Domenica 14 marzo si terrà la 63ª edizione dei Grammy Awards presso lo Staples Center di Los Angeles. Inizialmente prevista per il 31 gennaio, la cerimonia è stata posticipata a causa di un picco di contagi da COVID-19 nella contea di Los Angeles. Questa edizione sarà condotta dal presentatore televisivo Trevor Noah e come da tradizione sarà suddivisa in due parti: la prima, la Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, prenderà il via alle 21 (ora italiana), e sarà caratterizzata da otto performance di musica dal vivo. Durante questa fase dello show, chiamata anche pre-telecast perché non coperta dalla diretta televisiva assicurata dalla CBS, vengono assegnati la maggior parte dei premi, oltre settanta sulle 83 previste dalla Recording Academy per l’edizione 2021 dei premi.
La prima parte dello show potrà essere seguita in diretta audio / video in tutto il mondo sia sul sito ufficiale della manifestazione, all’indirizzo www.grammy.com, sia sul canale YouTube ufficiale della Recording Academy.
Contestualmente allo svolgimento della seconda parte del telecast, il canale Facebook ufficiale della Recording Academy, a partire dalle 00.30, trasmetterà sempre in diretta audio/video il rituale del red carpet, unica concessione in presenza che ricorda le edizioni precedenti.
La seconda parte dello show, quella con le esibizioni di big come Beyoncé (che ha ben nove nomination), Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, BTS, Cardi B, Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Post Malone e Taylor Swift e con le premiazioni nelle categorie considerate più importanti, come – tra le altre – quelle per “Record of the Year”, “Song of the Year” e Album of the Year”, prenderà il via quando in Italia saranno le due del mattino di lunedì 15 marzo. Questa porzione di spettacolo sarà trasmessa solo su CBS e sulla piattaforma a pagamento Paramount+, ma sarà visibile dai soli Stati Uniti. Aggiornamenti in tempo reale, frammenti dei filmati dei live set e fotografia delle premiazioni saranno postati sul canale Twitter.
Di seguito tutte le nomination alla 63ª edizione dei Grammy Awards:
Album of the Year:
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Jacob Collier Djesse Vol. 3
HAIM – Women In Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Burning
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Record of the Year:
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Black Pumas – “Colors”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”
Song of the Year:
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels – “If the World Was Ending”
Best New Artist:
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranda
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Solo Pop Performance:
Justin Bieber – “Yummy”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”
Taylor Swift – “cardigan”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”
Justin Bieber feat. Quavo – “Intentions”
BTS – “Dynamite”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver – “exile”
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Justin Bieber – Changes
Lady Gaga – Chromatic
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Taylor Swift – folklore
Best Dance Recording:
Diplo & Sidepiece – “On My Mind”
Disclosure feat. Aminé & slowthai – “My High”
Flume feat. Toro y Moi – “The Difference”
Jayda G – “Both of Us”
Kaytranda feat. Kali Uchis – “10%”
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
Arca – KiCk i
Baauer – Planet’s Mad
Disclosure – Energy
Kaytranda – Bubba
Madeon – Good Faith
Best Rock Performance:
Fiona Apple – “Shameika”
Big Thief – “Not”
Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”
HAIM – “The Steps”
Brittany Howard – “Stay High”
Grace Potter – “Daylight”
Best Rock Song:
Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”
Tame Impala – “Lost in Yesterday”
Big Thief – “Not”
Fiona Apple – “Shameika”
Brittany Howard – “Stay High”
Best Rock Album:
Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
Michal Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Grace Potter – Daylight
Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury
The Strokes – The New Abnormal
Best Alternative Music Album:
Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck – Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
Brittany Howard – Jamie
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Best Metal Performance:
Body Count – “Bum-Rush”
Cod Orange – “Underneath”
In This Moment – “The In-Between”
Poppy – “Bloodmoney”
Power Trip – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) – Live”
Best R&B Performance:
Jhené Aiko feat. John Legend – “Lighting & Thunder”
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – “All I Need”
Brittany Howard – “Goat Head”
Emily King – “See Me”
Best R&B Song:
Rober Glasper feat. H.E.R. – “Better Than I Imagine”
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Tiana Major9 & Earthgang – “Collide”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”
Best Progressive R&B Album:
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
Robert Grasper – Fuck Yo Feelings
Thundercat – It Is What It Is
Best Rap Performance:
Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”
DaBaby – “Bop”
Jack Harlow – “What’s Poppin”
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”
Pop Smoke – “Dior”
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”
Best Rap Song:
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Drake feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”
Best Rap Album:
D Smoke – Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo
Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony
Nas – King’s Disease
Royce Da 5’9” – The Allegory
Best Folk Album:
Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman
Leonard Cohen – Thanks For the Dance
Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter
The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All the Good Times
Best Americana Album:
Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers
Hiss Holden Messenger – Terms of Surrender
Sarah Jarosz – World on the Ground
Marcus King – El Dorado
Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels
Best American Roots Performance:
Black Pumas – “Colors”
Bonny Light Horseman – “Deep in Love”
Brittany Howard – “Short and Sweet”
Norah Jones and Mavis Staples – “I’ll Be Gone”
John Prine – “I Remember Everything”
Best Comedy Album:
Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitzvah
Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything
Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist
Bill Burr – Paper Tiger
Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours to Kill
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Mad Richter – Ad Astra
Kamasi Washington – Becoming
Hildur Guonadóttir – Joker
Thomas Newman – 1917
John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
Taylor Swift – “Beautiful Ghosts”
Brandi Carlile – “Carried Me With You”
Idina Menzel & Aurora – “Into the Unknown”
Billie Eilish – “No Time to Die”
Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up”
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
JoJo Rabbit
Best Music Film:
Beastie Boys – Beastie Boys Story
Beyoncé – Black Is King
Freestyle Love Supreme – We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
ZZ Top – That Little Ol’ Band From Texas
Best Music Video:
Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”
Future featuring Drake – “Life Is Good”
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Harry Styles – “Adore You”
Woodkid – “Goliath”
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Wyatt
