Si sono tenuti questa notte i People’s Choice Awards 2020 condotti da Demi Lovato

Continuano le premiazioni e questa notte è stata la volta dei People’s Choice Awrds, l’evento che per definizione vede il pubblico premiare i film, gli attori, i musicisti e i personaggi televisivi che amano di più. A condurre l’edizione particolare del 2020 ci ha pensato Demi Lovato.

Nel rispetto delle norme restrittive anti Covid si è pensato a una soluzione alternativa per l’assenza del pubblico. Il palco era circondato da maxischermi sulla quale sono stati proiettati decine e decine di persone in collegamento dalle proprie abitazioni. Le reazioni in questo modo erano ugualmente genuine, sebbene il calore trasmesso fosse per ovvie ragioni differente.

Nel corso della serata oltre ai vincitori di categoria è stata premiata con il People’s Icon Award Jennifer Lopez, introdotta dalle amiche e colleghe Nicole Kidman e Renee Zellweger e dai suoi figli. Nel discorso di ringraziamento ha riflettuto su questo 2020 quasi giunto alla conclusione: “Ci ha mostrato cosa importa davvero e cosa no e per me ha rafforzato quello che conta di più, le persone”. Ha inoltre spronato le persone a non arrendersi dinnanzi alle difficoltà.

Il pubblico ha potuto assistere anche a due esibizioni musicali. Justin Bieber ha dapprima eseguito un’emozionante versione del suo brano “Lonely“, poi il singolo “Holy“, senza l’aiuto di Chance The Rapper. Sono salite sul palco anche le sorelle Chloe X Halle con un’energica esibizione di “Ungodly Hour“.

Tra i vincitori di questa edizione dei People’s Choice sul fronte musicale hanno dominato ancora una volta i BTS. Il gruppo coreano si è portato a casa la categoria miglior gruppo, canzone dell’anno e video dell’anno con “Dynamite“, album dell’anno con “Map Of The Soul: 7“. Ad Ariana Grande è andato il titolo di artista femminile del 2020 mentre nella categoria maschile a spuntarla è stato proprio Justin Bieber.

Di seguito la lista dei vincitori dei People’s Choice Awards:

ARTISTA MASCHILE DEL 2020

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

VINCITORE: Justin Bieber

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

ARTISTA FEMMINILE DEL 2020

VINCITORE: Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

GRUPPO DEL 2020

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

VINCITORE: BTS

Chloe X Halle

CNCO

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

twenty one pilots

CANZONE DEL 2020

“Break My Heart,” Dua Lipa

VINCITORE: “Dynamite,” BTS

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber

“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Rockstar,” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Stuck With U,” Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

“WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

ALBUM DEL 2020

After Hours, The Weeknd

High Off Life, Future

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Folklore, Taylor Swift

VINCITORE: Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

ARTISTA COUNTRY DEL 2020

VINCITORE: Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

ARTISTA LATINO DEL 2020

Bad Bunny

VINCITORE: Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Karol G

Ozuna

ARTISTA EMERGENTE 2020

Ava Max

BENEE

Conan Gray

VINCITORE: Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel

IL VIDEO MUSICALE DEL 2020

“Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd

VINCITORE: “Dynamite,” BTS

“Holy,” Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

“Ice Cream,” BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

“Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake

“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

“UN DIA,” J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny, Tainy

“WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

FILM DEL 2020

VINCITORE: Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

FILM D’AZIONE DEL 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

VINCITORE: Mulan

Power Project

Tenet

The Old Guard

FILM DRAMMATICO DEL 2020

VINCITORE Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

SERIE TV DEL 2020

VINCITORE: Grey’s Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Last Dance

The Masked Singer

This Is Us

Tiger King

SERIE TV DRAMMATICA DEL 2020

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

VINCITORE: Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

REALITY SHOW DEL 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck Mediterranean

VINCITORE: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

SHOW COMPETITIVO DEL 2020

American Idol

America’s Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

VINCITORE: The Voice

QUI LA LISTA COMPLETA DEI VINCITORI