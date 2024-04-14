La giovane e talentuosa Sabrina Carpenter, salita alla ribalta grazie alla sua interpretazione di Maya Hart nella serie Girl meets world è tornata con un nuovo brano… in grado di dare la carica. Si intitola Espresso, è di genere pop ed è stato pubblicato lo scorso 12 aprile 2024.

La stessa artista ha dichiarato in occasione di un’intervista di aver scritto il testo della canzone durante un soggiorno in Francia, influenzata dalla gioia e dall’eccitazione che solo un bel viaggio sono in grado di regalare.

Desiderosi allora di sapere il significato del testo di Espresso di Sabrina Carpenter? Andiamo a scoprirlo insieme qui di seguito.

Significato di “Espresso”

La canzone esprime la sicurezza della cantante, dettata dalla consapevolezza dell’effetto corroborante che esercita sugli altri, in particolare su un individuo del quale è sicura avere ogni attenzione e che, proprio come se avesse bevuto un caffè espresso, non riesce a dormire pensando a lei.

Testo della canzone

Now he’s thinkin’ bout me

Every night, oh

Is it that sweet?

I guess so

Say you can’t sleep

Baby I know

That’s that me

Espresso

Move it up down

Left right, oh

Switch it up like Nintendo

Say you can’t sleep

Baby I know

That’s that me

Espresso

I can’t relate

To desperation

My ‘give a fucks’ are on vacation

And I got this one boy

And he won’t stop calling

When they act this way

I know I got em’

Too bad your ex don’t do it for ya

Walked in and dream came trued it for ya

Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya

I know I Mountain Dew it for ya

That morning coffee brewed it for ya

One touch and I brand newed it for ya

Now he’s thinkin’ bout me

Every night, oh

Is it that sweet?

I guess so

Say you can’t sleep

Baby I know

That’s that me

Espresso

Move it up down

Left right, oh

Switch it up like Nintendo

Say you can’t sleep

Baby I know

That’s that me

Espresso

(Holy shit)

Is it that sweet? I guess so

I’m working late

Cause I’m a singer

Oh he looks so cute

Wrapped around my finger

My twisted humor

Make him laugh so often

My honey bee

Come and get this pollen

Too bad your ex don’t do it for ya

Walked in and dream came trued it for ya

Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya

I know I Mountain Dew it for ya

That morning coffee brewed it for ya

One touch and I brand newed it for ya

Now he’s thinkin’ bout me

Every night, oh

Is it that sweet?

I guess so

Say you can’t sleep

Baby I know

That’s that me

Espresso

Move it up down

Left right, oh

Switch it up like Nintendo

Say you can’t sleep

Baby I know

That’s that me

Espresso

He’s thinkin’ bout me

Every night, oh

Is it that sweet?

I guess so

Say you can’t sleep

Baby I know

That’s that me

Espresso

Move it up down

Left right, oh

Switch it up like Nintendo

Say you can’t sleep

Baby I know

That’s that me

Espresso

Is it that sweet? I guess so

That’s that me

Espresso.