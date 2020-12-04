Mariah Carey ha reso il Natale 2020 più sopportabile pubblicando un adorabile remix di “Oh Santa“. Adorabile perché vanta, oltre alla sua, altre 2 grandi voci della scena musicale internazionale: quella di Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson.

Mimi sa meglio di tutti come armeggiare con un classico (che aveva bisogno di risorgere) e la versione remix non ha subito molte modifiche.

“Babbo Natale, se ricevi questa lettera, mi dai una mano? So che sei piuttosto impegnato con i tuoi elfi in questo momento”, canta il trio superstar nel primo verso. “Scommetto che potresti riportarmi indietro il mio bambino perché ogni volta che vedo le luci di Natale, sento questo vuoto dentro e non ce la faccio più.”



Questo ci porta al ritornello incredibilmente orecchiabile: “Ho, ho, ho! Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale.”

La nuova versione, che fa parte del Magical Christmas Special di Mariah Carey (in streaming esclusivamente su Apple TV +), si spera regalerà a “Oh Santa” l’esposizione che merita. Non è il massimo sapere che il secondo singolo originale natalizio più accattivante della discografia sacra di Mariah Carey abbia raggiunto solo la posizione numero 100 nella Billboard Hot 100. Speriamo che Mariah riuscirà a rimediare entro il 2021. Probabilmente in tre riusciranno a fornire alla canzone un po’ di forza in più. Leggi il testo in lingua originale qui di seguito. E se ti piace la canzone, condividila sui tuoi social.

Il testo di Oh Santa con Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson

[Intro: Background Vocalists, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]

Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine (Oh, Santa)

Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas (Oh, Santa)

Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine

[Verso 1: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]

Santa, if you get this letter, won’t you help me out?

I know you’re kind of busy with your elves right now

And I don’t know how

You do the things you do when I sleep on Christmas Eve

But it’s amazing

And I bet that you could bring me back my baby

Because every time I see Christmas lights

I feel this void inside and I just can’t take it

[Pre-Ritornello: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Tutte]

I saw them shopping last week

And his new girl was so bleak

And then I swore to myself

Santa’s gonna come and make him minе this Christmas night

[Ritornello: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]

Ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ comе and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas night



[Verso 2: Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, All]

Oh, Santa, I heard that it’s really gonna snow this year

So, I hope Rudolph and his other eight reindeer get you safely here

So, you can swoop him up and swoop him right down my chimney

I’ve been really, really, really good this year

So, put on that red suit and make him appear

Because Christmas cheer just ain’t the same without my baby

Come on ol’ Kris Kringle, save me

[Pre-Ritornello: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, All]

They say it’s unrealistic, but I believe in you, Saint Nick

So, grant this wish for me right quick

Santa won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas night?

[Ritornello: All, Jennifer Hudson, (Ariana Grande), Background Vocalists]

Ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ make him mine this Christmas night

Oh Santa, oh Santa (Oh)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine

Oh, oh, oh, oh



[Verso 3: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, & Ariana Grande]

Oh, Santa Claus

If you get this letter, please don’t make me wait

‘Cause all December, I’ve been counting down the days

So, hop on your sleigh

I promise that I won’t forget the milk and cookies

The tree’s all sparkly and gold

But inside, I feel so cold

So, as soon as you leave the North Pole

Santa, won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas?

[Ritornello: Background Vocalists, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, (Ariana Grande)]

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

(Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this christmas

(Oh, I know you will)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho (Whoa, whoa)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine (Santa)

(Hey, I know he will)

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho

Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine

[Conclusione: Mariah Carey]

Oh, Santa’s gon’ come and make you mine this Christmas