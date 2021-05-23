Lil Nas X ha pubblicato un nuovo video per la sua canzone “Sun Goes Down“.

Nel video Lil Nas X è vestito di bianco e sembra essere in uno stato meditativo. Inizia a viaggiare indietro nel tempo e ritorna a quando lavorava da Taco Bell, passava tempo nella sua camera e andava a scuola di danza, dove ha iniziato a sentirsi solo e isolato. Il suo sé stesso attuale cerca di dare conforto e incoraggiamento al suo sé del passato.

Uno dei suoi temi cardine nei video è quello del Surrealismo o Futurismo. Nonostante gli piaccia molto giocare con l’immaginazione, nel video di “Sun Goes Down” ha cercato di ridurla al minimo, in quanto voleva che il video fosse il più realistico possibile.

Lil Nas X, nel nuovo video della sua canzone “Sun Goes Down”

Testo e significato della canzone

La canzone racconta di come l’artista abbia sperimentato dei pensieri di suicidio quando era più piccolo. Lil Nas X richiama alla mente i suoi sentimenti contrastanti nei confronti del suo aspetto fisico e della carnagione della sua pelle.

Nel testo ci sono inoltre dei riferimenti anche a Nicki Minaj, di cui il rapper è fan. Infine, la canzone vuole essere una sorta di incoraggiamento del suo sé stesso attuale nei confronti del suo sé del passato.

Ecco a te il testo della canzone:

I wanna run away

Don’t wanna lie, I don’t want a life

Send me a gun and I’ll see the sun

I’d rather run away

Don’t wanna lie, I don’t want a life

Send me a gun and I’ll see the sun

You need an instant ease

From the life where you got plenty

Of every hurt and heartbreak

You just take it all to the face

I know that you want to cry

But it’s much more to life than dyin’

Over your past mistakes

And people who threw dirt on your name

Since ten, I’ve been feelin’ lonely

Had friends but they was pickin’ on me

Always thinkin’, “Why my lips so big?”

Was I too dark? Can they sense my fears?

These gay thoughts would always haunt me

I prayed God would take it from me

It’s hard for you when you’re fightin’

And nobody knows it when you’re silent

I’d be by the phone

Stanning Nicki mornin’ into dawn

Only place I felt like I belonged

Strangers make you feel so loved, you know?

And I’m happy by the way

That I made that jump, that leap of faith

I’m happy that it all worked out for me

I’ma make my fans so proud of me (Oh)

I wanna run away

Don’t wanna lie, I don’t want a life

Send me a gun and I’ll see the sun

I’d rather run away

Don’t wanna lie, I don’t want a life

Send me a gun and I’ll see the sun

You need an instant ease

From the life where you got plenty

Of every hurt and heartbreak

You just take it all to the face

I know that you want to cry

But it’s much more to life than dying

Over your past mistakes

And people who threw dirt on your name

Ha-ah, ha-ah, no-ah

L’artista, questo weekend, sarà ospite al Saturday Night Live. L’artista ha dichiarato che canterà “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, insieme alla nuova canzone “Sun Goes Down“. Inoltre il 4 Giugno, insieme a molti altri artisti come Demi Lovato e Pink, farà parte del Can’t Cancel Pride, un concerto virtuale per la comunità LGBTQ+.