Si tratta di uno dei manga rivelazione di questi ultimi tempi, e adesso è stato adattato anche in una serie animata: sto parlando di Kaiju No.8, opera shonen di genere avventura e fantascienza scritta e disegnata da Naoya Matsumoto.

A curare la sigla del nuovo, attesissimo anime, sono i OneRepublic con il brano Nobody, da loro stessi presentato in anteprima lo scorso 28 febbraio ma rilasciato a tutti gli effetti soltanto il 12 aprile, un giorno prima dell’uscita del primo episodio della serie in patria giapponese.

Senza dilungarci oltre, allora, andiamo subito a scoprire qui di seguito il significato del testo di Nobody dei OneRepublic.

Significato di “Nobody”

“Non c’è alcun tipo di confine che non oltrepasserei se avessi bisogno di me“.

Questa, una frase del testo di Nobody che esprime in maniera chiara il significato attorno cui ruota l’intero brano: la totale dedizione provata nei confronti di una persona per la quale si farebbe di tutto, anche prendersi sempre la colpa, anche restare con lei tutta la notte quando i demoni le divorano ogni barlume di tranquillità, anche seguirla all’Inferno.

Un rapporto forte e intenso, questo, che non può essere compreso da nessuno, perché nessuno prova per l’individuo in questione i medesimi dirompenti sentimenti decantati dalla voce narrante.

Testo della canzone

[Intro]

Nobody, nobody, nobody

Nobody, nobody, nobody

Yeah

[Verso 1]

I’d take the fall

I got you covered when there’s no one at all

Oh, yeah, and I’d stay through the night

When you got demons tryna break through the walls

[Pre-Ritornello]

There ain’t no, no kinda line

That I wouldn’t cross if you need me to

You’re out here searchin’ for signs

So I think it’s finally time that you knew

[Ritornello]

Nobody got you the way I do (Ooh)

Whatever demons you’re fightin’ through

When you need somebody to turn to

Nobody got you the way I do

The way I do

[Post-Ritornello]

Nobody, nobody, nobody (Ayo)

Got you the way I do

Oh, nobody, nobody, nobody (Ayo)

Nobody got you the way I do

The way I do (Yeah, yeah)

[Verso 2]

When you go dark and the night gets so cold

I’ll bе on my way to you (Oh yeah)

You know I ain’t tryna lose you, oh, no

If you’re in Hеll, I’ll go there too

[Pre-Ritornello]

There ain’t no, no kinda line

That I wouldn’t cross if you need me to

You’re out here searchin’ for signs

So I think it’s finally time that you knew

[Ritornello]

Nobody got you the way I do (Ooh)

Whatever demons you’re fightin’ through

When you need somebody to turn to (Ooh)

Nobody got you the way I do

The way I do (The way I do)

[Post-Ritornello]

Nobody, nobody, nobody (Ayo)

Got you the way I do

Oh, nobody, nobody, nobody (Ayo)

Nobody got you the way I do

The way, the way, the way I do

[Ponte]

The way, the way, the way I do

Nobody got you the way I do (Woo)

[Outro]

Nobody, nobody, nobody (Ayo)

Got you the way I do (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Nobody, nobody, nobody (Ayo)

Nobody got you the way I do

The way I do

Nobody, nobody, nobody (Ooh)

Nobody got you the way I do.