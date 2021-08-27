Belly si pavoneggia per le strade in fiamme e disseminate di spazzatura di una città bombardata nel video di “Die for It“, una nuova collaborazione con The Weeknd e Nas. Il brano apparirà su See You Next Wednesday, il nuovo album di Belly, in uscita oggi, 27 agosto 2021. See You Next Wednesday è il seguito dell’album Immigrant del 2018 di Belly. Oltre a The Weeknd (che appare due volte) e Nas, l’album contiene collaborazioni con Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna e Big Sean. Puoi acquistarlo seguendo il link qui sotto.

“Die for It” ruota attorno a un ritmo potente ma lento. Belly parla di paranoia e mancanza di sonno nei suoi versi. “Non posso mai dirlo, ma questo è il paradiso, l’inferno o il purgatorio?” Si chiede. Mentre The Weeknd canticchia il ritornello in modo minaccioso: “Se questo è quello che è, allora morirò per questo”. Il ritornello è dolce quanto sinistro… a nostro avviso potrebbe funzionare anche in Italia.

Il video musicale di Die for It

Nel video del brano, Belly mette brevemente le ali, trasformandosi in una sorta di strano angelo digitale… diciamo che Lucifer è più fotogenico. Nas trascorre gran parte del suo tempo sullo schermo a rimuginare tra le macerie di una torre con un orologio distrutto. “Perditi così tanto nei miei pensieri”, rappa l’artista veterano. “Cose potenti per cui morirei, tutto ciò che ho costruito per vent’anni. Non ti permetterò di farlo crollare.” La clip è piena di immagini sinistre: TV e auto che esplodono, corvi dall’aspetto diabolico e fiamme sataniche ovunque. Nel video The Weeknd si vede per lo più all’interno di una TV abbandonata.

Il testo di Die For It di Belly con The Weeknd

[Intro: The Weeknd]

I was told that it was Heaven

I was told that it was there before

I was told that you would never leave, ooh

And I was told that it was there before

[Ritornello: The Weeknd]

If this is what it is, then I’ll die for it

If this is what it is, then I’ll die for it

If this is what it is, then I’ll die for it

If this is what it is, then I’ll die for it

[Verso 1: Belly]

I remember sleepin’ on floors and missin’ tours, I was rock bottom

Money on my head, that was top dollar

Had the stock para, gun powder, for the Rottweilers

I was home with pops when the cops got him (Paranoid)

Voices in my head, tryna kill the noise

They killed Nip, will never fill the void

I know the devil cried a tear of joy

Look, I know the devil cried a tear of joy (Ssh, wait)

I never tell, but you heard the stories

I can never tell, is this Heaven, Hell or purgatory? (What?)

Early mornin’ ain’t early for me, I’m losin’ sleep

Whole lot of sheep, I’ma count them each

But fuck it, I been up late

I been gettin’ twisted, I been mixing up the love, hate

Swear this shit is glitchin’, I’ve been missin’ for a month straight

Lost faith, but I’ma die for it

I’ma win, I just hope that I’m alive for it



[Ritornello: The Weeknd]

If this is what it is, then I’ll die for it

If this is what it is, then I’ll die for it

If this is what it is, then I’ll die for it

If this is what it is, then I’ll die for it

[Verso 2: Nas]

How much money will it cost us?

Feds, bounty hunters at the office lookin’ for some of our artists

We just tryna help ‘em out, so they can change the outcome

Instead of puttin’ pain in the street, they makin’ albums

Changin’ they sourroundin’, hopefully housing

Smokery lounge in Boca Raton, not a cloud in the sky, ocean fro Mars shit

You can die a legend in your own right

Or die a street legend if it’s on sight

I get so lost in my thoughts, powerful

Things I would die for, everything I built for twenty years

Won’t allow you to make that crumble

Put you in the ground, I would catch a case for Jungle

And lean through the window, extendo, to clean you up

Rest in peace to Kiing Shooter

A foundation where such kids can stand

For respect, for my name, for the fam

[Ritornello: The Weeknd]

If this is what it is, then I’ll die for it

If this is what it is, then I’ll die for it

If this is what it is, then I’ll die for it

If this is what it is, then I’ll die for it

I’ll die for it, said I’ll die for it

I’ll die for it, said I’ll die for it

If this is what it is, then I’ll die for it