Si, è un Lil Nas X in versione criminale quello che evade di prigione nel video per la sua nuova canzone “Industry Baby” con Jack Harlow. Il brano è stato coprodotto da Take a Daytrip e Kanye West.

Nella clip diretta da Christian Breslauer e scritta da Lil Nas X, il rapper viene condannato a cinque anni nella prigione statale di Montero, ma sfrutta al massimo il tempo trascorso per allenarsi e studiare la prigione. Harlow canta il suo verso dove fornisce un aiuto su un piano di fuga facendo scivolare un mini piccone in un libro e poi distraendo una guardia sexy.

Insieme all’uscita del video, Lil Nas X ha annunciato di aver collaborato con The Bail Project, un’organizzazione nazionale senza scopo di lucro con la missione di porre fine alle cauzioni in denaro che vengono chieste quando si viene incriminati negli Stati Uniti. “È personale. Conosco il dolore che l’incarcerazione porta a una famiglia”, ha detto in una nota. “E conosco l’impatto sproporzionato che la cauzione in contanti ha sui neri americani e sulla comunità LGBTQ. Portiamo le persone a casa e lottiamo per la libertà e l’uguaglianza”.

Lil Nas X in precedenza aveva introdotto il singolo con un video che lo mostrava “sotto processo”, in una parodia della recente debacle legale sulle sue scarpe di Satana. Sia “Industry Baby” che i suoi due precedenti singoli, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” e “Sun Goes Down“, appariranno nel suo prossimo album di debutto Montero, anche se Lil Nas deve ancora rivelare una data di uscita o una tracklist completa. Montero arriva dopo l’EP del 2019 di Lil Nas X, 7.

Ma qual è il significato di Industry Baby di Lil Nas X

Il titolo di questa canzone (“Industry Baby”) è un modo poetico di Lil Nas X per dire che è diventato grande nell’industria musicale. E continua a scrivere una serie di testi per dimostrarlo. Ad esempio, oltre ad essere ben pagato attraverso i suoi sforzi musicali, il cantante ha un paio di Grammy nella sua bacheca.

Inoltre fa riferimento alle sue targhe, in realtà abbastanza umilmente, affermando che ne ha una “coppia”. Beh, a dire il vero, quattro dei sei singoli che il rapper gay ha pubblicato finora sono stati multi-platino negli Stati Uniti. Anche in Italia Lil Nas X ha sempre un sacco di successo. Quindi diciamo che un po’ ha ragione.

Nel pre-ritornello, Nas X dedica questa canzone ai “campioni”, che supponiamo, siano le persone di successo come lui.

Quindi procede a fare una dichiarazione un po’ confusa, dicendo che “non ha perso posizioni da quando è gay”. Cioè che l’essere omosessuale non ha impedito la sua crescita discografica.

Quindi Lil sottolinea il fatto che molte persone pensavano che sarebbe stato dimenticato dopo “Old Town Road“. Ma invece, è riuscito a creare tanti altri successi discografici.

Nel ritornello di Industry Baby Nas sfida fisicamente i suoi rivali. O meglio, sta dicendo che non ha paura di nessuno, quindi se vogliono una sfida, lui c’è. Ricorda molto il concetto di Rap Battle.

Lil Nas desidera anche collaborare con Nicki Minaj, una rapper per la quale ha espresso ammirazione in passato. E per quanto riguarda gli odiati rapper, X è in grado di affermare di aver personalmente trasceso il genere hip-hop.

Anzi, è già una pop star certificata, del calibro di Justin Bieber, che cita a tal proposito.

Il cantante chiarisce che in realtà non va a letto con le donne. Ma in questi giorni, è come se molti dei ragazzi fossero comunque “b-ches”. Quindi, in pratica, usa la sua omosessualità per lanciare una sorta di insulto ai suoi rivali.

Lil Nas X e Jack Harlow

“Industry Baby” è la prima collaborazione ufficiale tra Nas e Jack Harlow. Il primo è esploso sulla scena con il suo singolo di debutto “Old Town Road” nel 2018, una traccia che ha battuto in modo convincente il record della Billboard Hot 100 rimanendo in prima posizione per 19 settimane.

Harlow è uno dei migliori rapper emergenti bianchi del momento. Sebbene la sua discografia risalga al 2011, è considerato nuovo nel mondo rap, forse a causa del fatto che è ancora poco più che ventenne.

Il testo di Industry Baby di Lil Nas X e Jack Harlow

[Intro: Lil Nas X]

(D-D-Daytrip took it to ten, hey)

Baby back, ayy, couple racks, ayy

Couple Grammys on him, couple plaques, ayy

That’s a fact, ayy, throw it back, ayy

Throw it back, ayy

[Pre-Ritornello: Lil Nas X]

And this one is for the champions

I ain’t lost since I’ve began, yeah

Funny how you said it was the end, yeah

Then I went did it again, yeah

[Ritornello: Lil Nas X]

I told you long ago on the road

I got what they waiting for

I don’t run from nothing, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low

You was never really rooting for me anyway

When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over

[Verso 1: Lil Nas X]

Uh, need to, uh

Need to get this album done

Need a couple numbеr ones

Need a plaque on evеry song

Need me like one with Nicki now

Tell a rap nigga I don’t see ya, hah

I’m a pop nigga like Bieber, hah

I don’t fuck bitches, I’m queer, hah

But these niggas bitches like Madea, yeah, yeah, yeah, ayy (Yeah)

Oh, let’s do it

I ain’t fall off, I just ain’t release my new shit

I blew up, now everybody tryna sue me

You call me Nas, but the hood call me Doobie, yeah

[Pre-Ritornello: Lil Nas X]

And this one is for the champions

I ain’t lost since I’ve began, yeah

Funny how you said it was the end, yeah

Then I went did it again, yeah

[Ritornello: Lil Nas X]

I told you long ago on the road

I got what they waiting for (I got what they’re waiting for)

I don’t run from nothing, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low (Bitch, I ain’t runnin’ from nowhere)

You was never really rooting for me anyway (Ooh, ooh)

When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say (Ooh, ooh)

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over (Yeah)

[Verso 2: Jack Harlow]

My track record so clean, they couldn’t wait to just bash me

I must be gettin’ too flashy, y’all shouldn’t have let the world gas me (Woo)

It’s too late ‘cause I’m here to stay and these girls know that I’m nasty (Mmm)

I sent her back to her boyfriend with my handprint on her ass cheek

City talkin’, we takin’ notes

Tell ‘em all to keep makin’ posts

Wish he could, but he can’t get close

OG so proud of me that he chokin’ up while he makin’ toasts

I’m the type that you can’t control, said I would, then I made it so

I don’t clear up rumors (Ayy), where’s y’all sense of humor? (Ayy)

I’m done makin’ jokes ‘cause they got old like baby boomers

Turned my haters to consumers, I make vets feel like they juniors (Juniors)

Say your time is comin’ soon, but just like Oklahoma (Mmm)

Mine is comin’ sooner (Mmm), I’m just a late bloomer (Mmm)

I didn’t peak in high school, I’m still out here gettin’ cuter (Woo)

All these social networks and computers

Got these pussies walkin’ ‘round like they ain’t losers

[Ritornello: Lil Nas X]

I told you long ago on the road

I got what they waiting for (I got what they waiting for)

I don’t run from nothing, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low (Bitch, I ain’t runnin’ from nowhere)

You was never really rooting for me anyway

When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over

[Conclusione: Lil Nas X]

Yeah

I’m the industry baby, mmm

I’m the industry baby

Yeah