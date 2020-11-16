Si sono tenuti questa notte i People’s Choice Awards 2020 condotti da Demi Lovato
Continuano le premiazioni e questa notte è stata la volta dei People’s Choice Awrds, l’evento che per definizione vede il pubblico premiare i film, gli attori, i musicisti e i personaggi televisivi che amano di più. A condurre l’edizione particolare del 2020 ci ha pensato Demi Lovato.
Nel rispetto delle norme restrittive anti Covid si è pensato a una soluzione alternativa per l’assenza del pubblico. Il palco era circondato da maxischermi sulla quale sono stati proiettati decine e decine di persone in collegamento dalle proprie abitazioni. Le reazioni in questo modo erano ugualmente genuine, sebbene il calore trasmesso fosse per ovvie ragioni differente.
Nel corso della serata oltre ai vincitori di categoria è stata premiata con il People’s Icon Award Jennifer Lopez, introdotta dalle amiche e colleghe Nicole Kidman e Renee Zellweger e dai suoi figli. Nel discorso di ringraziamento ha riflettuto su questo 2020 quasi giunto alla conclusione: “Ci ha mostrato cosa importa davvero e cosa no e per me ha rafforzato quello che conta di più, le persone”. Ha inoltre spronato le persone a non arrendersi dinnanzi alle difficoltà.
Il pubblico ha potuto assistere anche a due esibizioni musicali. Justin Bieber ha dapprima eseguito un’emozionante versione del suo brano “Lonely“, poi il singolo “Holy“, senza l’aiuto di Chance The Rapper. Sono salite sul palco anche le sorelle Chloe X Halle con un’energica esibizione di “Ungodly Hour“.
Tra i vincitori di questa edizione dei People’s Choice sul fronte musicale hanno dominato ancora una volta i BTS. Il gruppo coreano si è portato a casa la categoria miglior gruppo, canzone dell’anno e video dell’anno con “Dynamite“, album dell’anno con “Map Of The Soul: 7“. Ad Ariana Grande è andato il titolo di artista femminile del 2020 mentre nella categoria maschile a spuntarla è stato proprio Justin Bieber.
Di seguito la lista dei vincitori dei People’s Choice Awards:
ARTISTA MASCHILE DEL 2020
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
DaBaby
Drake
J Balvin
VINCITORE: Justin Bieber
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
ARTISTA FEMMINILE DEL 2020
VINCITORE: Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
GRUPPO DEL 2020
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
VINCITORE: BTS
Chloe X Halle
CNCO
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
twenty one pilots
CANZONE DEL 2020
“Break My Heart,” Dua Lipa
VINCITORE: “Dynamite,” BTS
“Intentions,” Justin Bieber
“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“Rockstar,” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Stuck With U,” Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
“WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
ALBUM DEL 2020
After Hours, The Weeknd
High Off Life, Future
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Folklore, Taylor Swift
VINCITORE: Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
ARTISTA COUNTRY DEL 2020
VINCITORE: Blake Shelton
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
ARTISTA LATINO DEL 2020
Bad Bunny
VINCITORE: Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Karol G
Ozuna
ARTISTA EMERGENTE 2020
Ava Max
BENEE
Conan Gray
VINCITORE: Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Saweetie
Trevor Daniel
IL VIDEO MUSICALE DEL 2020
“Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
VINCITORE: “Dynamite,” BTS
“Holy,” Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
“Ice Cream,” BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
“Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake
“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
“UN DIA,” J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny, Tainy
“WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
FILM DEL 2020
VINCITORE: Bad Boys for Life
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Extraction
Hamilton
Project Power
The Invisible Man
The Old Guard
Trolls World Tour
FILM D’AZIONE DEL 2020
Bad Boys for Life
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Extraction
VINCITORE: Mulan
Power Project
Tenet
The Old Guard
FILM DRAMMATICO DEL 2020
VINCITORE Hamilton
Dangerous Lies
Greyhound
I Still Believe
Invisible Man
The High Note
The Photograph
The Way Back
SERIE TV DEL 2020
VINCITORE: Grey’s Anatomy
Never Have I Ever
Outer Banks
The Bachelor
The Last Dance
The Masked Singer
This Is Us
Tiger King
SERIE TV DRAMMATICA DEL 2020
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: SVU
Outer Banks
Ozark
Power
VINCITORE: Riverdale
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
REALITY SHOW DEL 2020
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck Mediterranean
VINCITORE: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: New York
Love Is Blind
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
SHOW COMPETITIVO DEL 2020
American Idol
America’s Got Talent
Top Chef
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Challenge: Total Madness
The Masked Singer
VINCITORE: The Voice
