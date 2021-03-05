Chance the Rapper contempla una lotta interna nel video per la sua nuova canzone “The Heart & the Tongue”, la sua prima uscita del 2021.

“Il mio cuore e la mia lingua stanno combattendo. La mia mente è indecisa. Non è come Trump contro Biden. È più come se fosse qualcosa di riservato. Come quando i nostri cugini litigano. Uno di loro si eccita. Non puoi semplicemente usare la pistola ma devi scegliere un punto e saltarci dentro”, dice Chance the Rapper nella sulla traccia prodotta da DexLvL, aggiungendo: “Il mio cuore e la mia mente si stanno rinforzando, li chiamo Rhyme e Reason”.

Il video, scritto e diretto da Chance, trova il rapper in profonda riflessione, mentre esegue il testo della nuova traccia una parola alla volta. La canzone include anche riferimenti a Poseidone, Liam Neeson e al filosofo Talete.

Un Chance The Rapper pensieroso in questa foto mentre si trova al centro di quella che sembra una bellissima casa.

Sebbene Chance the Rapper abbia aggiornato il suo disco Merry Christmas Lil Mama nel 2020, non pubblica un nuovo album da The Big Day del 2019. È anche nel mezzo di una battaglia legale con il suo ex manager per commissioni non pagate. Tanti guai per il famoso rapper.

E tu che ne pensi della canzone? Ti piace questa nuova traccia di Chance? Qui sotto il testo con i due ampi versi.

Il testo di The Heart and the Tongue

[Intro Sample]

[Verso 1]

My heart and tongue are fightin’

My mind is undecided

It’s not like Trump and Biden

It’s more like it’s something private

Like when yo’ cousins fightin’

One of ‘em get excited

You can’t just jump the gun and pick a side and jump inside it

Remember Pontius Pilate hung a God and justified it

The truth is slow ‘cause someone’s always in a rush to hide it

The lies is golden ‘cause the devil got a touch of Midas

The soul is brighter ‘cause the Holy Ghost is ultraviolet

The tongue is violent when the spirit starts to hunger-strikin’

The thunder lightning makes the heart go under bunkers hiding

The lungs is silent when it hears the footsteps of the giants

And then the fingertips they twist up like Poseidon’s trident

Remember safety if you ever running from the tight end

Remember Mookie if they ever come to cut the hydrant

They cut the heart out with the tongue, they want it undivided

You better not start, you make a fuss you end up uninvited

[Interlude Sample]

[Verso 2]

My heart and mind are beefing, I call ‘em Rhyme and Reason

They always going head to head, I’m trying to Siamese ‘em

My father got a special set of skills like Liam Neeson

He told me faith and squinted eyes can turn the blind Venetian

I seen the sign, I’m in the den, I’m with the lions sleeping

I seen the wine, I seen the water turn to bright Tahitian

The heart is somewhere on Hawaiian beaches

Tying pigeons to the Giant Peaches

I want the beat to feel like diegesis

I’m tired of politicians tryna sell us diet Jesus

That’s like dialysis was tryna sell us diabetes

Act like you was born yesterday and you gon’ die a fetus

The mind’s philosophy is old as Thales of Miletus

The mind is quite elitist, that’s why they like choir preachers

They buy our leaders easier than I can buy a feature

That’s why the genius’ always end up on the tightest leashes

That’s how I wrote my whole entire thesis

My heart and flesh are racing, that’s why I get complacent

That’s why y’all get impatient, y’all don’t get the invitation

I’m sitting courtside with the nurses during visitation

Watching the vitals with some popcorn and anticipation