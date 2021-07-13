Eccoci a un appuntamento che si ripete, fedele, anno dopo anno e che non delude (quasi!) mai: le nomination agli Emmy 2021 sono state annunciate e tra le serie in corsa per il maggior numero di premi ci sono poche sorprese. Tra gli show più citati troviamo, infatti: The Crown, The Mandalorian e Bridgerton.

L’Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha annunciato oggi le nomination dell’edizione 2021 dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il prestigioso riconoscimento che da 73 anni celebra l’eccellenza della tv, premiando i programmi, gli interpreti, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i numerosi altri addetti ai lavori che nel corso dell’ultima stagione si sono distinti al meglio per la loro creatività e il per loro talento.

A condurre lo show di quest’anno sono stati, in aggiunta a Frank Scherma, ovvero il presidente della Television Academy, gli attori Ron Cephas Jones (Murder Magic, New York Undercover, Cercando Alaska) e Jasmine Cephas Jones (Storia di un matrimonio, Midnight, Texas, Honest Thief) padre e figlia nella vita, entrambi premiati con l’Emmy lo scorso anno per i loro ruoli in This Is Us e in #FreeRayshawn rispettivamente, e ora tra i volti de La storia di Lisey e Blindspotting.

Come ampiamente pronosticato da più parti, il drama biografico di Netflix, il seguitissimo e amato The Crown, si è aggiudicato il maggior numero di candidature, ovvero ben 24, ex aequo con The Mandalorian di Disney+, quest’ultima andata molto forte soprattutto nelle categorie tecniche. Tantissime le nomination anche per la prima serie Marvel di Disney+ WandaVision (23), The Handmaid’s Tale (21), la favorita tra le comedy Ted Lasso (20) e le miniserie La regina degli scacchi e Omicidio a Easttown (18).

In maniera clamorosa, la Television Academy ha nominato per ben 18 volte anche l’horror soprannaturale già cancellato da HBO pochi giorni fa dopo una sola stagione, ovvero Lovercraft Country . A questo punto, però, chissà che questo successo di critica non ribalti la situazione, portando lo show ad un inaspettato rinnovo.

La Television Academy proclamerà i vincitori il prossimo 19 settembre, nel corso della consueta cerimonia di premiazione al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, quest’anno in presenza, sebbene con un numero limitato di ospiti a causa della persistente emergenza pandemica dettata dal Covid-19, e con la conduzione dell’attore, comico e star di The Neighborhood Cedric The Entertainer.

Emmy 2021: Tutte le Nomination della 73esima edizione

DRAMA

Bridgerton

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Boys

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Mandalorian

This Is Us

COMEDY

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Il metodo Kominsky

L’assistente di volo

PEN15

Ted Lasso​

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, Il metodo Kominsky

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, L’assistente di volo

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, Il metodo Kominsky

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, L’assistente di volo

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

MINISERIE

I May Destroy You

La ferrovia sotterranea

La regina degli scacchi

Omicidio Easttown

WandaVision​

FILM TV

Natale in città con Dolly Parton

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Zio Frank

ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, La regina degli scacchi

Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown

ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, La regina degli scacchi

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Omicidio a Easttown

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, La regina degli scacchi

Julianne Nicholson, Omicidio a Easttown

Jean Smart, Omicidio a Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

REGIA PER UN DRAMA

Steven Canals, Pose – Series Finale

Benjamin Caron, The Crown – Come in una favola

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 9: Lo sceriffo

Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale – The Wilderness

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown – Guerra

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton – Diamante di prima qualità

REGIA PER UNA COMEDY

Lucia Aniello, Hacks – There Is No Line

Zach Braff, Ted Lasso – Biscotti

James Burrows, B Positive – Pilot

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso – La speranza che ti uccide

Susanna Fogel, L’assistente di volo – In caso di emergenza

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso – Make Rebecca Great Again

James Widdoes, Mom – Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak

REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Michaela Coel e Sam Miller, I May Destroy You – Ego Death

Scott Frank, La regina degli scacchi

Barry Jenkins, La ferrovia sotteranea

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Sam Miller, I May Destroy You – Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes

Matt Shakman, WandaVision

Craig Zobel, Omicidio a Easttown

SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA

Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy e Our Lady J, Pose – Series Finale

Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale – Home

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 16: Il salvataggio

Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 13: La Jedi

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country – Tramonto

Peter Morgan, The Crown – Guerra

Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys – Quello che so

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks – There Is No Line

Maya Erskine, PEN15 – Play

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence e Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Pilota

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Make Rebecca Great Again

Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva – Pilot

Steve Yockey, L’assistente di volo – In caso di emergenza

SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV

Peter Cameron e Chuck Hayward, WandaVision – Nuovissimo Halloween spaventacolare!

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Laura Donney, WandaVision – Negli episodi precedenti

Scott Frank, La regina degli scacchi

Brad Ingelsby, Omicidio a Easttown

Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision – Girato davanti a un pubblico in studio

ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, Il metodo Kominsky

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Lo straordinario mondo di Zoey

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

PROGRAMMA ANIMATO

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

I Simpson

South Park: The Pandemic Special

CREDITI DI APERTURA

Between the World and Me

La regina degli scacchi

Lovecraft Country

Raised By Wolves

The Good Lord Bird

WandaVision​

EFFETTI SPECIALI

Lovecraft Country

The Boys

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Mandalorian

WandaVision​

Se volete saperne di più, trovate l’elenco completo delle nomination, con tutte le restanti categorie tecniche, disponibile sul sito Emmys.com.