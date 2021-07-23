Il rapper di Toronto Smiley ha pubblicato una nuova canzone, “Over the Top“, con Drake. La traccia è stata prodotta da Tay Keith, arriva tramite l’etichetta OVO Sound di Drake.

“Ho ricevuto un verso dal ragazzo ed è stato pubblicato”, ha osservato Smiley su Twitter. “Me ne ha mandato uno nuovo dicendo di usare questo.”

Drake in precedenza aveva citato Smiley come fonte di ispirazione, notando su Instagram che ascoltava l’EP Buy.or.Buy del rapper mentre realizzava il suo album del 2018 Scorpion. “Over the Top” apparirà nel prossimo progetto di Smiley.

Per celebrare la sua città natale, Toronto, Drake ha stretto una partnership con Live Nation per aprire una nuova sede a Toronto chiamata History. La sede da 2.500 posti è in fase di sviluppo negli ultimi tre anni e la costruzione dovrebbe essere completata quest’estate. Situata in un quartiere di Toronto noto come The Beaches, History potrà ospitare fino a 200 concerti ed eventi ogni anno.

“Alcuni dei miei spettacoli più memorabili si tenevano in stanze più piccole di History”, ha detto Drake in una dichiarazione. “Volevo prendere quei ricordi e ciò che ho imparato per creare un’esperienza incredibile sia per gli artisti che per i fan”.

A nostro avviso la canzone sarebbe stata perfetta con i soli versi di Drake. Il rapper canadese sembra più un Gesù che cerca le canzoni che hanno un grande bisogno di aiuto e prova a salvarle dall’inferno assicurato. Probabilmente in molti decideranno se aggiungere Over the Top alla propria playlist grazie a Drake… un bravo salvatore del rap. Ora bisogna capire se Smiley ha fatto bene a spendere tutti i suoi soldi per la collaborazione con Drake. Sarà riuscito a creare la canzone della svolta? Lo scopriremo nei prossimi mesi.

Il testo di Over the Top di Drake e Smiley

Prada and Gucci don’t go together

Louis and Dior, I swear it go better

He wear my drip, but I wore it better

Kehlani gang [?] wetter

Huh? Gang

[?]

Gang, gang, gang

The level is just to advanced

The bezel is Tiffany stamped

No grip on my hand

I know I came with the slide from left to right

But now I don’t wanna dance

I got too much on the line, too much on my mind, too much ain’t enough for my plans

Nike don’t pay me to tell you just do it

They pay me to show you I do it again

Huh? Yeah

I’m in control of the block

You know how Tory got hot

I make this gliz go pop

The crib is over the top

The whip is over the top

I thought about letting her go

But I was in over the top

I can’t be pale in my casket

Make sure I die with a tan

It’s part of the brand

I know I came with the slide from left to right

But now I don’t wanna dance

Cannot depend on a man

I slide with some bread on the jam, that’s just who I am

Customs just wavin’ at us from the window

They don’t even come on the plane when we land

Anyone else would retire but I’m not content

I wanna bury these niggas like twenty feet down

So no one can find them again

It’s gotta be scary to witness me carry these niggas around in both of my hands

They stay inviting me over, they say they got bitches I get there and it’s just them

[?] Boy like [?]

Everything good when you live in the hills

This TEC-9 hold many

Lucky told me don’t trust any

The level is just to advanced

The bezel is Tiffany stamped

No grip on my hand

I know I came with the slide from left to right

But now I don’t wanna dance

I got too much on the line, too much on my mind, too much ain’t enough for my plans

Nike don’t pay me to tell you just do it

They pay me to show you I do it again

Huh? Yeah

I’m in control of the block

You know how Tory got hot

I make this gliz go pop

The crib is over the top

The whip is over the top

I thought about letting her go

But I was in over the top