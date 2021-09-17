Lil Nas X ed Elton John hanno collaborato per creare la canzone “One of Me“. È la prima collaborazione della coppia, che appare nell’album di debutto di Lil Nas X, Montero. L’LP ha raggiunto i servizi di streaming nella mezzanotte di giovedì.

John conduce la ballata sul suo adorato pianoforte, mentre Lil Nas X canta le emozioni contrastanti che si provano quando si naviga nelle acque torbide del compiacere qualcun altro, piuttosto che essere fedele alle proprie idee. “Mi piace questo, non mi piace quello”, canta. “Fai questo qui, non farlo.”

Un groviglio di contraddizioni il testo di One Of Me, che puoi ascoltare cliccando sul link di Spotify.

Anche se questa è la prima volta che i due artisti lavorano insieme in una canzone, Lil Nas X ha reso omaggio a John per il suo iHeart Radio Icon Award, che ha ricevuto a maggio. Quando John ha accettato il premio, ha regalato alcuni oggetti di scena a Lil Nas X, dicendo che è “un artista meraviglioso e ha le palle d’acciaio”.

Lil Nas X ha anche rilasciato un video per “That’s What I Want” a mezzanotte di giovedì per promuovere l’uscita dell’album Montero.

Oltre alla nuova canzone di Lil Nas X ed Elton John, Montero presenta una serie di collaborazioni, tra cui quella con Doja Cat (“Scoop”), Jack Harlow (“Industry Baby“), Megan Thee Stallion (“Dolla Sign Slime”) e Miley Cyrus (“Am I Dreaming”).

Il testo di One of Me di Lil Nas X ed Elton John

[Ritornello: Lil Nas X]

I like this, I don’t like that

Do this here, don’t you do that

Say you one of me, say you one of me, yeah, yeah

Say you one of me, say you one of me, yeah, yeah

I like this, I don’t like that

Do this here, don’t you do that

Say you one of me, say you one of me, yeah, yeah

Say you one of me, say you one of me, yeah, yeah

[Verso 1: Lil Nas X]

Say you one of me, say you need the validation

Tell me that you think, you won’t top your last creation

Word on the block is you fell off and I’m just sayin’

If it ain’t “Old Town Road,” Lil Nassy, I ain’t playin’

Nigga, just stick to what you best at

I suggest, make another one like this (Huh), yeah

Oh, I know it hurts your soul to know it was only luck, huh

If you drop a song, nigga, we won’t give a fuck, no

[Ritornello: Lil Nas X]

I like this, I don’t like that

Do this here, don’t you do that

Say you one of me, say you one of me, yeah, yeah

Say you one of me, say you one of me, yeah, yeah

I like this, I don’t like that

Do this here, don’t you do that

Say you one of me, say you one of me, yeah, yeah

Say you one of me, say you one of me, yeah, yeah

[Verso 2: Lil Nas X]

You’s a meme, you’s a joke, been a gimmick from the go

All the things that you do, just to get your face to show

Oh, you think you big shit, big pimpin’, let me know

Ain’t the next big thing, you the next thing to go

Now, can you prove yourself? Everybody waitin’

I’m just being real, swear somebody hatin’

I don’t see you lasting long and that’s just me being honest

Even if your album okay, it’s floppin’, that’s a promise, oh

[Ritornello: Lil Nas X]

I like this, I don’t like that

Do this here, don’t you do that

Say you one of me, say you one of me, yeah, yeah

Say you one of me, say you one of me, yeah, yeah

I like this, I don’t like that

Do this here, don’t you do that

Say you one of me, say you one of me, yeah, yeah

Say you one of me, say you one of me, yeah, yeah

[Conclusione: Lil Nas X]

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh