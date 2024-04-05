Il Capitano Gigi D’Agostino è tornato con un nuovo brano tutto da ballare: si intitola Shadows of the night, è stato rilasciato in data odierna (venerdì 5 aprile 2024) e vede la collaborazione del famoso e amatissimo artista con i Boostedkids, duo di deejay formato da Francesco Chinelli e Daniele Spada.

Curiosi di scoprire di più in merito al significato del testo di Shadows of the night? Allora non dovete fare altro che continuare a leggere qui di seguito.

Significato di “Shadows of the night”

Il brano è la rievocazione in musica di un malinconico ricordo dei momenti del passato, quando tutto filava liscio e le preoccupazioni erano qualcosa di sconosciuto e lontano.

Nel presente, si cerca ancora un attimo di quiete, un luogo in cui nascondersi dal mondo e dalle sue brutture; un luogo che viene ritrovato nelle “ombre della notte”, in cui la mente è libera di cantare tra i segreti e le bugie.

Testo della canzone

Do you know

I’m dreaming about the time

When life was simple and serene

Those days of innocence

When all the worries were unknown

In the shadows of the night

Where the secrets lie

Uh, my mind sings

In the shadows of the night

Where the secrets lie

Uh, my mind sings

I can go far

I can go beyond

Can you hear me?

I can call your name

When sun goes down

I’ll let you know

Uh, my mind sings

In the shadows of the night

Where the secrets lie

Uh, my mind sings

In the shadows of the night

Where the secrets lie

Uh, my mind sings.