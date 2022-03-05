Stromae torna dopo otto anni di assenza dal palcoscenico musicale con il suo nuovo singolo dal titolo “Fils de joie”. Il brano è estratto da “Moltitudine”, il terzo album del rapper belga, disponibile su tutte le piattaforme da ieri, 4 Marzo 2022.

Durante un’intervista il cantante 36enne ha dichiarato che il titolo dell’album si riferisce alla moltitudine di personaggi che vengono interpretati nei brani, con l’intento di mettersi nei loro panni e raccontare le storie che li vedono protagonisti. Si riferisce anche alla molteplicità di influenze musicali che si ritrovano all’interno dell’album in modo da creare una miscela di pop e world music.

Il video di “Fils de joie” è stato girato a Bruxelles ed è uno dei più costosi mai realizzati dal cantante. È stato dedicato alle prostitute proponendo anche una giornata che le celebri.

Qual è il significato di Fils de joie di Stromae

Il video musicale Fils de joie.

Il testo della canzone si riferisce alla vita di una prostituta narrata dal punto di vista del figlio e da quello del suo sfruttatore. Il pezzo, racconta Stromae, è nato dopo aver visto un programma tv in cui un ragazzino parlava della madre prostituta. La vicenda lo ha così colpito che ha voluto comporre una canzone, sottolineando che di fronte a una prostituta tutti hanno un’opinione, ma nessuno si domanda quale sia la sua.

Stromae ha iniziato il suo tour europeo il 22 Febbraio a Bruxelles, seguito pochi giorni dopo da un concerto a Parigi e uno ad Amsterdam. L’artista farà tappa anche in Italia, il 20 Luglio sarà all’ippodromo di San Siro a Milano per partecipare al Milano Summer Festival e il 20 Maggio 2023 sarà al Palazzo dello sport a Roma.

Il testo di Files de joie di Stromae

[Verse 1]

Being alone is hard, and it’s been years

And judging is easy, especially when you haven’t tasted it

The hardest, bah, it was the first time

Then the hardest is knowning when the last time’ll be, hmm

It’s true that I’m not against a bit of tenderness from time to time

And this time, bah, I could do it while insulting her

Yes, everything in life is negotiable for a price

Plus, I’m certainly her favourite client

[Chorus]

But oh, leave my mom alonе

Yes, I know, it’s true she’s not pеrfect

She’s a hero, and I will always

Speak proudly of her, speak proudly of her

I’m a son of a whore, as they say

After all she’s done for them

Forgive them their stupidity, oh, dear mother

They dehumanize you, it’s easier

The same ones court you

And everyone closes their eyes

[Verse 2]

Why does everyone hate me?

I’m the only one who feeds them

Their lives’d really be poorer

Without me, they’d be rotten

A bad and security have a price, ma’am

Bah, yes, everything in life has a price

They didn’t teach you that? Hmmm

I’m accused of human trafficking

But fifty, forty, thirty, or twenty percent, that’s already good

Can’t have them thinking they’re too much like models

My ladies, or should I say, “whores”

[Chorus]

But oh, leave my mom alone

Yes, I know, it’s true she’s not perfect

She’s a hero, and I will always

Speak proudly of her, speak proudly of her

I’m a son of a whore, as they say

After all she’s done for them

Forgive them their stupidity, oh, dear mother

They dehumanize you, it’s easier

The same ones court you

And everyone closes their eyes

[Verse 3]

I know it’s just your job, but I’ve gotta do mine, right?

Between yours and mine, the difference is that I pay taxes

Go about, ma’am, take back your papers and what’s left of your dignity

Poor woman, pfft, get a real job

[Bridge]

But oh (but oh), leave my mom alone

Yes, I know (yes, I know), it’s true she’s not perfect

She’s a hero (she’s a hero)

And I will always speak proudly of her, speak proudly of her

[Chorus (Shortened)]

I’m a son of a whore, as they say

After all she’s done for them

Forgive them their stupidity, oh, dear mother

They dehumanize you, it’s easier

The same ones court you

And everyone closes their eyes