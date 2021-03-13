Domenica 14 marzo si terrà la 63ª edizione dei Grammy Awards presso lo Staples Center di Los Angeles. Inizialmente prevista per il 31 gennaio, la cerimonia è stata posticipata a causa di un picco di contagi da COVID-19 nella contea di Los Angeles. Questa edizione sarà condotta dal presentatore televisivo Trevor Noah e come da tradizione sarà suddivisa in due parti: la prima, la Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, prenderà il via alle 21 (ora italiana), e sarà caratterizzata da otto performance di musica dal vivo. Durante questa fase dello show, chiamata anche pre-telecast perché non coperta dalla diretta televisiva assicurata dalla CBS, vengono assegnati la maggior parte dei premi, oltre settanta sulle 83 previste dalla Recording Academy per l’edizione 2021 dei premi.

La prima parte dello show potrà essere seguita in diretta audio / video in tutto il mondo sia sul sito ufficiale della manifestazione, all’indirizzo www.grammy.com, sia sul canale YouTube ufficiale della Recording Academy.

Contestualmente allo svolgimento della seconda parte del telecast, il canale Facebook ufficiale della Recording Academy, a partire dalle 00.30, trasmetterà sempre in diretta audio/video il rituale del red carpet, unica concessione in presenza che ricorda le edizioni precedenti.

La seconda parte dello show, quella con le esibizioni di big come Beyoncé (che ha ben nove nomination), Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, BTS, Cardi B, Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Post Malone e Taylor Swift e con le premiazioni nelle categorie considerate più importanti, come – tra le altre – quelle per “Record of the Year”, “Song of the Year” e Album of the Year”, prenderà il via quando in Italia saranno le due del mattino di lunedì 15 marzo. Questa porzione di spettacolo sarà trasmessa solo su CBS e sulla piattaforma a pagamento Paramount+, ma sarà visibile dai soli Stati Uniti. Aggiornamenti in tempo reale, frammenti dei filmati dei live set e fotografia delle premiazioni saranno postati sul canale Twitter.

Di seguito tutte le nomination alla 63ª edizione dei Grammy Awards:

Album of the Year:

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier Djesse Vol. 3

HAIM – Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Burning

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Record of the Year:

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Black Pumas – “Colors”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Song of the Year:

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels – “If the World Was Ending”

Best New Artist:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranda

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Solo Pop Performance:

Justin Bieber – “Yummy”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Taylor Swift – “cardigan”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”

Justin Bieber feat. Quavo – “Intentions”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver – “exile”

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lady Gaga – Chromatic

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – folklore

Best Dance Recording:

Diplo & Sidepiece – “On My Mind”

Disclosure feat. Aminé & slowthai – “My High”

Flume feat. Toro y Moi – “The Difference”

Jayda G – “Both of Us”

Kaytranda feat. Kali Uchis – “10%”

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Arca – KiCk i

Baauer – Planet’s Mad

Disclosure – Energy

Kaytranda – Bubba

Madeon – Good Faith

Best Rock Performance:

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Big Thief – “Not”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

HAIM – “The Steps”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Grace Potter – “Daylight”

Best Rock Song:

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

Tame Impala – “Lost in Yesterday”

Big Thief – “Not”

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Best Rock Album:

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

Michal Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Best Alternative Music Album:

Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck – Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jamie

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best Metal Performance:

Body Count – “Bum-Rush”

Cod Orange – “Underneath”

In This Moment – “The In-Between”

Poppy – “Bloodmoney”

Power Trip – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live”

Best R&B Performance:

Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend – “Lighting & Thunder”

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – “All I Need”

Brittany Howard – “Goat Head”

Emily King – “See Me”

Best R&B Song:

Rober Glasper feat. H.E.R. – “Better Than I Imagine”

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Tiana Major9 & Earthgang – “Collide”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”

Best Progressive R&B Album:

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Robert Grasper – Fuck Yo Feelings

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Best Rap Performance:

Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Jack Harlow – “What’s Poppin”

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Pop Smoke – “Dior”

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

Best Rap Song:

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Best Rap Album:

D Smoke – Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

Nas – King’s Disease

Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory

Best Folk Album:

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen – Thanks For the Dance

Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times

Best Americana Album:

Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers

Hiss Holden Messenger – Terms of Surrender

Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground

Marcus King – El Dorado

Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels

Best American Roots Performance:

Black Pumas – “Colors”

Bonny Light Horseman – “Deep in Love”

Brittany Howard – “Short and Sweet”

Norah Jones and Mavis Staples – “I’ll Be Gone”

John Prine – “I Remember Everything”

Best Comedy Album:

Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah

Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything

Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist

Bill Burr – Paper Tiger

Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:

Mad Richter – Ad Astra

Kamasi Washington – Becoming

Hildur Guonadóttir – Joker

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

Taylor Swift – “Beautiful Ghosts”

Brandi Carlile – “Carried Me With You”

Idina Menzel & Aurora – “Into the Unknown”

Billie Eilish – “No Time to Die”

Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up”

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

JoJo Rabbit

Best Music Film:

Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story

Beyoncé – Black Is King

Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

ZZ Top – That Little Ol’ Band From Texas

Best Music Video:

Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”

Future featuring Drake – “Life Is Good”

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Woodkid – “Goliath”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Wyatt