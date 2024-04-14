La giovane e talentuosa Sabrina Carpenter, salita alla ribalta grazie alla sua interpretazione di Maya Hart nella serie Girl meets world è tornata con un nuovo brano… in grado di dare la carica. Si intitola Espresso, è di genere pop ed è stato pubblicato lo scorso 12 aprile 2024.
La stessa artista ha dichiarato in occasione di un’intervista di aver scritto il testo della canzone durante un soggiorno in Francia, influenzata dalla gioia e dall’eccitazione che solo un bel viaggio sono in grado di regalare.
Desiderosi allora di sapere il significato del testo di Espresso di Sabrina Carpenter? Andiamo a scoprirlo insieme qui di seguito.
Significato di “Espresso”
La canzone esprime la sicurezza della cantante, dettata dalla consapevolezza dell’effetto corroborante che esercita sugli altri, in particolare su un individuo del quale è sicura avere ogni attenzione e che, proprio come se avesse bevuto un caffè espresso, non riesce a dormire pensando a lei.
Testo della canzone
Now he’s thinkin’ bout me
Every night, oh
Is it that sweet?
I guess so
Say you can’t sleep
Baby I know
That’s that me
Espresso
Move it up down
Left right, oh
Switch it up like Nintendo
Say you can’t sleep
Baby I know
That’s that me
Espresso
I can’t relate
To desperation
My ‘give a fucks’ are on vacation
And I got this one boy
And he won’t stop calling
When they act this way
I know I got em’
Too bad your ex don’t do it for ya
Walked in and dream came trued it for ya
Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya
I know I Mountain Dew it for ya
That morning coffee brewed it for ya
One touch and I brand newed it for ya
Now he’s thinkin’ bout me
Every night, oh
Is it that sweet?
I guess so
Say you can’t sleep
Baby I know
That’s that me
Espresso
Move it up down
Left right, oh
Switch it up like Nintendo
Say you can’t sleep
Baby I know
That’s that me
Espresso
(Holy shit)
Is it that sweet? I guess so
I’m working late
Cause I’m a singer
Oh he looks so cute
Wrapped around my finger
My twisted humor
Make him laugh so often
My honey bee
Come and get this pollen
Too bad your ex don’t do it for ya
Walked in and dream came trued it for ya
Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya
I know I Mountain Dew it for ya
That morning coffee brewed it for ya
One touch and I brand newed it for ya
Now he’s thinkin’ bout me
Every night, oh
Is it that sweet?
I guess so
Say you can’t sleep
Baby I know
That’s that me
Espresso
Move it up down
Left right, oh
Switch it up like Nintendo
Say you can’t sleep
Baby I know
That’s that me
Espresso
He’s thinkin’ bout me
Every night, oh
Is it that sweet?
I guess so
Say you can’t sleep
Baby I know
That’s that me
Espresso
Move it up down
Left right, oh
Switch it up like Nintendo
Say you can’t sleep
Baby I know
That’s that me
Espresso
Is it that sweet? I guess so
That’s that me
Espresso.