Solo pochi giorni dopo che il rapper britannico Skepta ha detto che si stava preparando a rilasciare un EP di cinque canzoni chiamato All In, è arrivato il primo assaggio del progetto con il nuovo singolo “Nirvana“. La traccia downbeat vede Skepta cantare anche in spagnolo nei suoi testi prima di affidare il suo microfono a un esperto di musica latina, un certo J Balvin.

Prodotto dal beatmaker Jae5, il brano è stato ispirato dai tempi trascorsi da Skepta in America Latina. Il video diretto da KLVDR si svolge come un thriller noir quando Skepta entra in una tenuta particolare come maggiordomo e inizia una relazione con la ricca padrona di casa. Le cose però prendono una brutta piega e Skepta si ritrova ad affrontare un finale cruento insieme a J Balvin.

All In è ispirato dall’interesse di Skepta per il poker. Oltre alla collaborazione con Balvin, ci sono anche quelle con l’artista nigeriano Teezee e Kid Cudi. L’EP è il primo progetto di Skepta dopo il suo album del 2019 Ignorance Is Bliss.

Il testo di Nirvana di Skepta con J Balvin

[Intro]

JAE5

[Ritornello: Skepta]

I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas?

Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana

What’s the occasion? Every day’s a celebration

When you come from the Gaza

Don’t worry ‘bout who’s gonna pay the bill

Baby, de nada

I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas?

Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana

What’s the occasion? Every day’s a celebration

When you come from the Gaza

Don’t worry ‘bout who’s gonna pay the bill

Baby, de nada

[Verso 1: Skepta]

Every day’s my birthday, I need a piece of cake

Mamacita lookin’ like a figure-eight

I see the hook, I still bit the bait (Trust)

Good pussy keepin’ me awake

Got them big racks, makе the milkshake

And I don’t discriminate

Boy, if shе’s a snack, that’s a dinner date (Sexy)

She knows that I’m the suavecito (Ha)

I don’t care ‘bout the fame, this life is a game

And I got the cheat code (Mhmm)

I play it in greaze mode

Jump in the Rollie, got the wheels spinnin’ like I’m in a casino

Back to the crib, I’ma shoot a movie, I’m on my Tarantino

Grip on your waist, look in your eyes and I kiss on your face

Tell me how you feel, your secrets are safe

Told her ‘bout the pain, and she can relate

Let’s turn up the heat, break the ice

Uh, she wants to stay the night

Supposed to leave the city in the morning

Looking like I gotta change my flight

[Ritornello: Skepta & J Balvin]

I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas?

Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana

What’s the occasion? Every day’s a celebration

When you come from the Gaza

Don’t worry ‘bout who’s gonna pay the bill

Baby, de nada

I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas?

Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana

What’s the occasion? Every day’s a celebration

When you come from the Gaza (J Balvin, man)

Don’t worry ‘bout who’s gonna pay the bill (J Balvin, man)

Baby, de nada

[Verso 2: J Balvin]

Ey, ¿cuál es tu nombre?, dime, dímelo (Wuh)

Que pa’ conocerte vine (Vine, vine)

Te vi tan sola que no me aguanté, por eso yo intervine (-vine)

Vamo’ a hacerlo real, no hace falta que te lo imagine’ (Wuh)

Dime, mami (Ah), quieres que te guaye (Ah, ah)

Pero calladita porque no hay que dar detalles (Ah, ah)

Tú te hace’ la fina, pero tienes calle

De aquí no me voy sin que con un beso me calle’, calle’ (Shh, shh)

Dale, dime, mami, quieres que te guaye

Pero calladito porque no hay que dar detalles (-talle’)

Tú te hace’ la fina (Fina), pero tienes calle (Wuh)

De aquí no me voy sin que con un beso me calle’, calle’

Yeah

[Ritornello: Skepta]

I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas?

Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana

What’s the occasion? Every day’s a celebration

When you come from the Gaza

Don’t worry ‘bout who’s gonna pay the bill

Baby, de nada

I like the way she walk in the Prada, ¿cómo te llamas?

Don Julio and marijuana, I’m tryna take you to your Nirvana

What’s the occasion? Every day’s a celebration

When you come from the Gaza

Don’t worry ‘bout who’s gonna pay the bill

Baby, de nada