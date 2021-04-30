La bella pop star brasiliana Anitta ha pubblicato una nuova canzone dal titolo “Girl From Rio“, insieme a un video musicale di accompagnamento che puoi vedere qui sopra.

La traccia porta Anitta a dare un tocco magico e personale al classico brasiliano “The Girl From Ipanema“, cantando all’inizio sull’iconica linea di chitarra acustica della canzone prima che la traccia si apra con percussioni robuste.

“Lascia che ti parli di una Rio diversa”, canta Anitta in Girl From Rio, “Quella da cui provengo ma non quella che conosci tu. Baby, è la mia storia d’amore, è la mia storia d’amore.”

Il video della traccia alterna sequenze che rendono omaggio a musical e film della metà del XX secolo e scene più contemporanee con party brasiliani sulle belle spiagge di Rio de Janeiro. Le scene più vintage sembrano riportarci agli anni in cui Frank Sinatra & Antônio Carlos Jobim intonavano The Girl From Ipanema, mentre quelle più attuali ci dicono che in Brasile ci sono i migliori bon bon di tutto il mondo.

Immagine presa dal video di Girl From Rio con Anitta che sfoggia un look da sexy marinaretta.

Anitta si esibirà con “Girl From Rio” al Today Show il 3 maggio e poi al Jimmy Kimmel Live il 4 maggio. Girl From Rio è il secondo singolo da solista dell’anno di Anitta, il primo è stato “Loco“. Secondo un comunicato stampa, la musicista sta dando gli ultimi ritocchi al suo prossimo album, che sarà il suo primo per la Warner Records e seguirà il suo lavoro del 2019, Kisses.

Facci sapere se ti è piaciuta la canzone o se preferisci ancora The Girl From Ipanema. Ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale.

Il testo di Girl From Rio in lingua originale

[Intro]

Hot girls, where I’m from, we don’t look like models

Tan lines, big curves and the energy glows

You’ll be falling in love with the girl from Rio (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Verso 1]

Let me tell you ‘bout a different Rio (Yeah)

The one I’m from, but not the one that you know (Hey)

The one you meet when you don’t have no Real (Hey)

Baby, it’s my love affair, it’s my love affair, yeah (Hey, hey)

Just found out I have another brother (Hey!)

Same daddy, but a different mother (Have a brother)

This was something that I always wanted

Baby, it’s a love affair, it’s a love affair, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Oh woah

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

It runs in my blood, oh (Hey)

I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it

You already know, oh

A dime, a dozen

I’m lucky, I’m lucky, I’m lucky

I know, oh

It’s my love affair, yeah (Vai, vai, vai)



[Ritornello]

Hot girls, where I’m from, we don’t look like models

Tan lines, big curves and the energy glows

You’ll be falling in love with the girl from Rio

Vai malandra, gringo canta, todo mundo canta (Hey)

Hot girls, where I’m from, we don’t look like models (Hey)

Tan lines, big curves and the energy glows (Hey)

You’ll be falling in love with the girl from Rio (Hey)

Vai malandra, gringo canta, todo mundo canta

[Verso 2]

Honório Gurgel forever (Sou eu)

Babies havin’ babies like it doesn’t matter (Ah, é)

Yeah the streets have raised me, I’m favela (Demais)

Baby, it’s my love affair, it’s my love affair, yeah (Hey, hey)

I just had to leave another lover (Mais um?)

Guess he couldn’t handle my persona (Não fala!)

‘Cause I’m cold like winter, hot like summer (Yeah)

Baby, it’s my love affair, it’s my love affair, yeah (Yeah, yeah)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Oh woah

I got it, I got it, I got it, I got it

It runs in my blood, oh (Hey)

I love it, I love it, I love it, I love it

You already know, oh

A dime, a dozen

I’m lucky, I’m lucky, I’m lucky

I know, oh

It’s my love affair, yeah (Um, dois, três, vai!)



[Ritornello]

