G-Eazy e Demi Lovato cercano conforto nel mezzo del caos che vediamo nel video della nuova canzone “Breakdown“. La canzone appare nel prossimo e quarto album in studio del rapper, che si intitola These Things Happen Too e uscirà il 24 settembre 2021.

Il video musicale di Breakdown è molto malinconico e si apre con i primi piani di Demy Lovato e G-Eazy mentre sulla scena compaiono dei titoli che li riguardano: overdose di Lovato e speculazioni sulla vita personale del rapper. Le parole presto coprono i loro volti. La canzone parla di un crollo emotivo e la necessità della presenza un amico in grado di aiutarli in questi momenti strazianti, così come dice Lovato nel ritornello di Breakdown.

“Ho grandi progetti, ma nessuno di loro sembra essere mio”, canta Lovato nella strofa di apertura. “E mi mancano i giorni in cui mi sentivo bene con me stessa.”

“Ho combattuto i miei demoni, ma non è una guerra ad armi pari. Continuo a dire che va tutto bene, lo giuro”, rappa G-Eazy. “Tutto solo in uno spazio buio, non c’è luce lì dentro. Quello che è strano è che potrebbe piacermi davvero quella situazione.”

La canzone, che affronta temi delicati, ricordi la lotta di Demy Lovato contro la dipendenza?, esce dopo le recenti accuse mosse contro G-Eazy, arrestato e accusato di aggressione. I fatti risalgono a venerdì scorso, giorno in cui G-Easy avrebbe colpito due persone in pieno volto a New York City. Domenica, prima dell’arresto, è apparso agli MTV Video Music Awards.

Il significato di Breakdown

Breakdown descrive nel dettaglio il lato oscuro di essere una celebrità, poiché la vita non è mai veramente privata e tutte le tue azioni diventano di dominio pubblico.

Breakdown anche su Netflix

“Breakdown” è presente nel trailer della prossima serie Netflix Titletown High, che segue uno dei programmi di calcio delle scuole superiori di maggior successo negli Stati Uniti.

“Mi sentivo come se questa canzone catturasse perfettamente le montagne russe delle emozioni nello spettacolo e gli intensi sentimenti provocati dalle pressioni dei successi e dei fallimenti nella vita”, ha detto G-Eazy in una dichiarazione. “Ascoltare questa canzone ha portato il significato dietro i testi a un livello completamente nuovo. Siamo davvero entusiasti di far parte di questa serie!”

Il testo di Breakdown con Demi Lovato

[Intro: Demi Lovato]

I got big plans, but none of them feel like mine

And I miss days where I used to feel like me

Cause I’ve been trapped in all the freedom

Throw my heart up at the ceiling

I take another drink so I can kill the voice of reason

I got big plans, but none of them feel like mine

[Verso 1: G-Eazy]

You know

Been fighting my demons, but they ain’t fighting fair

But I keep saying that “Everything’s alright, I swear”

All alone in a dark space, ain’t no light in there

What’s fucked up is I might actually like it there

Pouring everything on this paper my pen is on

Feel like I’m breaking in places they put the pressure on

I’m the one in my circle they all depending on

To do it though, I need these drugs I’ve become dependent on

Someone tried to confront me, now we don’t get along

In my business, they tripping on what I’m sipping on

They can’t reach the pedestal that my head is on

But, truthfully, I’ve been breaking down, just finally letting on

[Ritornello: Demi Lovato]

Oh, I’m in the middle of a breakdown, baby

I need you

I need you

Oh, I’m in the middle of a storm now, baby

I need you

I need you to come over, tell me this’ll be over

Over soon now

Oh, I’m in the middle of a breakdown, baby

I need you

I need you

I-

[Verso 2: G-Eazy]

Crowded space, but I feel alone

Eyes on me, at all time, in the judgement zone

Somewhere on the road, fucked up, but I’m missing home

No rest for the wicked, where could I put a pillow on

Anywhere, feel misunderstood, they try to patronize

They judging my ways, but won’t empathize

You couldn’t walk in my shoes, I’m not telling lies

Since 21, I’ve been running a whole enterprise

Provide for too many people, I can’t jeopardize

But I’ve been breaking in half to two separate lives

Mr. Hyde just died looking in Jekyll’s eyes

I start becoming somebody I can’t recognize

[Ritornello: Demi Lovato]

Oh, I’m in the middle of a breakdown, baby

I need you

I need you

Oh, I’m in the middle of a storm now, baby

I need you

I need you to come over, tell me this’ll be over

Over soon now

Oh, I’m in the middle of a breakdown, baby

I need you

I need you

I-

[Conclusione: Demi Lovato]

I got big plans, but none of them feel like mine

And I miss days where I used to feel like me