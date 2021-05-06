I OneRepublic, gruppo statunitense che si è formato nel 2002 ed è sulle scene musicali dal 2007, ha ottenuto il successo mondiale grazie a singoli di successo e collaborazioni importanti ed ora sono tornati protagonisti della musica internazionale con il singolo Run.

Run è il sesto brano, dopo Rescue Me, Wanted, Somebody To Love, Didn’t I, Better Days, ad anticipare l’uscita di Human, il quinto album in studio dei OneRepublic di cui non è stata ancora resa nota la data di uscita, ma che è già disponibile in preorder. Run è stato scritto e prodotto da Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Tyler Spry e John Nathaniel. È uscito oggi il videoclip ufficiale del singolo, diretto da Tomas Whitmore. Nel video vediamo Ryan Tedder, protagonista assoluto in un set cinematografico tra cambi di scena e cambi di look diversi. Il videoclip ha ottenuto un ottimo riscontro da parte del pubblico arrivando alle 270mila visualizzazioni in neanche 20 ore. Nel frattempo, i OneRepublic hanno deciso di posticipare i loro concerti del 2021 al prossimo anno, come hanno fatto molti dei loro colleghi.

La band dei One Republic

Ed a te piacciono i OneRepublic? Quale è la loro canzone che preferisci? Ti aspettiamo nei commenti, intanto ti lasciamo il testo di Run.

Testo Run

When I was a young boy living in the city

All I did was run, run, run, run, run

Staring at the lights, they look so pretty

Momma said “son son son son son

You’re gonna grow up, you’re gonna get old

All that glitters don’t turn to gold

But until then just have your fun

Boy, run, run, run, run, run

Yeah, run, run, run

Run, run, run

When I was a young kid living in the city

All I did was pay, pay, pay, pay, pay

And every single dime that good Lord gave me

I could make it last three, four, five days

Living it up but living down low

Chasing that luck before I get old

And looking back, oh, we had some fun

Boy, run, run, run, run, run

They tell you that the sky might fall

They’ll say that you might lose it all

So I run until I hit that wall

Yeah, I learned my lesson, count my blessings

Look to the rising sun and run, run, run

Yeah, one day, well, the sky might fall

Yeah, one day I could lose it all

So I run until I hit that wall

If I learned one lesson, count your blessings

Look to the rising sun and run, run, run

Yeah, run, run, run

Run, run, run

Didn’t get everything that I wanted

But I got what I need, yeah, yeah

I see that light in the morning

Shining down on me

So take me up high, take me down low

Where it all ends nobody knows

But until then let’s have some, yeah

Run, run, run, run, run

They tell you that the sky might fall

They’ll say that you might lose it all

So I run until I hit that wall

Yeah. I learned my lesson, count my blessings

Look to the rising sun and run, run, run

Yeah, one day, well, the sky might fall

Yeah, one day I could lose it all

So I run until I hit that wall

If I learned one lesson, count your blessings

Look to the rising sun and run, run, run

Run, run, run

Yeah, run, run, run

Yeah, I learned my lesson, count my blessings

Look to the rising sun

Yeah, I learned my lesson, count my blessings

Look to the rising sun

Yeah, if I learned one lesson, count your blessings

Look to the rising sun, yeah, run, run, run