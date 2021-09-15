Gli OneRepublic – Foto: Facebook

Someday è il sesto singolo estratto dall’album Human dei OneRepublic, il famoso e apprezzatissimo gruppo musicale statunitense formatosi a Colorado Springs nel 2002. Human è il quinto disco in studio della famosa band musicale (dopo Dreaming Out Loud, Waking Up, Native e Oh My My) ed è stato rilasciato il 27 agosto scorso, proprio lo stesso giorno in cui è stato pubblicato Someday. Il brano parla di amore, amicizia e dei veri valori della vita. Proprio perché avere persone su cui poter fare affidamento e con cui trascorrere le giornate e la propria esistenza può fare la differenza tra una vita miserabile e una soddisfacente. Ecco testo, traduzione e video ufficiale del brano.

Someday dei OneRepublic: il testo

Some days, I’m treadin’ the water

And feel like it’s gettin’ deep

Some nights, I drown in the weight

Of the things that I think I need

Sometimes, I feel incomplete, yeah

But you always say to me, say to me

Oh, you say someday, when we’re older

We’ll be shinin’ like we’re gold

Yeah, won’t we? (Won’t we?) Won’t we? (Won’t we?)

Yeah, someday, when we’re older

I’ll be yours and you’ll be mine

Be happy (Happy), happy

Oh, you say someday, when we’re older

We won’t worry ‘bout the things

That we don’t need (We don’t need), we don’t need (Oh)

Yeah, one day, down the line

Before we both run out of time, you’re gonna see

That someday, we’ll be all that we need

Someday, we’ll be all that we need

I’ve been the best, been the worst

Been a ghost in a crowded room (Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

I took a chance, took a turn

Took a dive, and it led to you (Oh, yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)

So many times that I wish

We could be anywhere but here

So many times that I wish

I could see what you see so clear, so clear

Oh, you say someday, when we’re older

We’ll be shinin’ like we’re gold

Yeah, won’t we? (Won’t we?) Won’t we? (Won’t we?) Yeah

Yeah, someday, when we’re older

I’ll be yours and you’ll be mine

Be happy (Happy), happy

Oh, you say someday, when we’re older

We won’t worry ‘bout the things

That we don’t need (We don’t need), we don’t need (Oh)

Yeah, one day, down the line

Before we both run out of time, you’re gonna see

That someday, we’ll be all that we need

Someday, we’ll be all that we need

Oh, you say someday, when we’re older

We’ll be shinin’ like we’re gold

Yeah, won’t we? Won’t we?

Mm, someday, down the line

Before we both run out of time, you’re gonna see

That someday, we’ll be all that we need.

Someday dei OneRepublic: la traduzione

Alcuni giorni, sto calpestando l’acqua

E sento che sta diventando profonda

Certe notti affogo nel peso

Delle cose di cui penso di aver bisogno

A volte, mi sento incompleto, sì

Ma tu mi dici sempre, mi dici

Oh, dici un giorno, quando saremo più grandi

Brilleremo come se fossimo d’oro

Sì, non lo faremo? (Non lo faremo?) Non lo faremo? (Non lo faremo?)

Sì, un giorno, quando saremo più grandi

Sarò tuo e tu sarai mia

Sii felice (Felice), felice

Oh, dici un giorno, quando saremo più grandi

Non ci preoccuperemo delle cose

Che non abbiamo bisogno (non abbiamo bisogno), non abbiamo bisogno (Oh)

Sì, un giorno, lungo la linea

Prima che finiamo entrambi il tempo, vedrai

Che un giorno, saremo tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno

Un giorno, saremo tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno

Sono stato il migliore, sono stato il peggiore

Sono stato un fantasma in una stanza affollata (Oh, sì-sì-sì-sì-sì)

Ho colto l’occasione, ho preso una svolta

Ho fatto un tuffo e ti ha portato (oh, sì-sì-sì-sì-sì)

Tante volte che vorrei

Potremmo essere ovunque ma qui

Tante volte che vorrei

Riuscivo a vedere quello che vedi tu in modo così chiaro, così chiaro

Oh, dici un giorno, quando saremo più grandi

Brilleremo come se fossimo d’oro

Sì, non lo faremo? (Non lo faremo?) Non lo faremo? (Non lo faremo?) Sì

Sì, un giorno, quando saremo più grandi

Sarò tuo e tu sarai mia

Sii felice (Felice), felice

Oh, dici un giorno, quando saremo più grandi

Non ci preoccuperemo delle cose

Che non abbiamo bisogno (non abbiamo bisogno), non abbiamo bisogno (Oh)

Sì, un giorno, lungo la linea

Prima che finiamo entrambi il tempo, vedrai

Che un giorno, saremo tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno

Un giorno, saremo tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno

Oh, dici un giorno, quando saremo più grandi

Brilleremo come se fossimo d’oro

Sì, non lo faremo? Non lo faremo?

Mm, un giorno, su tutta la linea

Prima che finiamo entrambi il tempo, vedrai

Che un giorno, saremo tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno.

Someday dei OneRepublic: il video