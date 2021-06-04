Dua Lipa ha fatto debuttare una nuova canzone dal titolo “Can They Hear Us“. La traccia suggestiva è presente nella colonna sonora di Gully, che segna il debutto cinematografico del regista di video musicali Nabil (autore di clip per Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar e altri).

Prodotto da 2nd Roof, il brano presenta sezioni di fiati e archi ed è stato scritto dalla stessa Dua Lipa con Clarence Coffee Jr.

La colonna sonora del film, in uscita tramite Epic Records, è uscita oggi, 4 giugno 2021, lo stesso giorno in cui il film ha debuttato nelle sale cinematografiche. L’album di nove tracce contiene contributi di 21 Savage, che pubblicherà un video musicale diretto da Nabil per la sua canzone “Betrayed”. Altri artisti presenti nella colonna sonora sono: 2 Chainz, Don Toliver, Miguel, Gary Clark, JR., Snoh ​​Aalegra. Diciamo che il disco è ben assortito.

Di cosa parla Gully? Gully segue le vite di tre adolescenti disamorati che vivono a Los Angeles e mette in evidenza le sfide dei giovani emarginati in America. Il film è interpretato da Kelvin Harrison Jr., Charlie Plummer e Jacob Latimore, ed è stato originariamente presentato al Tribeca Film Festival nel 2019.

Di recente, Dua Lipa ha lanciato la sua prima campagna pubblicitaria globale con il marchio di moda PUMA. La pop star è stata fotografata dal fotografo Mario Sorrenti per l’annuncio PUMA, mentre promuoveva la nuova sneaker “Mayze” del marchio, una sneaker robusta con la caratteristica striscia audace di PUMA. Lipa è stata annunciata come ambasciatrice di PUMA lo scorso novembre. La cantante continuerà ad apparire nelle campagne pubblicitarie per il marchio di abbigliamento sportivo anche in futuro.

Il testo di Can They Hear Us di Dua Lipa

[Verso 1]

Every breath that I’m takin’, every step that I’m makin’

Ain’t no way I can run without you

Every ghost in my past life held my hand when I crashed down

Carries me when I wanna break through

[Pre-Ritornello]

We all die, but right now I feel like livin’

And we all cry, but right now I’m not gonna give in

When we collide I know I can do anything

‘Cause I got ya, and you got me

[Ritornello]

(Ooh) Can they hear us?

Blame it on my mind, blame it on delirious

We all die, but right now I feel like livin’

Can they hear us? Can they hear us? (Ooh)

[Verso 2]

Anywhere that I turn to got me goin’ in circles

No matter what, I’ll make sure we get out

[Pre-Ritornello]

‘Cause we all die, but right now I feel like livin’

And we all cry, but right now I’m not gonna give in

When we collide I know I can do anything

‘Cause I got ya, and you got me

[Ritornello]

(Ooh) Can they hear us?

They been on my mind, maybe I’m delirious

We all die, but right now I feel like livin’

Can they hear us? Can they hear us?

[Sassofono Solo]

[Ritornello]

(Ooh) Can they hear us?

Blame it on my mind, blame it on delirious

We all die, but right now I feel like livin’ (I feel like livin’)

Can they hear us? Can they hear us?

Can they hear us?

Blame it on my mind, blame it on delirious (Blame it on delirious)

We all die, but right now I feel like livin’ (I feel like livin’)

Can they hear us? Can they hear us? (Can they hear us?)