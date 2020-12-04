Mariah Carey ha reso il Natale 2020 più sopportabile pubblicando un adorabile remix di “Oh Santa“. Adorabile perché vanta, oltre alla sua, altre 2 grandi voci della scena musicale internazionale: quella di Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson.
Mimi sa meglio di tutti come armeggiare con un classico (che aveva bisogno di risorgere) e la versione remix non ha subito molte modifiche.
“Babbo Natale, se ricevi questa lettera, mi dai una mano? So che sei piuttosto impegnato con i tuoi elfi in questo momento”, canta il trio superstar nel primo verso. “Scommetto che potresti riportarmi indietro il mio bambino perché ogni volta che vedo le luci di Natale, sento questo vuoto dentro e non ce la faccio più.”
Questo ci porta al ritornello incredibilmente orecchiabile: “Ho, ho, ho! Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale.”
La nuova versione, che fa parte del Magical Christmas Special di Mariah Carey (in streaming esclusivamente su Apple TV +), si spera regalerà a “Oh Santa” l’esposizione che merita. Non è il massimo sapere che il secondo singolo originale natalizio più accattivante della discografia sacra di Mariah Carey abbia raggiunto solo la posizione numero 100 nella Billboard Hot 100. Speriamo che Mariah riuscirà a rimediare entro il 2021. Probabilmente in tre riusciranno a fornire alla canzone un po’ di forza in più. Leggi il testo in lingua originale qui di seguito. E se ti piace la canzone, condividila sui tuoi social.
Il testo di Oh Santa con Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande e Jennifer Hudson
[Intro: Background Vocalists, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]
Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine (Oh, Santa)
Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas (Oh, Santa)
Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine
[Verso 1: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]
Santa, if you get this letter, won’t you help me out?
I know you’re kind of busy with your elves right now
And I don’t know how
You do the things you do when I sleep on Christmas Eve
But it’s amazing
And I bet that you could bring me back my baby
Because every time I see Christmas lights
I feel this void inside and I just can’t take it
[Pre-Ritornello: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Tutte]
I saw them shopping last week
And his new girl was so bleak
And then I swore to myself
Santa’s gonna come and make him minе this Christmas night
[Ritornello: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande]
Ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ comе and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas night
[Verso 2: Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, All]
Oh, Santa, I heard that it’s really gonna snow this year
So, I hope Rudolph and his other eight reindeer get you safely here
So, you can swoop him up and swoop him right down my chimney
I’ve been really, really, really good this year
So, put on that red suit and make him appear
Because Christmas cheer just ain’t the same without my baby
Come on ol’ Kris Kringle, save me
[Pre-Ritornello: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, All]
They say it’s unrealistic, but I believe in you, Saint Nick
So, grant this wish for me right quick
Santa won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas night?
[Ritornello: All, Jennifer Hudson, (Ariana Grande), Background Vocalists]
Ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ make him mine this Christmas night
Oh Santa, oh Santa (Oh)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine
Oh, oh, oh, oh
[Verso 3: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, & Ariana Grande]
Oh, Santa Claus
If you get this letter, please don’t make me wait
‘Cause all December, I’ve been counting down the days
So, hop on your sleigh
I promise that I won’t forget the milk and cookies
The tree’s all sparkly and gold
But inside, I feel so cold
So, as soon as you leave the North Pole
Santa, won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas?
[Ritornello: Background Vocalists, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, (Ariana Grande)]
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
(Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this christmas
(Oh, I know you will)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho (Whoa, whoa)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine (Santa)
(Hey, I know he will)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine
[Conclusione: Mariah Carey]
Oh, Santa’s gon’ come and make you mine this Christmas
