Skrillex ha collaborato con Justin Bieber e Don Toliver per il nuovo singolo, “Don’t Go”. Il trio è apparso anche nel video di accompagnamento.

Nel nuovo video musicale diretto da Salomon Ligthelm, il trio diventa arte dal vivo in una serie di mostre, dove i dipinti gocciolano lacrime sui muri. Bieber e Toliver si alternano sulle linee del testo: “Ragazza ho bisogno di vedere la tua faccia. Premi il gas per vincere la gara. 30 libbre di basso carico. Muoviti piccola, adoro la caccia”.

Il prolifico produttore ha recentemente pubblicato una serie di singoli e collaborazioni, tra cui “En Mi Cuarto” con Jhay Cortez, “In Da Ghetto” con J Balvin e “Ego Death” di Ty Dolla $ign con Kanye West e FKA Twigs, tutti usciti il mese scorso.

“Don’t Go” fa parte della lunga lista di collaborazioni di Skrillex e Bieber. I due hanno rilasciato in precedenza le tracce “Where Are Ü Now”, “I’ll Show You”, “The Feeling” e “Children”, così come “2 Much”, “Somebody” e “Loved By You” dall’album di Bieber del 2021, Justice.

“Ad essere onesti, prima ancora di lavorare con Justin Bieber, in quell’epoca, non prestavo molta attenzione alla musica pop e non prestavo davvero attenzione a ciò che era attuale e rilevante”, ha detto Skrillex a Zane Lowe prima dell’uscita della canzone. “Il fatto di collaborare spesso con Justin è che se sei mai stato in studio con lui o hai visto i suoi video, capisci che è una delle persone più talentuose dell’intero pianeta quindi, per me, lavorare con persone di quel talento mi spinge sempre a fare cose nuove.”

Bieber ha annunciato un Las Vegas Weekend che si terrà dal 7 al 10 ottobre al Wynn Las Vegas dove si esibirà insieme a David Guetta, The Kid Laroi, Kehlani, Jaden, TroyBoi, Eddie Benjamin e altri.

Il testo di Don’t Go

[Intro: Justin Bieber]

Don’t go, don’t—

Don’t go, don’t go

Don’t go, don’t—

Don’t go

[Verso 1: Justin Bieber]

My Mona Lisa, baby, my masterpiece, bae (My masterpiece)

When I’m in pieces, baby, you give me peace of mind

You tell me, “We’ll be fine”, you always get me right

When it’s dark, you’re my light

Baby, that’s why I need you on the regular (Baby, that’s why I need you on the regular)

And if it wasn’t you, no, it would never work (No, it would never work)

Got me goin’ out my way to show you what you’re worth

Don’t go (Don’t go)

[Ritornello: Justin Bieber]

I put in the work to hear you say (Don’t go, don’t—)

Misery missin’ your company (Don’t go, don’t go)

See ‘em pullin’ at you that way (Don’t go, don’t—)

Ooh, if this is where you supposed to be (Don’t go)

[Verso 2: Justin Bieber & Don Toliver]

I woke up in the city, I ain’t seen your face

Almost lost my mind, medication (Woah)

Five stars for participation (Yeah), it’s a COVID operation (Woo)

Hope you hear this where your stationed (Stationed)

I lost my Bonnie, by that time you already banged it (Banged it)

She armed and dangerous, that long hair got me tangled up

You are my Topanga, stood your ground, even when they aimed at us (Yeah, yeah)

Even through all of that pain, none of it was in vain (None of it was in vain, yeah)

And I’m proud of who you become, hope you feel the same (The same, yeah)

Frozen, don’t let me go (Don’t go, don’t—), but let it go, please

We’ve been so close, don’t go ghostin’ me (Don’t go, don’t go)

My vital OG, that’s on the record, you make me better (Don’t go)



[Ritornello: Justin Bieber]

I put in the work to hear you say (Don’t go, don’t—)

Misery missin’ your company (Don’t go, don’t go)

See ‘em pullin’ at you that way (Don’t go, don’t—)

Ooh, if this is where you supposed to be (Don’t go)

[Verso 3: Don Toliver & Justin Bieber]

Peace and love (Peace and love, don’t go, don’t—)

You talk about him like he’s decent enough (Decent enough, don’t go, don’t go)

I see you moving, is he keeping up? (Keeping up, don’t go, don’t—)

Don’t know what you’re doing but you needing love (Needing love, don’t go, don’t—)

Needing love (Needing love, don’t go, don’t—), how far can you get, girl?

You know I’ve been in love with you since the beginning, girl (Don’t go, don’t go)

Talking out of tone to me, gotta be kidding, girl (Don’t go, don’t—)

Get you all alone with me, gotta be committed, yeah (Don’t go)

[Ponte: Justin Bieber & Don Toliver]

Girl, I need to see your face, hit the gas to win the race (Yeah, yeah)

Thirty pounds of loaded bass, move it, babe, I love the chase

Do your dirt, I keep the taste (Yeah), pop that shit and make me wait (Yeah, yeah)

Shorty like that (Shorty like that), she call me up but I might be late (Yeah, yeah)

[Ritornello: Justin Bieber]

I put in the work to hear you say (Don’t go, don’t—)

Misery missin’ your company (Don’t go, don’t go)

See ‘em pullin’ at you that way (Don’t go, don’t—)

Ooh, if this is where you supposed to be (Don’t go)



[Conclusione: Justin Bieber]

Don’t go, don’t—

Don’t go, don’t go

Don’t go, don’t—

Don’t go