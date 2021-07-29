Pop Smoke, morto il 19 febbraio 2020, dopo essere stato raggiunto da due colpi di pistola durante un’irruzione nella sua casa a Hollywood Hills, ha ricevuto una grande onorificenza nel video di Demeanor. Probabilmente questo video ha reso giustizia all’arte di Pop, ma i giudici del tribunale hanno reso giustizia alla sua morte. Quattro dei suoi attentatori sono stati accusati di omicidio: il diciannovenne Corey Walker, il diciottenne Keandre Rodgers e due ragazzi di diciassette e quindici anni. Praticamente tutti ragazzi molto giovani. I più grandi di loro rischiavano la pena di morte, annullata dopo l’elezione di George Gascón. Il quindicenne avrebbe ammesso di aver assassinato Pop Smoke per il Rolex che indossava sul polso, poi rivenduto per la banale cifra di 2000 dollari.

Il video musicale di Demeanor è ambientato durante un sontuoso banchetto/festa in un castello in cima a una collina. Il video mostra Pop Smoke sia come soggetto di un ritratto divino sul muro – simile all’Ultima Cena – sia come una nuvola spettrale seduta a capotavola. Dua Lipa appare più avanti nella clip, vestita da Maria Antonietta e presentandosi in più punti intorno alla sala del banchetto, ballando e banchettando sul tavolo imbandito.

“Demeanor” è l’ultimo singolo estratto da Faith, il secondo album postumo di Pop Smoke, pubblicato all’inizio di questo mese. Segue Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, pubblicato il 3 luglio 2020, con una versione deluxe in arrivo il 20 luglio per quello che sarebbe stato il 21° compleanno del rapper.

Il mese scorso, Dua Lipa ha debuttato con una nuova traccia, “Gully“, inclusa nella colonna sonora del film Gully. Il suo secondo album Future Nostalgia è stato pubblicato a marzo 2020 e include i suoi singoli di successo “Don’t Start Now”, “Physical” e “Levitate”. Un album di remix, Club Future Nostalgia, creato con Blessed Madonna, è stato pubblicato ad agosto 2020.

Qual è il significato di Demeanor di Pop Smoke

Per spiegare il testo di Demeanor analizziamo alcune parole usate dai due artisti nella canzone.

Sto flirtando con la tua baba treesha. Shorty ha detto che le piace il mio comportamento – “baba treesha” è lo slang di Brooklyn usato per indicare una donna promiscua. Pop Smoke dice che a questa donna piace come si comporta.

Sono fuori dal Perky geekin’ (Geekin’) – “Perky” è lo slang per Percocets. Qui sta dicendo che è fortemente ubriaco.

So che ti piace quello che vedi. Quell’energia “je ne sais quoi” – “Je ne sais quoi” è una frase francese che significa “non so cosa”, tuttavia è comunemente usata per descrivere qualcosa che non ha eguali.

Non puoi dire pop senza fumo – Dua Lipa si riferisce al verso di Pop Smoke nella canzone “Gatti” dove dice “Non puoi dire Pop e dimenticare il fumo”.

Ti piace il modo in cui mi muovo – Qui, Dua si riferisce alla battuta di Pop Smoke nella sua canzone di successo “Dior”, dove dice “le piace il modo in cui mi muovo”.

Il mio comportamento è più cattivo del tuo – Qui, lei rispecchia il testo precedente di Pop Smoke in cui dice “Shorty ha detto che le piace il mio comportamento”.

Il testo di Demeanor di Pop Smoke

[Intro: Pop Smoke]

Oh, oh

Baba treesha

Oh

[Ritornello: Pop Smoke]

I’m feelin’ on your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)

And she look like a eater (A eater)

I’m off the Perky geekin’ (Geekin’)

I’m feelin’ with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)

And she look like a eater (A eater)

I’m off the Perky geekin’ (Geekin’)

[Post-Ritornello: Pop Smoke]

Oh, wait, wait

Oh, wait

Ooh, ooh

[Verso 1: Pop Smoke]

Fishbowl, send shots, bend blocks, send ‘em back (Yeah)

Earthquakes and ceiling cracks (No way), all my niggas into that

You send a shot, we send it back, all facts, no cap (None)

Put my hat to the back (Back), a hundred thousand in the bag

Look, eleven dollars a hour ain’t enough to live (Nah)

So I’ma go in every store and I’ma swipe this shit (Yeah, yeah)

They tryna lock a nigga up and I’m like, “Fuck a pig” (Fuck a pig)

‘Cause either way, mommy still gon’ love her kid (She gon’ love him)

I just did twenty from the city they like, “Who is you?” (Who the hell?)

A lotta niggas talkin’ shit that they don’t really do (Ah, yeah)

I’m ‘bout to turn my Air Force 1’s into a Gucci shoe (Yeah, yeah)

I’m ‘bout to turn my Timberlands into a Yeezy Boost (Oh)

My president black, bandana is blue (You know what I’m sayin’?)

Diamonds drippin’, got me glistenin’ like I came out the pool

I’m so exotic like I came out the zoo (No)

But I shot out the coupe (No)

I got a scope with a clear eye view, woo (Yeah)



[Ritornello: Pop Smoke]

I’m feelin’ with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)

And she look like a eater (A eater)

I’m off the Perky geekin’ (Geekin’)

I’m feelin’ with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)

And she look like a eater (A eater)

I’m off the Perky geekin’ (Geekin’)

[Post-Ritornello: Dua Lipa with Pop Smoke]

Oh, wait, wait

My demeanor is meaner than yours

Oh, wait

Ooh, ooh

[Verso 2: Dua Lipa]

Female alpha and I practice what I preach, I devour

Tell me, can you take the heat?

You can touch with your eyes only

I know you like what you see

That “Je ne sais quoi” energy

Baby, get on your knees

[Ponte: Dua Lipa]

You can’t say Pop without Smoke

So fill up your lungs, my diamonds’ll make you choke

You like the way I move, my demeanor is meaner than yours

So clap for the encore

You can’t say Pop without Smoke

So fill up your lungs, my diamonds’ll make you choke

You like the way I move, my demeanor is meaner than yours

So clap for the encore



[Ritornello: Pop Smoke]

I’m feelin’ with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)

And she look like a eater (A eater)

I’m off the Perky geekin’ (Geekin’)

I’m feelin’ with your baba treesha

Shorty said she like my demeanor (Demeanor)

And she look like a eater (A eater)

I’m off the Perky geekin’ (Geekin’)

[Post-Ritornello: Dua Lipa with Pop Smoke]

Oh, wait, wait

My demeanor is meaner than yours

Oh, wait

Ooh, ooh