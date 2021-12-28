Beh, dopo aver scelto i migliori film del 2021 non è detto che tutti questi si contenderanno un Oscar… ma molti probabilmente si.

Ogni anno ci piace vedere oltre e provare ad indovinare quelli che saranno i film che andranno a contendersi i premi della manifestazione cinematografica più importante dell’anno.

State attenti a “Drive My Car” che, insieme a Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, potrebbe essere la sorpresa per i premi miglior film e come miglior regista. Nell’articolo sui migliori film del 2021 abbiamo parlato anche dell’apparizione di Bradley Cooper in “Licorice Pizza” di Paul Thomas Anderson. Bene, questa performance potrebbe valergli l’Oscar come miglior attore non protagonista.

Non crediamo che ci siano degli italiani in lizza per qualche premio, anche se abbiamo incluso È stata la mano di Dio di Paolo Sorrentino per il premio come miglior film internazionale. Purtroppo ci sono nomi molto forti a contendersi quell’Oscar come “La persona peggiore del mondo” o “Drive My Car”.

Qui sotto abbiamo incluso i premi e i potenziali candidati/vincitori.

Saranno loro? Chissà. Se scommetti e vinci ricordati di Wonder Channel 😀

Oscar come Miglior Film

“Drive My Car” (Janus Films/Sideshow) – Tsuyoshi Gorô, Misaki Kawamura, Osamu Kubota, Sachio Matsushita, Yoshito Nakabe, Keiji Okumura, Jin Suzuki, Akihisa Yamamoto

“Belfast” (Focus Features) – Laura Berwick, Celia Duvall, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

“La persona peggiore del mondo” (Norway) – Thomas Robsahm, Dyveke Bjørkly Graver, Tom Kjeseth

“CODA” (Apple Original Films) – Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger, Jerôme Seydoux

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Paul Thomas Anderson, Sara Murphy, JoAnne Sellar, Daniel Lupi

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) – Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Scott Stuber, Betsy Koch, Todd Schulman

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr, Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve

“King Richard” (Warner Bros) – Tim White, Trevor White, Will Smith

“Il Potere Del Cane” (Netflix) – Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple Original Films/A24) – Joel Coen, Robert Graf, Frances McDormand

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Kevin McCollum, Steven Spielberg

Oscar come Miglior Regista

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – “Drive My Car” (Janus Films/Sideshow)

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Jane Campion – “Il Potere del Cane” (Netflix)

Denis Villeneuve – “Dune” (Warner Bros.)

Oscar come Miglior Attore

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Il Potere del Cane” (Netflix)

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple Original Films/A24)

Will Smith – “King Richard” (Warner Bros)

Peter Dinklage – “Cyrano” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Andrew Garfield – “Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

Oscar come Migliore Attrice

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix)

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer” (Neon/Topic Studios)

Oscar come Migliore Attore non Protagonista

Troy Kotsur – “CODA” (Apple Original Films)

Bradley Cooper – “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Jamie Dornan – “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “Il Potere del Cane” (Netflix)

Oscar come Migliore Attrice non Protagonista

Marlee Matlin – “CODA” (Apple Original Films)

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Kirsten Dunst – “Il Potere del Cane” (Netflix)

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard” (Warner Bros)

Oscar alla migliore sceneggiatura originale

“Licorice Pizza” (United Artists Releasing/MGM) – Paul Thomas Anderson

“Belfast” (Focus Features) – Kenneth Branagh

“C’mon C’mon” (A24) – Mike Mills

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) – Adam McKay, David Sirota

“King Richard” (Warner Bros) – Zach Baylin

Oscar alla miglior sceneggiatura non originale

“The Lost Daughter” (Netflix) – Maggie Gyllenhaal

“CODA” (Apple Original Films) – Siân Heder

“Drive My Car” (Sideshow/Janus Films) – Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Il Potere del Cane” (Netflix) – Jane Campion

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Tony Kushner

Oscar al miglior film d’animazione

“I Mitchell contro le macchine” (Netflix)

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Flee” (Neon)

“Luca” (Pixar)

“Raya e l’ultimo Drago” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Oscar alla migliore scenografia

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos

“Belfast” (Focus Features) – Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures) – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

“Il Potere del Cane” (Netflix) – Grant Major, Amber Richards

Oscar alla miglior fotografia

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Greig Fraser

“Belfast” (Amazon Studios) – Haris Zambarloukos

“Il Potere del Cane” (Netflix) – Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple Original Films/A24) – Bruno Delbonnel

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Janusz Kaminski

Oscar ai migliori costumi

“Cruella” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Jenny Beavan

“Belfast” (Focus Features) – Charlotte Walter

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Jacqueline West

“Nightmare Alley” (Searchlight Pictures) – Luis Sequeira

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Paul Tazewell

Oscar al miglior sonoro

“No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, Paul Massey

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett

“Il Potere del Cane” (Netflix) – Robert Mackenzie, Richard Flynn, Leah Katz, Tara Webb, Dave Whitehead

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures) – Willie Burton, Kevin O’Connell

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) – Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Tod Maitland, Shawn Murphy

Oscar ai migliori effetti speciali

“Dune” (Warner Bros)

“Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony Pictures)

“Godzilla vs. Kong” (Warner Bros)

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures)

Oscar alla migliore colonna sonora

“The Harder They Fall” (Netflix) – Jeymes Samuel

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) – Nicholas Britell

“Dune” (Warner Bros) – Hans Zimmer

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Germaine Franco

“Il Potere del Cane” (Netflix) – Jonny Greenwood

Oscar alla miglior canzone originale

“King Richard” (Warner Bros) – “Be Alive” – Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Darius Scott

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix) – “Just Look Up” – Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – “Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“The Harder They Fall” (Netflix) – “Guns Go Bang” – Kid Cudi, Jay-Z, Jeymes Samuel

“No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Oscar al miglior documentario

“Attica” (Showtime) – Stanley Nelson

“The First Wave” (Neon) – Matthew Heineman

“Flee” (Neon) – Jonas Poher Rasmussen

“The Rescue” (National Geographic) – Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

“Simple as Water” (HBO Documentary Films) – Megan Mylan

Oscar al miglior film in lingua straniera