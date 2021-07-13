Eccoci a un appuntamento che si ripete, fedele, anno dopo anno e che non delude (quasi!) mai: le nomination agli Emmy 2021 sono state annunciate e tra le serie in corsa per il maggior numero di premi ci sono poche sorprese. Tra gli show più citati troviamo, infatti: The Crown, The Mandalorian e Bridgerton.
L’Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ha annunciato oggi le nomination dell’edizione 2021 dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il prestigioso riconoscimento che da 73 anni celebra l’eccellenza della tv, premiando i programmi, gli interpreti, i registi, gli sceneggiatori e i numerosi altri addetti ai lavori che nel corso dell’ultima stagione si sono distinti al meglio per la loro creatività e il per loro talento.
A condurre lo show di quest’anno sono stati, in aggiunta a Frank Scherma, ovvero il presidente della Television Academy, gli attori Ron Cephas Jones (Murder Magic, New York Undercover, Cercando Alaska) e Jasmine Cephas Jones (Storia di un matrimonio, Midnight, Texas, Honest Thief) padre e figlia nella vita, entrambi premiati con l’Emmy lo scorso anno per i loro ruoli in This Is Us e in #FreeRayshawn rispettivamente, e ora tra i volti de La storia di Lisey e Blindspotting.
Come ampiamente pronosticato da più parti, il drama biografico di Netflix, il seguitissimo e amato The Crown, si è aggiudicato il maggior numero di candidature, ovvero ben 24, ex aequo con The Mandalorian di Disney+, quest’ultima andata molto forte soprattutto nelle categorie tecniche. Tantissime le nomination anche per la prima serie Marvel di Disney+ WandaVision (23), The Handmaid’s Tale (21), la favorita tra le comedy Ted Lasso (20) e le miniserie La regina degli scacchi e Omicidio a Easttown (18).
In maniera clamorosa, la Television Academy ha nominato per ben 18 volte anche l’horror soprannaturale già cancellato da HBO pochi giorni fa dopo una sola stagione, ovvero Lovercraft Country . A questo punto, però, chissà che questo successo di critica non ribalti la situazione, portando lo show ad un inaspettato rinnovo.
La Television Academy proclamerà i vincitori il prossimo 19 settembre, nel corso della consueta cerimonia di premiazione al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, quest’anno in presenza, sebbene con un numero limitato di ospiti a causa della persistente emergenza pandemica dettata dal Covid-19, e con la conduzione dell’attore, comico e star di The Neighborhood Cedric The Entertainer.
Emmy 2021: Tutte le Nomination della 73esima edizione
DRAMA
- Bridgerton
- Lovecraft Country
- Pose
- The Boys
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Mandalorian
- This Is Us
COMEDY
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- Il metodo Kominsky
- L’assistente di volo
- PEN15
- Ted Lasso
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Michael Douglas, Il metodo Kominsky
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, L’assistente di volo
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UN DRAMA
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, Il metodo Kominsky
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA COMEDY
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Rosie Perez, L’assistente di volo
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
MINISERIE
- I May Destroy You
- La ferrovia sotterranea
- La regina degli scacchi
- Omicidio Easttown
- WandaVision
FILM TV
- Natale in città con Dolly Parton
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Sylvie’s Love
- Zio Frank
ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy, La regina degli scacchi
- Kate Winslet, Omicidio a Easttown
ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, La regina degli scacchi
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Evan Peters, Omicidio a Easttown
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Moses Ingram, La regina degli scacchi
- Julianne Nicholson, Omicidio a Easttown
- Jean Smart, Omicidio a Easttown
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
REGIA PER UN DRAMA
- Steven Canals, Pose – Series Finale
- Benjamin Caron, The Crown – Come in una favola
- Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 9: Lo sceriffo
- Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale – The Wilderness
- Jessica Hobbs, The Crown – Guerra
- Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton – Diamante di prima qualità
REGIA PER UNA COMEDY
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks – There Is No Line
- Zach Braff, Ted Lasso – Biscotti
- James Burrows, B Positive – Pilot
- MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso – La speranza che ti uccide
- Susanna Fogel, L’assistente di volo – In caso di emergenza
- Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso – Make Rebecca Great Again
- James Widdoes, Mom – Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak
REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Michaela Coel e Sam Miller, I May Destroy You – Ego Death
- Scott Frank, La regina degli scacchi
- Barry Jenkins, La ferrovia sotteranea
- Thomas Kail, Hamilton
- Sam Miller, I May Destroy You – Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes
- Matt Shakman, WandaVision
- Craig Zobel, Omicidio a Easttown
SCENEGGIATURA PER UN DRAMA
- Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Janet Mock, Ryan Murphy e Our Lady J, Pose – Series Finale
- Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale – Home
- Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 16: Il salvataggio
- Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian – Capitolo 13: La Jedi
- Misha Green, Lovecraft Country – Tramonto
- Peter Morgan, The Crown – Guerra
- Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys – Quello che so
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA COMEDY
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, Hacks – There Is No Line
- Maya Erskine, PEN15 – Play
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence e Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Pilota
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly e Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – Make Rebecca Great Again
- Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva – Pilot
- Steve Yockey, L’assistente di volo – In caso di emergenza
SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE O UN FILM TV
- Peter Cameron e Chuck Hayward, WandaVision – Nuovissimo Halloween spaventacolare!
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Laura Donney, WandaVision – Negli episodi precedenti
- Scott Frank, La regina degli scacchi
- Brad Ingelsby, Omicidio a Easttown
- Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision – Girato davanti a un pubblico in studio
ATTORE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA
- Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Charles Dance, The Crown
- Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
- Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
- Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UN DRAMA
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
- Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
- Morgan Freeman, Il metodo Kominsky
- Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live
ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA COMEDY
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Bernadette Peters, Lo straordinario mondo di Zoey
- Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
PROGRAMMA ANIMATO
- Big Mouth
- Bob’s Burgers
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
- I Simpson
- South Park: The Pandemic Special
CREDITI DI APERTURA
- Between the World and Me
- La regina degli scacchi
- Lovecraft Country
- Raised By Wolves
- The Good Lord Bird
- WandaVision
EFFETTI SPECIALI
- Lovecraft Country
- The Boys
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- The Mandalorian
- WandaVision
