Carta, penna e parole a cuore aperto: tre elementi che compongono una lettera d’amore, uno degli ultimi baluardi di romanticismo antico in un mondo dominato dall’apatia e dalle frasi fatte.

Ma perchè non andare ancora oltre? Perchè non trasformare quella lettera d’amore in qualcosa di più, ad esempio in una canzone (soprattutto se sei uno degli artisti più ascoltati su Spotify)?

Forse (o forse no) questo è cio che ha pensato il rapper americano Jack Harlow, che ha scritto una canzone intitolata “Dua Lipa” e dedicata a… beh, proprio a Dua Lipa.

Del resto l’interesse di Harlow per la popstar britannica non è un fulmine a ciel sereno: in occasione dei Grammy di quest’anno, ad esempio, l’artista si era dichiarato felicissimo di poterla finalmente incontrare dal vivo, durante la cerimonia di premiazione.

E adesso le ha dedicato una canzone.

Basterà a smuovere i sentimenti della ragazza? Ancora non si sa, siccome al momento lei non ha espresso alcun parere in merito.

Significato della canzone

Inutile dirlo: “Dua Lipa” è dedicata alla sopracitata omonima cantate, con la quale Jack Harlow afferma di star tentando di fare più di un semplice feat. Nel testo compaiono anche i nomi di altri due noti artisti, Ariana Grande e Kanye West, con cui Harlow ha collaborato in passato.

Testo della canzone

[Intro: Jack Harlow]

Rain, rain, rain, rain

I catch a groove like, uh-uh

[Ritornello: Jack Harlow]

Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature (Do it)

I checked the web, they out here chewin’ me up, fu*kit

Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket

I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothing

[Post-ritornello: Jack Harlow]

You know my city like the new Korea, bustin’

All these discussions over who could see us, hush it

I sold them basements out, let’s do arenas, crushin’

She looking, I’m blushing, I’m lying, I’m touching

[Verso 1: Jack Harlow]

Rain, rain, rain, rain

I need this shit to be tooken up, I got accustomed to it

Fuck a leap of faith, I took a jump just like it’s nothing to it

Girl, them Russian twists is working, now just put your butt into it

All that talk, I’m cutting through it

I ain’t no connoisseur, but I like this kind of store

I got nothing to do with who the fu*kthey think I’m screwing

Uh, nine times out of ten I had ‘em, then I blew it, but I need some

[Ritornello: Jack Harlow]

Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature (Do it)

I checked the web, they out here chewin’ me up, fu*kit

Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket

I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothing

[Post-ritornello: Jack Harlow]

You know my city like the new Korea, bustin’

All these discussions over who could see us, hush it

I sold them basements out, let’s do arenas, crushin’

She looking, I’m blushing, I’m lying, I’m touching

[Verso 2: Jack Harlow]

So why you being extra, huh? Being extra

She’s a European and she know I’m seeing extra

Got a main character, but you could be an extra

Yes, sir, we the hottest out, used to be next up

Now I’m on some Ariana (Ooh), thank you, next, bruh

Shorty came from Lexin’, she flexed up

EJ turnt these motherfuckin’ pecks up

Need somethin’, I hit my connects up

I get like three somethin’ every time I dress up

I told Yeezus that I got a confession

We ‘bout to be somethin’, they gon’ have to catch up

So what’s up?

[Ritornello: Jack Harlow]

Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature (Do it)

I checked the web, they out here chewin’ me up, fu*kit

Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket

I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothing.

–

