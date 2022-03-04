Cloud interpreta l’amico di un giovane in preda a una battaglia contro la dipendenza da alcol.

Se non conosci Angus Cloud, è protagonista della serie Euphoria dove interpreta Fezco.

Il video di Cigarettes è stato diretto da Steve Cannon e racconta la storia di un giovane di nome Derek alle prese con la dipendenza da alcol. Nella clip vediamo che a causa dell’alcol viene licenziato e poi, per lo stesso motivo, rovina la sua relazione con la ragazza. Dopo aver toccato il fondo, tuttavia, Derek decide di ripulirsi e la clip va avanti velocemente di diversi anni per mostrare il ragazzo in un posto molto più sicuro.

Ma durante una serata fuori con gli amici, uno dei quali è interpretato da Cloud, la sobrietà di Derek viene messa alla prova. Va al bar e ordina da bere, ma prima di bere un sorso lancia la sua moneta AA. Mentre atterra, però, appare il suo vecchio compagno e lo porta via dal bar.

La nuova clip di “Cigarettes” è in realtà il secondo video musicale pubblicato per la canzone. Il primo video era una clip animata rilasciata a febbraio.

Qual è il significato di Cigarettes

“Cigarettes” ruota attorno ai tre argomenti standard che tendono a definire i pezzi di Juice WRLD: droga o dipendenze varie, problemi mentali e romanticismo travagliato. Nella canzone la droga è quella concessa dallo stato, almeno per quanto riguarda il titolo e il ritornello, è la buona vecchia nicotina, cioè le sigarette. Juice riconosce la loro capacità di causare il cancro e problemi cardiaci.

Nella canzone WRLD fa riferimento all’abuso di alcol. E il motivo per cui il cantante sta bevendo dalla bottiglia è perché ha dei problemi con una ragazza.

“Cigarettes” però da l’idea di testo incompiuto. Ciò è dovuto al fatto che i testi sono ripetitivi e la trama un po’ incoerente. Un verso descrive la ragazza del cantante come una che lo aiuta quando si sente giù di morale ma il ritornello spiega che i due non si trovano bene.

Cigarettes è presente nell’edizione estesa dell’album postumo di Juice WRLD del 2021, Fighting Demos. La vita e la tragica morte del rapper sono state recentemente raccontate nel documentario della HBO, Juice WLRD: Into the Abyss, uscito lo scorso dicembre. Speriamo di poterlo vedere anche in Italia.

Il testo di Cigarettes

[Intro]

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na, oh, oh

[Pre-Ritornello]

Smoke cigarettes, cancer in the chest like cardiac arrest

I’ve been feelin’ stressed, tryna find ways to impress her

Showin’ her that I love her, tryna show her a effort

Gotta keep it together, ‘er

[Ritornello]

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

She picks my heart off of the floor, ‘or

I’m addicted, yeah, I need me some more, ‘ore

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

She picks my heart off of the floor, ‘or

I’m addicted, yeah, I need me some more, ‘ore

[Verso]

Oh, oh, this a love letter that I wrote

She keep me up when I’m feelin’ low

She’s my overdose, ‘dose, ‘dose

Being heartbroken is so last year

Having breakdowns and she wipin’ my tears

I’ve been feelin’ fine ever since she been mine

In other words, yeah, she changed my life

Open up like a book, let her read me

One call away if she ever needs me

If I ever fall apart, I know she gon’ keep me together

Treat me like a promise, baby, keep me forever



[Refrain]

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I’ma meet you back at the chorus

P.S., baby girl, you’re so gorgeous

[Pre-Ritornello]

Smoke cigarettes, cancer in the chest like cardiac arrest

I’ve been feelin’ stressed, tryna find ways to impress her

Showin’ her that I love her, tryna show her a effort

Gotta keep it together, ‘er

[Ritornello]

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

She picks my heart off of the floor, ‘or

I’m addicted, yeah, I need me some more, ‘ore

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

She picks my heart off of the floor, ‘or

I’m addicted, yeah, I need me some more, ‘ore

[Ponte]

As I find my way to the bottom of this bottle

She’s in my head, please don’t get me started

I could talk about her all-day

She’s on my mind, always

As I find my way to the bottom of this bottle

She’s in my head, please don’t get me started

Thinkin’ ‘bout her all-day

She’s on my mind, always



[Refrain]

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I’ma meet you back at the chorus

P.S., baby girl, you’re so gorgeous

[Pre-Ritornello]

Smoke cigarettes, cancer in the chest like cardiac arrest

I’ve been feelin’ stressed, tryna find ways to impress her

Showin’ her that I love her, tryna show her a effort

Gotta keep it together, ‘er

[Ritornello]

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

She picks my heart off of the floor, ‘or

I’m addicted, yeah, I need me some more, ‘ore

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

She picks my heart off of the floor, ‘or

I’m addicted, yeah, I need me some more, ‘or

[Conclusione]

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh

I don’t wan’ be lonely no more, oh