DJ Khaled ha pubblicato un video musicale per “Sorry Not Sorry“, con Jay-Z, Nas e James Fauntleroy. Diciamo che sta in buona compagnia. Il brano appare nel nuovo album Khaled Khaled, che è uscito oggi, 30 aprile 2021. Diciamo che la clip di Sorry Not Sorry è stata rilasciata oggi proprio per aiutare l’album a vendere qualche copia in più.

“Sorry Not Sorry” vanta un ritmo niente male di batteria e un credito aggiuntivo, “Harmonies by the Hive”, che potrebbe essere Beyoncé, la cui voce inconfondibile spicca sicuramente durante la strofa di Jay-Z). Il video di “Sorry Not Sorry”, nel frattempo, vede Khaled, Nas e Jay-Z prendere il controllo di un tavolo da gioco in un casinò.

Jay-Z nel video di Sorry Not Sorry.

Come tutti i disco di DJ Khaled, anche Khaled Khaled è pieno di ospiti. Include due collaborazioni con Drake precedentemente pubblicate, “Popstar” e “Greece”, oltre a brani con Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, HER, Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, DaBaby, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Bryston Tiller e Meek Mill. Diciamo che l’album appare molto interessante.

Che ne pensi di Sorry Not Sorry invece? Merita di far parte della tracklist?

Il testo di Sorry Not Sorry di DJ Khaled

[Intro: James Fauntleroy]

Ahh-ah

Do-whoa

[Ritornello: James Fauntleroy]

Sorry, not sorry, don’t mind me

I’m livin’ the dream, livin’ a dream, yeah

Came from nothin’, whoever thought that we would be

Livin’ the dream? Livin’ the dream, yeah

[Interlude: DJ Khaled]

We The Best Music

Another one

DJ Khaled

[Verso 1: Nas]

Hear ye, hear ye, only kings stand near me

Silicon Valley money mixed with Henny, that’s a Fendi

Half a century almost, sliced the green like a lawnmower

‘Til we all on, never fall off, hear a boss talk

You don’t hear me? That’s your loss

Winner in life, fuck a coin toss

I’m coin-based, basically cryptocurrency Scarface

Join us, there’s gotta be more of us

I’m from the ghetto, what location? Two seconds from the Devil

I live heavenly in Cabo, with a Mexican sombrero

Drink heavily, health is wealth (Health is wealth)

Look at wealthy me, wipe your nose, HSTRY my type of clothes

Miss me with the hate, helped so many people get cake

Whips and cream for the crew, no other weed, that thing faster

The time I spit this, I started some other business (Some other business)

Came from the pitchin (Came from the pitchin)’, ’caine in the kitchen

Dangerous missions, wastin’ your time if you want my forgiveness (Forgiveness)



[Ritornello: James Fauntleroy]

Sorry, not sorry, don’t mind me

I’m livin’ the dream, livin’ a dream, yeah

Came from nothin’, whoever thought that we would be

Livin’ the dream? Livin’ the dream, yeah

[Verso 2: JAY-Z & Beyoncé]

Sorry, that’s another B

Haters still ain’t recover from the other B

Mm, that’s a double B

Nah that’s a triple B, can’t forget ‘bout the other Bey (Hey)

It’s the white gloves for me

Hater know not to touch me, I’m with the fuckery (Fuck with me)

Humbly (Humbly), nah, respectfully

I’m a project baby, fuck y’all expect from me? (Technically)

‘Merica’s disrespect for me

You killed Christ, you created religion, unexpectedly

Circular ice on Japanese whiskey, on my mezzanine

Overlookin’ the City of Angels, the angel invested in things

Unprecedented run (Facts)

Everybody’s gettin’ bands, we just dance to different drums (Bram, bram, bram, bram, bram, bram)

I like who I’ve become

Intermittent fasting, but these mil’s, I’m not missin’ lunch

[Ritornello: James Fauntleroy]

Sorry, not sorry, don’t mind me

I’m livin’ the dream, livin’ a dream, yeah

Came from nothin’, whoever thought that we would be

Livin’ the dream? Livin’ the dream, yeah



[Conclusione: James Fauntleroy & Beyoncé]

La-la-la-la, la-la-la-la

(Oh, oh-oh, oh)

La-la-la-la

(Oh, oh-oh, oh)

La-la-la-la

(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)

La-la-la-la

La-la-la-la

(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)

La-la-la-la

(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh)

La-la-la-la

(Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh)