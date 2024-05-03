Cosa succede se quattro grandi artisti della scena musicale contemporanea decidono di collaborare? Semplice: esce un brano destinato a diventare una vera e propria hit.

Così probabilmente sarà per Honey boy, il nuovo lavoro portato alla luce dall’unione tra Purple Disco Machine, dj e produttore certificato multiplatino e vincitore di un premio Grammy, il chitarrista e compositore Nile Rodgers, l’hitmaker Benjamin Ingrosso e Sheensea, giovane rivelazione giamaicana.

Ma di cosa parla Honey Boy, disponibile all’ascolto a partire proprio dalla data odierna, 3 maggio 2024? Andiamo a scoprirne il significato del testo nel paragrafo successivo.

Significato di “Honey boy”

Il brano ha per protagonista un giovane uomo intento a fare le proprie prime esperienze nel vasto mondo, abbandonando la timidezza che da sempre l’ha contraddistinto per lasciarsi finalmente andare, aiutato in ciò da una meravigliosa donna che fa cedere ogni sua barriera.

Testo della canzone

[Intro: Benjamin Ingrosso, Shenseea]

My-my, oh, my-my

Won’t you come and lay me down?

My-my, oh, my-my

Won’t you come and play me all night, night? All the night

We could do whatever you like

My-my, oh, my-my

Gimme something, gimme something

[Verso 1: Benjamin Ingrosso, Shenseea]

I was young and never danced, would never dare

Because I thought I wasn’t good enough

I never said a single word to any girl

I was afraid that I would mess it up

But then one day I saw her face

And the old me would walk away, but then I took a chance

Then she said, “Honey boy, you’re too young

But let me give you a night you won’t forget” (Won’t forgеt, oh, oh)

[Pre-Ritornello: Benjamin Ingrosso, Shenseea]

I can feel the magic every timе I see you dance

Bet you like, bet you like how it’s feeling, oh

Everyone around is watching as she takes my hand

I don’t know, but I need it

[Ritornello: Benjamin Ingrosso, Shenseea]

My-my, oh, my-my

Won’t you come and lay me down?

My-my, oh, my-my

Won’t you come and play me all night, night? All the night

We could do whatever you like

My-my, oh, my-my

Gimme something, gimme something

My-my, oh, my-my

Won’t you come and lay me down?

My-my, oh, my-my

Won’t you come and play me all night, night? All the night

We could do whatever you like (Whatever you like, yeah)

My-my, oh, my-my

Gimme something, gimme something

[Verso 2: Benjamin Ingrosso, Shenseea]

When I woke up, I never knew

That it was you that I would see this early summer night

‘Cause all my friends, they get to saying

“Ben, just wait, you know it ain’t, it ain’t your time tonight,” yeah (Your time tonight)

You should have seen the jealous look on daddy’s face

When she came when I woke up to her (You know I like it like that)

And then she said, “Honey boy

All your friends will never know the things that you will learn” (Uh, you will learn)

[Pre-Ritornello: Benjamin Ingrosso, Shenseea]

Everyone around is watching as she takes my hand

I don’t know, but I need it

[Ritornello: Benjamin Ingrosso, Shenseea]

My-my, oh, my-my

Won’t you come and lay me down?

My-my, oh, my-my

Won’t you come and play me all night, night? All the night

We could do whatever you like

My-my, oh, my-my

Gimme something, gimme something (Yeah)

My-my, oh, my-my

Won’t you come and lay me down?

My-my, oh, my-my

Won’t you come and play me all night, night? All the night

We could do whatever you like (Whatever you like, yeah)

My-my, oh, my-my

Gimme something, gimme something

[Post-Ritornello: Shenseea]

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh

[Pre-Ritornello: Shenseea, Benjamin Ingrosso]

Everyone around is watching as I take your hand

Can’t believe what I’m feeling

[Ritornello: Benjamin Ingrosso, Shenseea]

My-my, oh, my-my

Won’t you come and lay me down?

My-my, oh, my-my

Won’t you come and play me all night, night? All the night

We could do whatever you like

My-my, oh, my-my (Hey)

Gimme something, gimme something

My-my, oh, my-my

Won’t you come and lay me down?

My-my, oh, my-my

Won’t you come and play me all night, night? All the night

We could do whatever you like (Whatever you like, yeah)

My-my, oh, my-my

Gimme something, gimme something.