Someday è il sesto singolo estratto dall’album Human dei OneRepublic, il famoso e apprezzatissimo gruppo musicale statunitense formatosi a Colorado Springs nel 2002. Human è il quinto disco in studio della famosa band musicale (dopo Dreaming Out Loud, Waking Up, Native e Oh My My) ed è stato rilasciato il 27 agosto scorso, proprio lo stesso giorno in cui è stato pubblicato Someday. Il brano parla di amore, amicizia e dei veri valori della vita. Proprio perché avere persone su cui poter fare affidamento e con cui trascorrere le giornate e la propria esistenza può fare la differenza tra una vita miserabile e una soddisfacente. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.
Someday dei OneRepublic: il testo
Some days, I’m treadin’ the water
And feel like it’s gettin’ deep
Some nights, I drown in the weight
Of the things that I think I need
Sometimes, I feel incomplete, yeah
But you always say to me, say to me
Oh, you say someday, when we’re older
We’ll be shinin’ like we’re gold
Yeah, won’t we? (Won’t we?) Won’t we? (Won’t we?)
Yeah, someday, when we’re older
I’ll be yours and you’ll be mine
Be happy (Happy), happy
Oh, you say someday, when we’re older
We won’t worry ‘bout the things
That we don’t need (We don’t need), we don’t need (Oh)
Yeah, one day, down the line
Before we both run out of time, you’re gonna see
That someday, we’ll be all that we need
Someday, we’ll be all that we need
I’ve been the best, been the worst
Been a ghost in a crowded room (Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
I took a chance, took a turn
Took a dive, and it led to you (Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
So many times that I wish
We could be anywhere but here
So many times that I wish
I could see what you see so clear, so clear
Oh, you say someday, when we’re older
We’ll be shinin’ like we’re gold
Yeah, won’t we? (Won’t we?) Won’t we? (Won’t we?) Yeah
Yeah, someday, when we’re older
I’ll be yours and you’ll be mine
Be happy (Happy), happy
Oh, you say someday, when we’re older
We won’t worry ‘bout the things
That we don’t need (We don’t need), we don’t need (Oh)
Yeah, one day, down the line
Before we both run out of time, you’re gonna see
That someday, we’ll be all that we need
Someday, we’ll be all that we need
Oh, you say someday, when we’re older
We’ll be shinin’ like we’re gold
Yeah, won’t we? Won’t we?
Mm, someday, down the line
Before we both run out of time, you’re gonna see
That someday, we’ll be all that we need.
Someday dei OneRepublic: la traduzione
Alcuni giorni, sto calpestando l’acqua
E sento che sta diventando profonda
Certe notti affogo nel peso
Delle cose di cui penso di aver bisogno
A volte, mi sento incompleto, sì
Ma tu mi dici sempre, mi dici
Oh, dici un giorno, quando saremo più grandi
Brilleremo come se fossimo d’oro
Sì, non lo faremo? (Non lo faremo?) Non lo faremo? (Non lo faremo?)
Sì, un giorno, quando saremo più grandi
Sarò tuo e tu sarai mia
Sii felice (Felice), felice
Oh, dici un giorno, quando saremo più grandi
Non ci preoccuperemo delle cose
Che non abbiamo bisogno (non abbiamo bisogno), non abbiamo bisogno (Oh)
Sì, un giorno, lungo la linea
Prima che finiamo entrambi il tempo, vedrai
Che un giorno, saremo tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno
Un giorno, saremo tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno
Sono stato il migliore, sono stato il peggiore
Sono stato un fantasma in una stanza affollata (Oh, sì-sì-sì-sì-sì)
Ho colto l’occasione, ho preso una svolta
Ho fatto un tuffo e ti ha portato (oh, sì-sì-sì-sì-sì)
Tante volte che vorrei
Potremmo essere ovunque ma qui
Tante volte che vorrei
Riuscivo a vedere quello che vedi tu in modo così chiaro, così chiaro
Oh, dici un giorno, quando saremo più grandi
Brilleremo come se fossimo d’oro
Sì, non lo faremo? (Non lo faremo?) Non lo faremo? (Non lo faremo?) Sì
Sì, un giorno, quando saremo più grandi
Sarò tuo e tu sarai mia
Sii felice (Felice), felice
Oh, dici un giorno, quando saremo più grandi
Non ci preoccuperemo delle cose
Che non abbiamo bisogno (non abbiamo bisogno), non abbiamo bisogno (Oh)
Sì, un giorno, lungo la linea
Prima che finiamo entrambi il tempo, vedrai
Che un giorno, saremo tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno
Un giorno, saremo tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno
Oh, dici un giorno, quando saremo più grandi
Brilleremo come se fossimo d’oro
Sì, non lo faremo? Non lo faremo?
Mm, un giorno, su tutta la linea
Prima che finiamo entrambi il tempo, vedrai
Che un giorno, saremo tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno.
