I OneRepublic, gruppo statunitense che si è formato nel 2002 ed è sulle scene musicali dal 2007, ha ottenuto il successo mondiale grazie a singoli di successo e collaborazioni importanti ed ora sono tornati protagonisti della musica internazionale con il singolo Run.
Run è il sesto brano, dopo Rescue Me, Wanted, Somebody To Love, Didn’t I, Better Days, ad anticipare l’uscita di Human, il quinto album in studio dei OneRepublic di cui non è stata ancora resa nota la data di uscita, ma che è già disponibile in preorder. Run è stato scritto e prodotto da Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Tyler Spry e John Nathaniel. È uscito oggi il videoclip ufficiale del singolo, diretto da Tomas Whitmore. Nel video vediamo Ryan Tedder, protagonista assoluto in un set cinematografico tra cambi di scena e cambi di look diversi. Il videoclip ha ottenuto un ottimo riscontro da parte del pubblico arrivando alle 270mila visualizzazioni in neanche 20 ore. Nel frattempo, i OneRepublic hanno deciso di posticipare i loro concerti del 2021 al prossimo anno, come hanno fatto molti dei loro colleghi.
Ed a te piacciono i OneRepublic? Quale è la loro canzone che preferisci? Ti aspettiamo nei commenti, intanto ti lasciamo il testo di Run.
Testo Run
When I was a young boy living in the city
All I did was run, run, run, run, run
Staring at the lights, they look so pretty
Momma said “son son son son son
You’re gonna grow up, you’re gonna get old
All that glitters don’t turn to gold
But until then just have your fun
Boy, run, run, run, run, run
Yeah, run, run, run
Run, run, run
When I was a young kid living in the city
All I did was pay, pay, pay, pay, pay
And every single dime that good Lord gave me
I could make it last three, four, five days
Living it up but living down low
Chasing that luck before I get old
And looking back, oh, we had some fun
Boy, run, run, run, run, run
They tell you that the sky might fall
They’ll say that you might lose it all
So I run until I hit that wall
Yeah, I learned my lesson, count my blessings
Look to the rising sun and run, run, run
Yeah, one day, well, the sky might fall
Yeah, one day I could lose it all
So I run until I hit that wall
If I learned one lesson, count your blessings
Look to the rising sun and run, run, run
Yeah, run, run, run
Run, run, run
Didn’t get everything that I wanted
But I got what I need, yeah, yeah
I see that light in the morning
Shining down on me
So take me up high, take me down low
Where it all ends nobody knows
But until then let’s have some, yeah
Run, run, run, run, run
They tell you that the sky might fall
They’ll say that you might lose it all
So I run until I hit that wall
Yeah. I learned my lesson, count my blessings
Look to the rising sun and run, run, run
Yeah, one day, well, the sky might fall
Yeah, one day I could lose it all
So I run until I hit that wall
If I learned one lesson, count your blessings
Look to the rising sun and run, run, run
Run, run, run
Yeah, run, run, run
Yeah, I learned my lesson, count my blessings
Look to the rising sun
Yeah, I learned my lesson, count my blessings
Look to the rising sun
Yeah, if I learned one lesson, count your blessings
Look to the rising sun, yeah, run, run, run
