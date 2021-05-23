Lil Nas X ha pubblicato un nuovo video per la sua canzone “Sun Goes Down“.
Nel video Lil Nas X è vestito di bianco e sembra essere in uno stato meditativo. Inizia a viaggiare indietro nel tempo e ritorna a quando lavorava da Taco Bell, passava tempo nella sua camera e andava a scuola di danza, dove ha iniziato a sentirsi solo e isolato. Il suo sé stesso attuale cerca di dare conforto e incoraggiamento al suo sé del passato.
Uno dei suoi temi cardine nei video è quello del Surrealismo o Futurismo. Nonostante gli piaccia molto giocare con l’immaginazione, nel video di “Sun Goes Down” ha cercato di ridurla al minimo, in quanto voleva che il video fosse il più realistico possibile.
Testo e significato della canzone
La canzone racconta di come l’artista abbia sperimentato dei pensieri di suicidio quando era più piccolo. Lil Nas X richiama alla mente i suoi sentimenti contrastanti nei confronti del suo aspetto fisico e della carnagione della sua pelle.
Nel testo ci sono inoltre dei riferimenti anche a Nicki Minaj, di cui il rapper è fan. Infine, la canzone vuole essere una sorta di incoraggiamento del suo sé stesso attuale nei confronti del suo sé del passato.
Ecco a te il testo della canzone:
I wanna run away
Don’t wanna lie, I don’t want a life
Send me a gun and I’ll see the sun
I’d rather run away
Don’t wanna lie, I don’t want a life
Send me a gun and I’ll see the sun
You need an instant ease
From the life where you got plenty
Of every hurt and heartbreak
You just take it all to the face
I know that you want to cry
But it’s much more to life than dyin’
Over your past mistakes
And people who threw dirt on your name
Since ten, I’ve been feelin’ lonely
Had friends but they was pickin’ on me
Always thinkin’, “Why my lips so big?”
Was I too dark? Can they sense my fears?
These gay thoughts would always haunt me
I prayed God would take it from me
It’s hard for you when you’re fightin’
And nobody knows it when you’re silent
I’d be by the phone
Stanning Nicki mornin’ into dawn
Only place I felt like I belonged
Strangers make you feel so loved, you know?
And I’m happy by the way
That I made that jump, that leap of faith
I’m happy that it all worked out for me
I’ma make my fans so proud of me (Oh)
I wanna run away
Don’t wanna lie, I don’t want a life
Send me a gun and I’ll see the sun
I’d rather run away
Don’t wanna lie, I don’t want a life
Send me a gun and I’ll see the sun
You need an instant ease
From the life where you got plenty
Of every hurt and heartbreak
You just take it all to the face
I know that you want to cry
But it’s much more to life than dying
Over your past mistakes
And people who threw dirt on your name
Ha-ah, ha-ah, no-ah
L’artista, questo weekend, sarà ospite al Saturday Night Live. L’artista ha dichiarato che canterà “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, insieme alla nuova canzone “Sun Goes Down“. Inoltre il 4 Giugno, insieme a molti altri artisti come Demi Lovato e Pink, farà parte del Can’t Cancel Pride, un concerto virtuale per la comunità LGBTQ+.
