onda, travolto da un’onda

Ooh, poi ti ho sentito dire il mio nome

Sì-sì, sì-sì

(Ritornello)

Perso, ero perso, ero perso finché non mi hai amato

Ora sono trovato, ora sono trovato, ora sono trovato

Sì, mi hai portato in un posto, era sicuro, era sano

Perso, ero perso, ora mi sono ritrovato

Perso, ero perso, ero perso finché non mi hai amato

Ora sono trovato, ora sono trovato, ora sono trovato

Sì, mi hai portato in un posto, era sicuro, era sano

Perso, ero perso, ora mi sono ritrovato

(Ponte)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, di nuovo (di nuovo)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, di nuovo, sì (di nuovo)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, di nuovo (di nuovo)

Ooh-ooh-ooh, di nuovo, sì (di nuovo)

(Pre-Ritornello)

Ooh, sono stato travolto da un’onda, travolto da un’onda

Ooh, stavo svanendo quando sei arrivato

Sì-sì, sì-sì, sì

(Ritorenello)

Perso, ero perso, ero perso finché non mi hai amato (ero perso, perso)

Ora sono trovato, ora sono trovato, ora sono trovato (Ora sono trovato, trovato, trovato)

Sì, mi hai portato in un posto, era sicuro, era sano (Sì, sì, sì)

Perso, ero perso, ora mi sono ritrovato (oh sì)

Perso, ero perso, ero perso finché non mi hai amato (ero perso, perso)

Ora sono trovato, ora sono trovato, ora sono trovato (Ora sono trovato, trovato, trovato)

Sì, mi hai portato in un posto, era sicuro, era sano (Ooh, sì, sì)

Perso, ero perso, ora mi sono ritrovato