Drake ha pubblicato un video stravagante e pieno di parodie per il singolo che vanta il campione di Right Said Fred con Future e Young Thug, dal titolo “Way 2 Sexy“, estratto dal suo nuovo album, Certified Lover Boy, uscito ieri.

Il video è stato diretto da Dave Meyers e si apre con un messaggio di avvertimento: “la sua visione ripetuta può portare a una gravidanza”. Da lì, Drake va a tutto campo con le sue dimostrazioni di sensualità, a parte quando sta con il panzone in spiaggia. Anche se per alcune la pancetta risulta sexy, quindi chissà. Nella clip si allena con un abbigliamento in stile anni Ottanta, posa per la copertina di un romanzo rosa, impersona un modello di profumi, omaggia il film Rambo interpretando un eroe d’azione chiamato “Drambo” e molto, molto altro.

Certified Lover Boy segue l’album Scorpion del 2018, anche se nel frattempo Drake ha pubblicato la sua compilation del 2019, Care Package, un mixtape del 2020 Dark Lane Demo Tapes e l’EP di tre tracce Scary Hours 2, che è uscito a marzo. Oltre a Future e Young Thug, Certified Lover Boy presenta collaborazioni con Jay-Z, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj e altri artisti. Una traccia, “Champagne Poetry”, vanta il campione sonore di “Michelle” dei Beatles, mentre, cosa più controversa, la canzone “TSU” campiona l’intro del singolo di R. Kelly del 1998 “Half on a Baby” (Kelly è attualmente sotto processo per accuse di traffico sessuale e racket).



Drake con la pancia nel video di Way 2 Sexy

Drake è Rambo nel video di Way 2 Sexy

Il significato di Way 2 Sexy di Drake

“Way 2 Sexy” è la settima traccia dell’album del 2021 di Drake “Certified Lover Boy”. La canzone mette Young Thug e Future alla voce della traccia, due frequenti collaboratori di Drake. La canzone parla, beh, di essere troppo sexy per… tutto.

Il ritornello di Future dice che lui è troppo sexy per lo sciroppo, per le ragazze, per questo mondo, per il ghiaccio, per la tua banda, per questa fama, per la musica trap ecc… In sostanza, è migliore di tutte le cose disinvolte della vita. La canzone campiona anche “I’m Too Sexy” di Right Said Fred del 1991.

Nella prima strofa, Drake dice che è troppo sexy per accettare richieste per non essere protetto (che è un riferimento al fatto che ha rapporti sessuali non protetti).

E a te è piaciuto il video? Dì la tua nei commenti qui sotto.

Il testo di Way 2 Sexy di Drake

[Intro: Right Said Fred campione]

I’m too sexy for my shirt

Too sexy for my shirt

So sexy, it hurts

I’m too sexy for Milan

Too sexy for Milan

New York or Japan

[Chorus: Future]

Yeah, woah, woah, woah

I’m too sexy for this syrup

Too sexy for your girl

Too sexy for this world

Too sexy for this ice

Too sexy for that jack, yeah, yeah

I’m too sexy for this chain

Too sexy for your gang

Too sexy for this fame, yeah, yeah

I’m too sexy for the trap

Too sexy for that cap

Too sexy for that jack, yeah, yeah

[Verso 1: Drake]

Okay, alright, that’s fine, okay (Okay)

I’m feelin’ too sexy to accept requests (Way too sexy)

And I’m way too sexy to go unprotected (Way too sexy)

And she popped a Tesla, now she goin’ electric

Okay, alright, that’s fine, okay

Think we got too sexy for that metro housin’ (Way too sexy)

Diamond popped out, almost swallowed sixty thousand (Sixty piece)

Section need more tings in here, I like it crowded, ayy (Woah, woah)

Yeah, I like it crowded

Oh, you like the boy? Well, tell me what you like about him

You a turnt up little thotty, ain’t no wife about it

I’ma fuck her friends and send her back to Metro housin’



[Ritornello: Future]

Yeah, woah, woah, woah

I’m too sexy for this syrup

Too sexy for your girl

Too sexy for this world

Too sexy for this ice

Too sexy for that jack, yeah, yeah

I’m too sexy for this chain

Too sexy for your gang

Too sexy for this fame, yeah, yeah

I’m too sexy for the trap

Too sexy for that cap

Too sexy for that jack, yeah, yeah (Yeah)

[Verso 2: Future]

I pop out, get ghost on a bitch, she don’t know where I went (Where I go?)

Pray for all my dogs, all my niggas behind the fence (Prayer)

Drippin’ in it, I be spillin’ in it, new designer gear bicoastal

Pay attention to the detail, goin’ two-tone on a choker

Young niggas always ready to murk somethin’, call them some smokers

Young nigga havin’ motion, he gon’ make sure the car get—

Did a 360 windmill when I left the scene

That’s that action, her best work on her knees

Too sexy for this cash

Too sexy for this syrup

Too sexy for these pills, I’m too sexy for this

I get cash wherever I fly, got bitches sexin’ on me

Money, cars, and all this jewelry make a bitch look sexy

I get cash wherever I fly, got bitches sexin’ on me



[Ritornello: Future]

Yeah, woah, woah, woah

I’m too sexy for this syrup

Too sexy for your girl

Too sexy for this world

Too sexy for this ice

Too sexy for that jack, yeah, yeah

I’m too sexy for this chain

Too sexy for your gang

Too sexy for this fame, yeah, yeah

I’m too sexy for the trap

Too sexy for that cap

Too sexy for that jack, yeah, yeah

[Verso 3: Young Thug]

Too sexy to count (Ah), fetty (Oh)

My neck baguetty (Hoo)

Red diamonds, spaghetti (Oh)

This paper, I shred it (Yeah)

I swindled, no sweatin’

I saw you (Bitch), beggin’ (Ho)

Goddamn, you petty (Ha)

I ain’t done spending (Yeah)

No penny pinch, I spend it (Spend)

Bags in and out (Let’s get bags)

My man ain’t gon’ steal it (On God)

Hundred bags for her (Hundred bags)

Make these young hoes wish they was rich (Woo)

All-green gators, they look like a switch

Giorgio, I spent twenty-six licks (‘Mani)

I’m too sexy (Yeah)

My neck (Yeah), baguetties

Molest me (Woah), caress me (Woah)

I’ll let you (Ah), todayski (Ski)

I been kickin’ shit (Woah, woah), might need a prosthetic (Yeah)

I pray to the chopper under my pillow, tooth fairy (Woo)